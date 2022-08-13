Read full article on original website
5 Shows ‘Better Call Saul’ and ‘Breaking Bad’ Fans Should Watch Next
If you're a 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul' fan, you might also like these similar dark comedies and crime dramas.
‘Better Call Saul’ Fans Connect Miracle Whip Mention in Season 6 Episode 12 to Jimmy’s Legal Practice With Kim and ‘Breaking Bad’
Believe it or not, 'Better Call Saul' isn't the first time Miracle Whip comes up in the 'Breaking Bad' universe.
Bob Odenkirk opens up about that 'Better Call Saul' finale: 'I'm a little shattered'
The star joined The Times to discuss Monday's series finale, why the role left him "ragged," and his future hopes for the "Breaking Bad" universe.
Better Call Saul's final episodes have been astonishing, whatever the finale brings
Better Call Saul returned in July at a moment of cliffhanger calamity. Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) lay dead on the floor, shot by grinning Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton). Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) and Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) looked on, horrified. The married lawyers and their renegade captor were on a collision course with Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) and his trusty-crusty lieutenant Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks). Blood, bullets, and burials ensued.
‘Better Call Saul’: Bob Odenkirk Calls Jimmy’s Latest Scam ‘Unhinged’
Bob Odenkirk has performed many of Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman's scams on 'Better Call Saul.' Even he calls the latest one 'unhinged.'
What Happened To Fat Ass Fudge After Shark Tank?
We've seen some of the best foods come out of "Shark Tank." The reality TV competition series sees everyone from the budding entrepreneur looking for their big break to the well-established businessperson looking to take their brand to new heights. However, it's not easy to impress the show's investors and win a deal.
The Mole Revival Ordered at Netflix
Former ABC reality series The Mole is returning after a 14-year hiatus. Netflix on Wednesday announced that it has ordered a 10-episode revival, which is set to premiere this fall, Variety reports. The OG Mole, originally hosted by Anderson Cooper, ran for five seasons between 2001 and 2008. Players worked together to complete missions that would add money to their group pot — but among them was “the mole,” a player pre-chosen to sabotage their earning efforts. Each episode ended with a quiz, and the person knowing the least about the mole’s identity was eliminated. The show mixed reality-TV drama and extreme stunts, with heaps of...
How Hell's Kitchen Is Moving Into Virtual Reality
After the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the astounding inflation rate, you've probably spent an exorbitant amount of time at home watching too much television. Especially if fast-paced cooking shows are your thing, then chances are high you know Gordon Ramsay well for his highly acclaimed show, "Hells Kitchen." While the action-packed program has been around since 2005 with season 21 premiering next month on Fox, that's not the only venture up Ramsay's sleeve for the near future.
Jade Catta-Preta Of Hotties On Hulu Shares Her Tips For Cooking On A First Date — Exclusive
Standard first dates often have a few things in common: two people, food, and if you're a little lucky, maybe some heat at the end. The new cooking-slash-dating show "Hotties" on Hulu has all of the above. Couples (who have never met previously) go head-to-head in cooking competitions that just so happen to take place in the desert and just so happen to include a lot of spicy recipes. To crank up the heat even further, the competition requires them to stop their cooking every so often to choke down some incredibly spicy foods.
We Tried Goldfish And Dunkin's New Pumpkin Spice Grahams. Here's How It Went
We love Goldfish crackers, so you can imagine our excitement when we learned of its latest collaboration with Dunkin'. Get ready for fall with The Limited Edition Goldfish Dunkin Pumpkin Spice Grahams. Can you say that 10 times fast?. This unexpected pair sparked our interest and got us thinking, "what...
Diva Q Lays Out BBQ's Number One Ground Rule - Exclusive
If there's one thing that Danielle Bennett — aka Diva Q — cannot stand anymore, it's mansplaining. "I'm really over the whole mansplaining thing at this point," the pit master exclusively told Mashed. "That still happens for all female barbecuers." That's a rule of thumb that you should...
We Tried Taco Bell's Milk Bar Strawberry Truffles. Here's How It Went
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Taco Bell and Milk Bar made a dessert? Is this is a joke? We assure you, it is not. The two iconic brands have really teamed up to bring us a limited edition dessert, the Strawberry Bell Truffles, and we're here to tell you everything you need to know about them.
