Suspect in attack on ‘Satanic Verses’ author Salman Rushdie enters not-guilty plea in New York court.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nassau County detective arrested in mob-related gambling bust, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say purported members of the Genovese and Bonanno organized crime families operated several illegal gambling operations in NYC and Long Island.
Eight Mobsters Busted for Operating Underground Gambling Parlors, Including Two in Glendale
Eight reputed mobsters—including two from Queens—who allegedly ran underground gambling parlors in Queens and Long Island have been arrested by the feds on racketeering, illegal gambling, money laundering and a host of other related offenses. The eight men, who were either part of the Genovese or Bonanno organized...
Third Teen Arrested for Anti-White Bias Attack Aboard MTA Bus in Woodhaven: NYPD
A third black teenager has been charged for attacking a white woman on an MTA bus in Woodhaven last month—as ugly details emerge about the alleged hate crime. Jahnaiya Williams, 19, was charged in Queens Criminal Court Tuesday with assault and aggravated harassment as a hate crime, and other crimes, for striking 57-year-old Jill LeCroix in the head with a shopping bag containing a jar, prosecutors say. Williams also allegedly punched LeCroix.
RELEASED: NJ Rapper, Associate Plead Guilty In Passaic Shooting, Freed Pending Sentencings
A former Jersey City rapper who beat a murder rap in 2014 walked out of jail after cutting a deal with prosecutors for his role in a shooting in Passaic two years ago. He could be headed back to the joint for another 18 months, however. Video captured a celebratory...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
Dr. Ricardo Cruciani found dead at Rikers Island, attorney says
NEW YORK – The attorney for a convicted sexual predator is calling for an investigation after his client died by apparent suicide while in custody at Rikers Island. Dr. Ricardo Cruciani was found dead Monday morning. The 68-year-old neurologist was convicted earlier this month of predatory sexual assault for...
Fare Evaders Fatally Beat NYC Taxi Driver, Police Say
Kutin Gyimah and his family(Local Today) New York Police are investigating the traumatic death of a yellow cab driver. Early Saturday morning, the driver of the cab was found laying on the ground after he was left there by passengers. The passengers allegedly tried to rob him and fatally beat him when confronted.
Man waving gun aboard Brooklyn subway train arrested: police
A man was arrested on a Brooklyn after he waved a gun while aboard a Brooklyn subway train on Monday morning authorities said.
‘Kind, Caring’ New York Man Drowns in Hudson Valley
An investigation is ongoing after a 24-year-old New York man lost his life in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, New York State Police confirmed a drowning in Gallatin, New York. On Saturday, August 13, New York State Police, New York State Park Police, New York State Forest Rangers, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and several local fire departments responded to Lake Taghkanic State Park for a report of a swimmer in distress.
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Queens USPS workers charged for alleged $16M COVID-19 theft scheme
Three Queens USPS workers have been charged as a result of a months-long, multimillion dollar unemployment theft scheme linked to stealing COVID-19 benefits in 2020, federal prosecutors said Monday.
NBC New York
Home Invaders Strike Boy, Try Taping Mouth in Thwarted NYC Apartment Break-In: Cops
Two would-be home invaders dressed in construction crew garb were thwarted by the screams of a 12-year-old boy at a Brooklyn apartment building last week, authorities say. The men entered the Sunset Park building near 61st Street and 6th Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday, dressed in neon green shirts and wearing white construction helmets, police said.
nypressnews.com
Following the collapse of NYC carriage horse, a witness, NYC Councilman, and animal rights activists call on DA to probe industry
Animal rights activists and City Councilman Bob Holden (D-Queens) are demanding that the Manhattan DA launch a criminal investigation into the carriage horse industry after a horse collapsed last week in Hell’s Kitchen. One activist said that the collapse of the horse, Ryder, wasn’t a “spontaneous tragedy with any...
Police in NYC seize 20 trucks being used to sell cannabis
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police in New York City seized 20 trucks used to sell cannabis on Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. The trucks did not have licenses from the Department of Health, according to Maddrey. Police officials said the seizures were part of efforts to address quality-of-life issues in New York […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Off-duty NYPD officer busted for drunk driving on Long Island, dad works in commissioner’s office
An NYPD officer whose father works in the police commissioner’s office has been busted for driving drunk on Long Island. Officer James McAuliffe was arrested in Babylon early June 27, NYPD officials said. The NYPD, which only publicizes arrests of cops busted in New York City, said McAuliffe — assigned to the collision investigation squad — was suspended after his arrest and is now on modified ...
MTA bus driver injured during road rage incident in New York City
An MTA bus driver was injured after being attacked in a road rage incident in Manhattan Tuesday.
Child on bike hit by truck on Long Island
ROOSEVELT, N.Y. - Police say a child on a bike was struck in Roosevelt Monday morning. It happened East Fulton Avenue and Babylon Turnpike around 8:45 a.m. From the ground, the child's bike can be seen under the truck. Police say a 14-year-old was struck by a box truck. The teen was airlifted to the hospital by Nassau County Police and is expected to survive. The driver of the truck, 54, remained at the scene. There's no word of any charges.
NBC New York
See a Spotted Lanternfly? Meet the NJ Teen Behind the Perfect Squish
One New Jersey teenager has taken the Spotted Lanternfly problem into her own hands, or feet rather. The 13-year-old burgeoning field scientist is fighting off the beautifully vibrant yet dangerous bug, currently raising alarms in New Jersey and New York, and she says to go directly for the head. Milan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Security guard fatally shot on set of Law & Order was targeted: police
A 31-year-old man who was killed while working as a security guard on the set of “Law & Order: Organized Crime” last month was tracked and targeted by a man on a bike, according to police.
Brooklyn hit-and-run: Reversing driver strikes pedestrian, NYPD says
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A driver going in reverse down a Crown Heights street struck and critically injured a pedestrian, then drove off, according to officials. The victim, 36, was crossing Pacific Street near Buffalo Avenue around 2:45 p.m. Sunday when she was hit by a 2008 Mercury Mountaineer SUV being driven in reverse […]
Boy, 14, arrested for fatal shooting of teen in Bronx lobby
A 14-year-old boy was found shot to death in an apartment lobby in the Bronx early Thursday, police said. The victim, identified as Jacob Borbin, had been shot in the chest in the lobby of 237 E. 194th St. in Fordham Manor.
NBC New York
Tree Falls Into Backyard Bronx Pool, Killing Woman; 2 NYC Tree-Related Deaths in 1 Day
A tree fell onto the backyard pool of a Bronx residence Monday afternoon, killing one woman and leaving a second hospitalized, police said. The deadly incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. at an apartment building off Palisades Avenue in Spuyten Duyvil, the NYPD said. A thunderous crack sent the tree hurdling down toward the private pool.
Comments / 0