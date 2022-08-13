ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Will Liz Truss be the ‘war on woke’ prime minister?

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NvH2e_0hGHc32j00

It appears Liz Truss was getting a little bored of talking about terrifying energy bills and the nation’s economic woes. The Tory leadership favourite has had little new to say about tax cuts and government “handouts” for several weeks now.

The foreign secretary has some very different set of questions to answer in the days ahead, having managed to take the contest into culture war territory with an astonishing attack on “creeping antisemitism ” in the civil service.

Truss sparked outrage with the single strangest press release of her campaign to defeat Rishi Sunak and succeed Boris Johnson . Her team said she would “change woke civil service culture that strays into antisemitism”.

The FDA and Prospect unions which represent Whitehall said Truss’s comments were “insulting and abhorrent”, and have written to her campaign to demand she produce some kind of evidence for her claims.

Government staff said they were puzzled and appalled, while the Jewish Labour Movement decried a “desperate and divisive attempt by Liz Truss to drag Jews into her campaign to win over the Conservative membership”.

But it is not the kind of outrage the frontrunner is likely to be uncomfortable with, having set out her stall as a happy combatant in the culture wars.

Boris Johnson, despite his history of deeply unpleasant remarks, was reluctant to wallow in hot-button topics such as pronouns, trans rights or footballers taking the knee for Black Lives Matter.

Truss, on the other hand, appears only too willing to pounce on the kind of things which send Piers Morgan and the right-wing commentariat into professional apoplexy. Could she be our very first “war on woke” prime minister?

Earlier this week she won the unofficial backing of her former leadership rival Kemi Badenoch, beloved by the kind of Tories who prefer getting angry about lefty academics and “cancel culture” than arguing about Treasury forecasts.

The former equalities minister said Truss was a “maverick” who would bring “unpredictability” to government (she meant it as a compliment). Truss, in turn, hinted at a top role in the cabinet for Badenoch – describing her as “absolutely brilliant”.

Badenoch recently praised Truss for “empowering” her when they were both in the equalities department, after plans to make it easier for trans people to change their legal gender were scrapped.

Meanwhile, Iain Duncan Smith, also tipped for a role in government after backing Truss, said this week legislation aimed at banning gay conversion therapy must be “looked at again” – despite years of delays on ending the highly controversial practice.

Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon advocated the idea that politics lives “downstream” from culture, and so to win and keep political power you have to fight over cultural issues.

Truss may not consciously be on board with the Bannon ideology. But she appears far more comfortable with the US-style culture wars than any previous leader or would-be leader in British politics.

The Tory leadership fight has not been pretty to watch. But the adoption of the antisemitism issue in Truss’s out-of-the-blue attack on the civil service is an ominous sign of even uglier political battles to come if she wins out with Tory members this month.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tory hopeful Liz Truss ‘would not’ abolish abortion in Northern Ireland

Conservative leadership contender Liz Truss has rejected a call to abolish abortion in Northern Ireland.Abortion laws in the region were liberalised in 2019 in laws passed by Westminster at a time when the power-sharing government at Stormont had collapsed.During a Conservative Party leadership hustings event at the Culloden Hotel on the outskirts of Belfast, Ms Truss was asked if she would abolish abortion in Northern Ireland, “ending infanticide”, or let the people of the region have their say on the issue.She responded to applause: “I’m afraid I don’t agree with you.“We are a United Kingdom and we need all of...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Voters will never ‘forgive’ Tories refusing to act on energy bills crisis, Rishi Sunak warns party

Rishi Sunak has warned Tories that voters will never “forgive” the party if Liz Truss wins power and fails to rescue poorer people from rocketing energy bills.In a fierce attack on his rival’s plans for the looming crisis, the underdog in the leadership race said the public would not accept a “moral failure” to help the most vulnerable.Ms Truss has attacked “handouts” while planning tax cuts – but, at hustings in Belfast, Mr Sunak warned they would give £1,700 to a someone on a cabinet minister’s salary, but only £1 a week to the lowest-paid.“If we don’t directly help those...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Voices: Tories are worried the ‘broken Britain’ tag is gaining with the public