Better Call Saul Brings the Breaking Bad Saga to a Dramatic End
After nearly 15 years, AMC’s Breaking Bad franchise is set to come to an end tonight with Better Call Saul’s series finale. Over the course of its final season, the prequel has explored more of Jimmy McGill’s life post-Breaking Bad, and fans can expect the finale to further blur the lines between his many personas.
The 'Piping Hot' Perk Burger King Is Offering Through The End Of August
Before the pandemic hit and changed life as we knew it, Restaurant Dive declared 2020 "the year of the breakfast wars." All trends were pointing toward breakfast being the most profitable meal for fast food chains until people were no longer commuting or going anywhere for that matter. Taco Bell completely dropped breakfast from its menu, while other chains cut certain menu items (per CNBC). Wendy's, on the other hand, boldly introduced a new breakfast menu in the early days of the pandemic. Despite what most would consider bad timing, Wendy's breakfast quickly found success, and that started a race for the other fast food restaurants to revive their breakfast menus.
Better Call Saul Series Finale Crashes AMC+
Viewers hoping to tune into AMC+ to watch the series finale of Better Call Saul were hit with some bad news when the streaming service experienced an outage. AMC+ crashed during the final Better Call Saul episode, titled "Saul Gone," with some viewers who were signed in watching the episode logged out suddenly. When trying to access the episode again, watchers received an error message. Better Call Saul is a spinoff of Breaking Bad starring Bob Odenkirk's Saul Goodman. Naturally, fans patiently waiting to see how the spinoff ended weren't pleased to be shut out of the AMC service, taking to social media to voice their displeasure.
What An RD Really Thinks Of Baskin-Robbins' New Cold Brew Treat
When you're looking for a shot of energy, reaching for a sugary coffee beverage may seem like the best choice, but the keyword there is "seem." Sure, all that sugar and caffeine will get you revved up quickly — after all, Starbucks Frappuccinos virtually built the trend (via Investment Talk). In 1996, the year after the blended drink's national launch, Starbucks made $52 million in Frappuccinos alone (per Boston Magazine). Today, it's hard to imagine the coffee brand without this iconic beverage. That being said, the real untold truth of Starbucks Frappuccinos is how unhealthy they are. A 24-ounce venti, or large, mocha cookie crumble Frappuccino made with whole milk will net you 590 calories, 75 grams of sugar, and 27 grams of fat (via Starbucks).
Why Denny's Is Begging You To 'Bring Your Bestie To Work'
Most businesses frown on bringing a friend to work. They worry that you're going to be too busy hanging out or shooting the breeze than getting any "real work" done. While you can argue that you do better with a friend here or make some sort of comparison between how much better your friend is to work with than any of your co-workers, chances are those excuses aren't going to fly. Denny's, on the other hand, is openly encouraging workers to bring their friends to work to see the magic of working in America's diner.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 15
Move over boys and terminal listers, there's a new leader on Amazon Prime Video's top 10 shows and movies list. A League of Their Own, which premiered Friday on Prime Video, moved into the No. 1 spot over the weekend and remains there on Monday. Another new show that debuted on Friday, the reality dating competition Cosmic Love, also cracked the top 10 over the weekend, but has already slipped down to No. 10 after peaking at No. 8. Summer is almost over in more ways than one; The Summer I Turned Pretty dropped all the way to No. 9, which may foretell its exit from the top 10 after months in the top 5.
Smashburger Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Sandwich
Smashburger is known for its unique smashed patties made with 100% Certified Angus Beef. A smash burger is a style of cooking burgers that includes flattening the patty by literally smashing it onto a grill. The patty adheres to the griddle, resulting in a crispy crust around the edges of the burger. Smashburger prides itself on creating these burgers in a fast-casual environment that is accessible to everyone (via Smashburger).
Street Food USA Co-Creator Brian McGinn On What Defines Street Food - Exclusive
From the co-creator of the Netflix show "Chef's Table," Brian McGinn is back in the food world, this time documenting street food. The show, appropriately titled "Street Food," showcases chefs and restaurants all over the world that are serving up quick and accessible cuisine. The most recent iteration of the "Street Food" series is "Street Food USA," which focuses on ready-to-eat cuisine across the United States. The show, which is premiering now on Netflix, highlights all the delectable tastes and the people behind them.
