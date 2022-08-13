Read full article on original website
King City Chamber awards recognize local contributors for social impact
KING CITY — Community members gathered last Saturday for a “Toast of the Town” awards dinner to honor King City’s top contributors. The Aug. 6 event, hosted by King City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture at the Salinas Valley Fairgrounds, paid tribute to 2021 Citizens of the Year John and Karen Jernigan, Business of the Year Mee Memorial Healthcare System, and Friend of the Community Evette Wheeler.
Hunter dies in rollover accident in South Monterey County
JOLON — A hunter died on the opening day of deer-hunting season in the Fort Hunter Liggett area near Jolon on Saturday morning. According to local officials, 28-year-old Ryan Bricker of Salinas was in a Jeep when it rolled down an embankment in southern Monterey County at about 8:40 a.m. on Aug. 13.
