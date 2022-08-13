Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
3 Ways to Clean the Windows Registry Safely
The Windows Registry is a complex database filled with entries about your computer's software and hardware. However, these entries can become corrupt, damaged, or invalid due to unusual changes made to your computer. You usually don’t have to do anything about them, but sometimes they start causing problems, such as...
makeuseof.com
8 Reasons Why Manjaro Is the Best Arch-Based Distro
There are a bunch of new Arch-based distributions emerging lately. All feature graphical installers—something that Arch Linux does not—and each has its own custom desktop modifications. But that's about it. In fact, the landscape is starting to look a lot like the Ubuntu-derivative scene, with different wallpapers, icons, and default apps.
makeuseof.com
How to Replace GRUB With Windows Boot Manager
When you dual-boot a Linux distro alongside Windows, the installer sets up a bootloader, generally GRUB, to ensure there are no conflicts between the two operating systems during the boot-up processes. While GRUB is a versatile and easy-to-use bootloader, you might want to switch to using the Windows Boot Manager...
makeuseof.com
How to Turn Your Dumb Curtains Into Smart Curtains With the Aqara Curtain Driver E1
Smart curtain controllers may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you're looking to integrate smart home technology into your home. However, you'll be surprised at how efficient this kind of addition can be, especially when you consider the energy you'll save and the convenience you'll add to your life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Simple Internal Wiki Using Gitbook
GitBook is a platform that allows you to build documentation sites or company wikis. You can use it to document all kinds of things, from code to APIs and how to use a software product. GitBook uses a similar process to GitHub repositories. The main copy of the documentation acts...
makeuseof.com
The 10 Best Blogs and Websites to Learn 3D Printing
3D printing is a fascinating technology that has exploded in popularity over the years. As people read more about 3D printing, they tend to become more interested in making their own 3D printed products. But where can you go for information about 3D printing? Well, many great blogs and websites...
makeuseof.com
Newsboat: The Best Terminal-Based RSS Feed Reader for Linux
An RSS feed reader is an indispensable tool for most of us. It aggregates feeds from various websites to make it easy for you to keep track of their latest updates. Depending on how you like these updates served, you may choose a graphical or CLI-based feed reader. While the former offers convenience and a ton of features, the latter brings speed and provides a seamless experience to those who work from the terminal.
makeuseof.com
How to Customize or Disable the Windows Desktop Selection Rectangle
Windows has always been very customizable. You can change how Windows looks for aesthetic reasons, or to make elements easier to find or use. However, not many people know you can change the color of the selection rectangle on Windows. It may not be as obvious a change as something like switching to a new theme, but small changes like this can go a long way towards making Windows work better for you.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "Err_Connection_Timed_Out" Error in Google Chrome for Windows
When Chrome fails to establish a connection with the server hosting the website you're visiting, you will encounter the "Err_Connection_Timed_Out error." Most of the time, it's a backend issue with the website, but sometimes it's something on your end causing problems. If you are experiencing the same error, we'll share several solutions you can try to fix it.
makeuseof.com
Linux 6.0 Release Candidate Lands, but Linus Insists Version Is Just a Number
A release candidate for the Linux kernel 6.0 has arrived, but Linus Torvalds is downplaying the significance of the version change. Despite this, there are some substantial improvements to the kernel. "Nothing Fundamentally Different" About 6.0 Kernel. Linus Torvalds announced the release candidate of the upcoming kernel in a message...
makeuseof.com
The 6 Best Private Encrypted Chat Apps for Linux Users
When you switch to Linux, you make your digital life substantially more private. The overwhelming majority of Linux distributions do not track or otherwise log what you do on your computer. But if you install one of the mainstream chat apps onto your Linux machine, you're still giving some company a record of your personal conversations.
makeuseof.com
How to Hide the Contents of a Window While Dragging It on Windows
If your PC isn't very strong, it's a good idea to disable some less-important features in Windows to help speed things up. And hiding the contents of a window while it is being dragged is a minor performance tweak. Disabling this feature doesn't make Windows any harder to use; however,...
makeuseof.com
Spiral Linux: Making Debian Easy to Use for Everyone
Debian is one of the most widely used, trusted Linux distros. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that it is a base distribution for many other OSes, making it one of the most in-demand Linux versions. Spiral Linux is one such distribution that owes its roots to Debian. Its...
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up Shortcuts to Automatically Hide the Taskbar in Windows 11
Windows 11 includes an Automatically hide the taskbar option you can select in Settings. The option hides the taskbar from the bottom of the screen when selected. However, users can still access the taskbar by moving their cursor to the bottom of Windows 11’s desktop. That option is seemingly...
makeuseof.com
How to Implement OAuth in an Express App Using GitHub
OAuth 2.0 is a standard that lets third-party applications access data from web apps securely. You can use it to fetch data including profile information, schedules, etc. that’s hosted on other web apps like Facebook, Google, and GitHub. A service can do this on behalf of a user without exposing their credentials to the third-party application.
makeuseof.com
Install an MQTT Server and Node-RED on Raspberry Pi for Home Automation
Messaging Queuing Telemetry Protocol, or MQTT, is a lightweight messaging protocol designed for low bandwidth devices and environments. It’s a fast, easy-to-deploy, and energy-efficient solution to connect and exchange information between multiple IoT devices. It requires an MQTT broker/server and the topic to which messages are published and subscribed by the devices or users to send or receive the information.
makeuseof.com
How the Top Gaming Storefronts and Launchers Might Be Slowing Your System Down
Generally, having more programs open at once should impact system performance, however negligible. So, with more and more game launchers and storefronts cropping up, it's worth asking: are these programs slowing my system down?. Do Storefronts and Game Launchers Really Affect System Performance?. Generally, the answer should be no. These...
makeuseof.com
5 Ways to Fix WhatsApp Calls Not Working on Windows 11
The WhatsApp desktop app makes it easy to make voice and video calls directly from your Windows PC. While it works most of the time, the app can run into issues and prevent you from making and receiving WhatsApp calls. Often, the problem lies with insufficient permissions with your system's...
makeuseof.com
What Is Swapfile.sys in Windows, and Can You Delete It?
When your Windows computer is running out of RAM, it transfers some of its temporary data to certain files on your storage drive. One of these files is known as Swapfile.sys. But what is this file, and can you delete it to save disk space on your Windows machine?. Here’s...
makeuseof.com
How to Stop the Windows 10 Navigation Pane Expanding to the Current Folder
When you're looking through your folders in File Explorer, a column on the left of the area will show the current folder's hierarchy. There's an option within Windows to have this panel automatically expand the folders you go into, so you can see where you are in your file system at any given time. And while some people find it useful, others may not like it.
Comments / 0