Away from the promises, platitudes and cakeism of the Conservative Party’s leadership election, senior Tories privately fret about a nightmarish autumn and winter in which the problems go well beyond the cost of living crisis, which is dire enough.They worry that a damaging narrative will solidify in the public’s mind: a “broken Britain” that isn’t working any more on numerous fronts. “Labour is going to hang this label round our neck,” one former minister told me.When you think of the problems, the list just gets longer and longer: record NHS waiting lists (alone capable of deciding the next general election);...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sunak attacks Truss’s tax plans as 10.1% inflation adds to cost-of-living crisis

Rishi Sunak has warned that Tory leadership rival Liz Truss’s tax plans would add £50 billion to borrowing while failing to give direct support to the most vulnerable in society, as the cost-of-living crisis deepened.The former chancellor said the Foreign Secretary would be guilty of “moral failure” if she does not focus on the nation’s poorest, and warned her policies could further stoke inflation.Ms Truss instead insisted “taxes are too high and they are potentially choking off growth”, as she promised an emergency budget to tackle the situation.The clash in visions at a hustings in Belfast came as spiralling food...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Iain Duncan Smith
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

‘Deeply ignorant’ Trump may have seen secret papers as a way to enrich himself, says biographer

Donald Trump’s biographer Timothy O’Brien has called the former president a “deeply ignorant man” who “understood the stakes the minute that search warrant that was executed” at his Mar-a-Lago residence last week.While conducting searches at Mr Trump’s private residence and office in Florida, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) recovered 11 sets of classified documents.Some of the documents were marked top secret, with some of them only meant to be viewed in a secure government facility. Mr Trump has claimed that the documents had been declassified.The author of TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald said in an MSNBC...
POTUS
The Independent

Priti Patel signs deal to send ‘foreign criminals’ back to Pakistan

Priti Patel has signed a deal to send “foreign criminals and immigration offenders” from the UK back to Pakistan.The Home Secretary met with Pakistan’s interior secretary, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, and high commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, to sign the reciprocal agreement on Wednesday.I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UKPriti PatelMs Patel said: “I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UK.“The British public have quite rightly had enough of people abusing our...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Labour lost 91,000 members last year, new accounts show

Labour lost some 91,000 members in 2021 and ended the year with a financial deficit of more than £5 million, the party’s latest accounts show.The accounts, published by the Electoral Commission, said Labour’s membership fell from 523,332 at the end of 2020 to 432,213 in a year.The figures were described by Momentum as “alarming”, as the left-wing pressure group pointed the finger of blame at Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership.Income from membership fees dropped from £19.3 million to £16.2 million in 2021, though last year’s fees were comparable with 2017 and 2018 levels – when membership boomed during Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership.The...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Zahawi condemns Labour’s energy plan for rewarding ‘wealthier people like me’

Nadhim Zahawi has denounced Labour’s plan to freeze fuel bills as it would reward “people like me who are at the wealthier end of the spectrum”.The Chancellor defended the Government’s support for under-pressure households as new figures showed they suffered a worse-than-expected hit in July as food prices pushed inflation to a 40-year high.Mr Zahawi disputed Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s argument that scrapping planned increases in the energy price cap would keep down inflation and interest on government debt payments.You’re rewarding people like me who are the wealthier end of the spectrum and people who might have very high...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woke#British Politics#War#Uk#Fda#Prospect#Whitehall#Labour Movement#Jews#Conservative
The Independent

Exiled Putin critic who sold DC home to Ivanka Trump dies mysteriously in US

An exiled investment banker who became a fierce critic of Vladimir Putin after leaving Russia has been found dead in Washington DC.Latvian-American Dan Rapoport, 52, killed himself in recent days, according to reports in Russian media. News of his death was revealed in a post to Telegram by the former editor of the Russian Tatler magazine.Yuniya Pugacheva claimed that Mr Rapoport’s dog was found in park near his Washington DC home with a suicide note and money. However his widow Alena Rapoport has reportedly denied the death was suicide. She told Russian language news service RBC that an investigation was underway into his death.“There were no notes, no suicide,” Ms Rapoport said. Read More India marks 75th anniversary of independencePutin claims US is prolonging Ukraine war as it ‘needs conflicts to retain hegemony’Donetsk leader calls for 'beneficial' ties with North Korea
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Attack on Rushdie shows divisions among Lebanese Shiites

