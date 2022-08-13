ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

Wilmington Apple

SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Seniors Invited To Crane Estates Tour On August 24

WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Senior Center has organized a visit to the Crane Estates on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Bus pick up at the Senior Center at 8:00AM. Drive to Crane’s Estate in Ipswich for 9:30AM tour. After the tour, lunch will be at the Village Restaurant in Essex. Estimated arrival back to the Senior Center is 3:00PM.
Wilmington Apple

Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent real estate transactions in Wilmington:
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington’s 99 Restaurant Raising Funds For The Jimmy Fund With ‘Give $5, Get $5’ Donation Campaign Through August 21

WOBURN, MA — All Ninety Nine Restaurants across New England and upstate New York, including the Wilmington location at 144 Lowell Street, are participating in the annual Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Jimmy Fund fundraiser — from Monday, August 8, 2022 through Sunday, August 21, 2022 — with 100% of the funds raised going directly to the Jimmy Fund, supporting pediatric and adult patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Wilmington DPW To Repave 8 Roads This September

WILMINGTON, MA — Below is an announcement from the Wilmington Department of Public Works:. WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Department of Public Works will grinding and resurfacing the roadways listed below, beginning the week of September 6, 2022, weather permitting:. SWAIN ROAD (BURLINGTON AVE TO FOREST STREET) ROOSEVELT...
