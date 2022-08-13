ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Feds: Connecticut woman pleads guilty in connection to her creating fraudulent COVID vaccine cards

By Staff, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VElg9_0hGHc7Zd00
Richard C, Lee Federal Courthouse New Haven, Conn. May 2022 Hartford Courant/TNS

A Waterbury woman waived her right to be indicted and pleaded guilty to a false statement offense stemming from her creation of false COVID-19 vaccine records for several people, according to federal authorities.

Zaya Powell, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement relating to a health care matter, which carries a term of up to five years in prison, according to federal authorities. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in New Haven scheduled sentencing for Nov. 4. Powell is free on a $25,000 bond pending sentencing.

Federal authorities said, citing court documents and statements made in court, that Powell worked as a data entry specialist for Griffin Health Services Corp. and traveled to COVID-19 vaccination sites in the state that were operated by Griffin Health.

Powell did not administer vaccines, but had access to Griffin Health’s electronic health record system and to “stacks of blank COVID-19 vaccination cards,” federal authorities said in a statement. Further, Powell had access to the Vaccine Administration Management System, also known as VAMS, a Centers for Disease Control database used to track vaccines, the statement said.

“Between August and October 2021, Powell created fraudulent vaccination records in VAMS for 14 different individuals,” the statement said. “The records indicated that each of the 14 individuals had received a single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination at a Griffin Health location when, in fact, none had received any COVID-19 vaccination from Griffin Health or any other health care provider.”

Powell entered each person’s name and birth date into VAMS to create the fake cards, federal authorities said in the statement. “She also created fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards for each of the 14, and distributed the fraudulent cards to the individuals or to their family members or co-workers.”

The fake cards also “included lot numbers of genuine vaccines that were administered to other Griffin Health patients.”

Federal authorities said four of the 14 people who received the fake vaccination cards Powell created were state employees who worked at the Southbury Training School, a state Department of Developmental Services facility in Southbury. The four employees were required due to their positions to be vaccinated and allegedly sought and used the fake vaccination cards Powell created, and the false VAMS entries she did, “to falsely document that they had received a COVID-19 vaccination,” the federal statement said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police investigate 3rd homicide in the past week

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot and later died following an incident at a restaurant in Waterbury. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Le’Chard Santos from Waterbury. The homicide marked the city’s third in the past week and tenth of 2022, according to police. Police said...
WATERBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Waterbury, CT
City
New Haven, CT
City
Southbury, CT
Waterbury, CT
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Waterbury, CT
Crime & Safety
Eyewitness News

Motorcyclist killed in East Hartford crash

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in East Hartford on Thursday night. State police identified the victim as 51-year-old Glenn Pelletier of Plainville. Troopers said Pelletier was riding eastbound on Route 2 in the area of the exit 5 off ramp when he struck...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigate Fatal Crash in North Haven

A 31-year-old man died in a crash in North Haven early Friday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the area of 753 Middletown Avenue around 1 a.m. and found a vehicle had crashed into a tree. The victim was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he later died,...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conn#Feds#Covid 19 Vaccine#Hartford Courant Tns#Griffin Health
WTNH

Man hospitalized after Carlisle Street shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Tuesday night. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification on Carlisle Street, between Liberty and Cedar streets, just before midnight Tuesday. Soon after, police said a 33-year-old New Haven man arrived at Yale New Haven Hospital with […]
Journal Inquirer

WFSB-TV3 on top of story in Enfield

Tuesday’s 11 p.m. local newscasts had many things in common, such as the drought that’s drying up the state and creating headaches for towns and the daily violence in Hartford. There was one lead story of local interest, however, that only made the front of the late newscast...
ENFIELD, CT
DoingItLocal

Arrest Made In Bridgeport Homicide

Detective Heanue obtained an arrest warrant for Steven Hutchinson (DOB: 6/19/89 OF Bridgeport) for Saturday’s triple shooting and homicide on Knowlton Street. Hutchinson had been arrested shortly after the incident by Officer Baldwin and charged with weapons violations. Since then, Detective Heanue has obtained evidence that indicates that Hutchinson fired the gun that killed 21-year-old Troy Walker of Ansonia and seriously wounded two others.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

A violent weekend in Waterbury ends in multiple deaths

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. “We provide mental health services training for mental health services after manmade or natural disasters,” said Carol. Shots fired in Killingworth. Updated: 10 hours ago. State Police responded to reports of shots fired in Killingworth on Little...
WATERBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsTimes

Danbury police: Waterbury man found with more than 30 grams of crack cocaine

DANBURY — Detectives said they seized more than 30 grams of crack cocaine from a Waterbury man on Tuesday. The police department had been investigating the man — identified as Gerald Blake Rockhead, 43, of Waterbury — for months while looking into illegal drug sales throughout the city. Detectives had received complaints from citizens about drug deals in the area, according to Sgt. John Krupinsky.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Man in critical condition after Franklin Avenue shooting in Hartford: police

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man is in critical but stable condition after being shot on Franklin Avenue Monday night, according to the Hartford police. Hartford police officers responded to Hartford Hospital on the report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment just after 9 p.m., officials said. Upon arrival at the hospital, officers met […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man accused of abusing children facing additional charges

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – A Naugatuck man who was previously accused of forcing a child to sleep in a closet and drink hot sauce has been charged with additional cruelty to persons charges. Naugatuck Police charged Kevin Grant with intentional cruelty to persons, risk of injury to a child, and second-degree reckless endangerment related to […]
longisland.com

Three Women Wanted for Shoplifting at Old Navy

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime. Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three women who. stole from a Lake Grove store in August. Three women stole clothing from Old Navy, located at 2089 Smith Haven Plaza, at 4:26. p.m....
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
FOX 61

Two homicides part of a deadly weekend in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. — A very tragic weekend in Waterbury as police responded to four separate incidents involving deaths. There was a fatal car crash, the discovery of human remains, and two separate fatal shootings. One of the shootings occurred at a restaurant and the other at a bar. Late...
WATERBURY, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy