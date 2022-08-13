ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Meet the team that made the 2022 U.S. Women's Amateur at Chambers Bay possible

By Jay Blasi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f3DDN_0hGHaX7c00
Photo by Darren Carroll/USGA

When viewers tune into NBC/Golf Channel in August to watch the 122nd playing of the US Women’s Amateur at Chambers Bay, they will see a telecast that reminds them of other USGA events, like the U.S. Open. While the telecast for the two events may be similar, the operations for the events are very different.

The U.S. Open will see 30,000+ fans per day. The merchandise tent is over an acre in size. There are dozens of tents and multiple food outlets. Spectators arrive via shuttle busses after parking off-site. The maintenance team is supplemented by dozens if not hundreds of outside superintendents who volunteer.

All told there are hundreds of USGA and partner officials working on site. Working closely with them are the members of the staff at the host venue. During the week of the U.S. Open, the director of golf may be in charge of the driving range, or the food and beverage director may manage a local hospitality tent.

At the U.S. Women’s Am this year, the team at Chambers Bay will be taking on an expanded role. There will be no tickets, just show up and enjoy the golf. There is no merchandise tent, just gear in the golf shop. The food options for fans will be the same as those for golfers, dine at the clubhouse or grab some drinks or easy food at two spots on the course.

While the structures may not be as big, the effort from the team that stages the event is every bit as impressive.

Here is a look at the team who has been working for multiple years to stage this year’s US Women’s Am.

Eric Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bwHeH_0hGHaX7c00

Title: Director of Agronomy / KemperSports Regional Agronomist (2012)

Tasks: Oversee golf course and grounds operations.

Heather Schapals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06GzZJ_0hGHaX7c00

Title: Sr Assistant Superintendent (2022)

Tasks: Perform maintenance duties around the golf course and grounds and assist in supervising employees.

Reid Rahoi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eEmAp_0hGHaX7c00

Title: 1st  Assistant Superintendent (2022)

Tasks: Perform maintenance duties around the golf course and grounds and assist in supervising employees.

Tony Hernandez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d6Sct_0hGHaX7c00

Title: Assistant Superintendent, (2006)

Tasks: Perform maintenance duties around the golf course and grounds and assist in supervising employees. 

Stephen Goods

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bCPRg_0hGHaX7c00

Title: Assistant Superintendent – Irrigation (2018)

Tasks: Perform irrigation maintenance duties around the golf course and grounds

Rosie Odle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XLn1a_0hGHaX7c00

Title: Office Manager/Administrative Assistant (2006)15 years

Tasks: Handles administrative duties, payroll and serves as the HR contact in the grounds and maintenance facility at Chambers Bay.

Fun Fact: Was the first employee having worked for the construction company prior to course opening .

Bruce Murray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20nrjZ_0hGHaX7c00

Title: Greens Keeper (2006)

Tasks: Perform maintenance duties around the golf course and grounds.

Fun Fact: Helped make the driftwood hole signs at Chambers Bay 

Zac Keener

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QB7cF_0hGHaX7c00

Title: General Manager (2007)

Tasks: Oversees department heads and championship director. Oversees budget, permitting, and emergency services for the Championship.

Anthony Shipman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kk5Xb_0hGHaX7c00

Title: Director of Sales & Host Club Championship Director (2007)

Tasks: Oversees planning and operations of the championship

Fun Fact: The King of Karaoke

Kate Barry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01r5iJ_0hGHaX7c00

Title: Director of Food, Beverage, & Events (2017)

Tasks: Oversees all food and beverage outlets, including player dining and concessions. Led planning efforts of the Welcome Dinner.

Fun fact: Husband Raphael also works at Chambers Bay. 

Brent Zepp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32iPWr_0hGHaX7c00

Title: Head Golf Professional (2007)

Tasks: Committee chair for golf operations with oversight of transportation, evacuation, driving range.

Brian Bussinger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UNgZN_0hGHaX7c00

Title: 1st  Assistant Golf Professional (2019)

Tasks: Head merchandiser and leads golf shop team, supports golf operations staff

Bryan Pierce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uHO9d_0hGHaX7c00

Title: Director of On-Course Services/Caddie Manager (2013)

Tasks: Directs on-course staff with transportation and evacuation. Oversees host club caddie operations.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chambers Bay#Golf Course#Us Open#Professional Golf#Nbc Golf Channel#The Us Women S Amateur#Usga#The U S Women S Am
Yardbarker

Playing PGA Tour courses: Wilmington Country Club

The PGA Tour will bring the second leg of its FedEx Cup Playoffs to Delaware for the first time when venerable Wilmington Country Club hosts the BMW Championship Aug. 18-21. The top 70 players in the playoff standings still eligible to play on the PGA Tour will look to take the next step to the season-ending Tour Championship, with 30 players advancing in the penultimate event of the playoffs.
WILMINGTON, DE
golfmagic.com

ISPS Handa World Invitational R3: Ewen Ferguson moves closer to second win

Ewen Ferguson will take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics as he seeks a second DP World Tour title. The Scotsman, who secured his maiden success at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters in March, started the day one stroke ahead of Spain’s Borja Virto at Galgorm Castle Golf Club but quickly moved clear after birdies on the second and fourth holes.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

139K+
Followers
185K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy