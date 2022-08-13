Meet the team that made the 2022 U.S. Women's Amateur at Chambers Bay possible

Photo by Darren Carroll/USGA

When viewers tune into NBC/Golf Channel in August to watch the 122nd playing of the US Women’s Amateur at Chambers Bay, they will see a telecast that reminds them of other USGA events, like the U.S. Open. While the telecast for the two events may be similar, the operations for the events are very different.

The U.S. Open will see 30,000+ fans per day. The merchandise tent is over an acre in size. There are dozens of tents and multiple food outlets. Spectators arrive via shuttle busses after parking off-site. The maintenance team is supplemented by dozens if not hundreds of outside superintendents who volunteer.

All told there are hundreds of USGA and partner officials working on site. Working closely with them are the members of the staff at the host venue. During the week of the U.S. Open, the director of golf may be in charge of the driving range, or the food and beverage director may manage a local hospitality tent.

At the U.S. Women’s Am this year, the team at Chambers Bay will be taking on an expanded role. There will be no tickets, just show up and enjoy the golf. There is no merchandise tent, just gear in the golf shop. The food options for fans will be the same as those for golfers, dine at the clubhouse or grab some drinks or easy food at two spots on the course.

While the structures may not be as big, the effort from the team that stages the event is every bit as impressive.

Here is a look at the team who has been working for multiple years to stage this year’s US Women’s Am.

Eric Johnson

Title: Director of Agronomy / KemperSports Regional Agronomist (2012)

Tasks: Oversee golf course and grounds operations.

Heather Schapals

Title: Sr Assistant Superintendent (2022)

Tasks: Perform maintenance duties around the golf course and grounds and assist in supervising employees.

Reid Rahoi

Title: 1st Assistant Superintendent (2022)

Tasks: Perform maintenance duties around the golf course and grounds and assist in supervising employees.

Tony Hernandez

Title: Assistant Superintendent, (2006)

Tasks: Perform maintenance duties around the golf course and grounds and assist in supervising employees.

Stephen Goods

Title: Assistant Superintendent – Irrigation (2018)

Tasks: Perform irrigation maintenance duties around the golf course and grounds

Rosie Odle

Title: Office Manager/Administrative Assistant (2006)15 years

Tasks: Handles administrative duties, payroll and serves as the HR contact in the grounds and maintenance facility at Chambers Bay.

Fun Fact: Was the first employee having worked for the construction company prior to course opening .

Bruce Murray

Title: Greens Keeper (2006)

Tasks: Perform maintenance duties around the golf course and grounds.

Fun Fact: Helped make the driftwood hole signs at Chambers Bay

Zac Keener

Title: General Manager (2007)

Tasks: Oversees department heads and championship director. Oversees budget, permitting, and emergency services for the Championship.

Anthony Shipman

Title: Director of Sales & Host Club Championship Director (2007)

Tasks: Oversees planning and operations of the championship

Fun Fact: The King of Karaoke

Kate Barry

Title: Director of Food, Beverage, & Events (2017)

Tasks: Oversees all food and beverage outlets, including player dining and concessions. Led planning efforts of the Welcome Dinner.

Fun fact: Husband Raphael also works at Chambers Bay.

Brent Zepp

Title: Head Golf Professional (2007)

Tasks: Committee chair for golf operations with oversight of transportation, evacuation, driving range.

Brian Bussinger

Title: 1st Assistant Golf Professional (2019)

Tasks: Head merchandiser and leads golf shop team, supports golf operations staff

Bryan Pierce

Title: Director of On-Course Services/Caddie Manager (2013)

Tasks: Directs on-course staff with transportation and evacuation. Oversees host club caddie operations.