The stabbing of author Salman Rushdie has laid bare divisions in Lebanon's Shiite Muslim community, pitching a few denouncing the violence against fervent followers of the Iran-backed Shiite militant Hezbollah group who have praised the attack. One Rushdie defender received death threats.The attack struck close to home among Lebanon's Shiites. The assailant, 24-year-old Hadi Matar, is a dual Lebanese-U.S. citizen, and his father lives in a village in Hezbollah-dominated southern Lebanon. Matar's mother has said she believes her son's visit to the village of Yaroun in 2018 turned him into a religious zealot.The religious edict, or fatwa, urging Muslims...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon: Abuse of journalist by independence supporters ‘disgraceful’

Nicola Sturgeon has labelled independence campaigners’ abuse of a journalist as “disgraceful”.Protesters yelled at James Cook, the BBC’s Scotland Editor, as they demonstrated outside the Conservative hustings in Perth on Tuesday, with calls of “traitor”, “scumbag rat” and “liar” heard.On Wednesday, Scotland’s First Minister hit out at the independence backers who abused him.“Hurling abuse at journalists is never acceptable,” the SNP politician tweeted.Hurling abuse at journalists is never acceptable. Their job is vital to our democracy & it is to report & scrutinise, not support any viewpoint. @BBCJamesCook is a journalist of the highest quality and a total pro -...
U.K.
The Independent

High Court rules government can keep parts of Rwanda human rights assessments secret

The government can keep parts of its internal advice on Rwanda’s asylum system and alleged human rights abuses secret, the High Court has ruled.The Foreign Office applied to redact 10 extracts from assessments addressing reports of torture and killings by Rwandan authorities that were drawn up as part of Priti Patel’s deal to send asylum seekers to the country.After the documents were requested as part of the ongoing legal challenge over the policy, it argued that the secrecy was in the “public interest” because disclosure “would cause serious harm to the United Kingdom’s international relations, primarily (but not exclusively) with...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Iraqi PM calls meeting of senior politicians to end crisis

Iraq’s caretaker prime minister called a meeting of senior political leaders and party representatives Wednesday, seeking a way out of a monthslong crisis amid a power struggle between rival Shiite blocs. But the party of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr did not attend the gathering.The absence of al-Sadr's bloc effectively undermined Caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's effort to resolve the 10-month crisis. Al-Sadr and his political rivals, the Iran-backed Shiite groups, have been at odds since after last year's parliamentary elections. Al-Sadr won the largest share of seats in the October vote but failed to form a majority government....
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

‘No simple way’ for Ukrainian refugees to find permanent homes, UK hosts warn

More than a thousand UK hosts of Ukrainian refugees have signed an open letter asking the Government to make it easier for them to move into permanent homes.The Government has been warned that “there is currently no simple way for them to find their own homes” amid pressures on social housing and the private rented sector.Around 79,000 refugees have come to the UK under the Homes For Ukraine sponsorship scheme, with hosts expected to provide accommodation for at least six months.Some of these placements will be approaching their end, with these refugees needing to find alternative accommodation either independently or...
HOMELESS
The Independent

‘Beatles’ terror cell members were identified after EDL counter-demo in London

Members of an Islamic terror cell known as The Beatles were identified because they were arrested at an English Defence League (EDL) counter-protest in London, police have said.The four militants with the so-called Islamic State group carried out acts of brutality in the mid-2010s before three were captured and one was killed.Alexanda Kotey was jailed in the US in April for his part in the torture and murder of American hostages, while El Shafee Elsheikh will be sentenced on Friday over his role in the plot.On Wednesday, counter-terrorism chiefs at the Metropolitan Police detailed how officers provided evidence to prosecutors...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

794K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy