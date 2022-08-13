ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge City, KS

Kansas law enforcement makes over 30 DUI arrests during Dodge City Days

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d3pdB_0hGHaFTm00

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — According to a Facebook post shared by the Ford County Sheriff’s Office , the Dodge City Police Department (DCPD) made 33 DUI arrests through their DUI checkpoint during Dodge City Days.

“Dodge City Days is a week-long festival held every year,” the post reads. “As a way to ensure the roads are kept safe from impaired drivers during this busy week, the Dodge City Police Department holds a DUI checklane on each of the Saturday’s of Dodge City Days.”

30th anniversary of a 14-year-old girl’s disappearance in Missouri

The efforts were made by DCPD, The Kansas Highway Patrol, and the Ford County Sheriff’s Office.

The post was originally created by Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Heartland Region. It says on Sat. July 30, with 29 law enforcement officers working the checkpoint:

  • 353 vehicles checked
  • 54 standard field sobriety tests conducted
  • 19 DUI arrests
  • 27 drug and/or alcohol-related arrests
Woman shares experience after driver hits 3 people, 10+ cars at Club Rodeo concert

On Aug. 6, with 23 law enforcement officers working the checklane:

  • 376 vehicles checked
  • 68 standard field sobriety tests conducted
  • 14 DUI arrests
  • 21 drug and/or alcohol-related arrests

In total, over two nights, 729 vehicles were checked, 33 DUI arrests were made, and 48 alcohol and drug-related arrests were made.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 4

Related
kscbnews.net

Several DUI, Drug and Alcohol Arrests Made During Dodge City Days

(KSNW) The Dodge City Police Department (DCPD) made 33 DUI arrests through their DUI checkpoint during Dodge City Days. “Dodge City Days is a week-long festival held every year,” the post reads. “As a way to ensure the roads are kept safe from impaired drivers during this busy week, the Dodge City Police Department holds a DUI checklane on each of the Saturday’s of Dodge City Days.”
DODGE CITY, KS
KWCH.com

Dodge City Community College to pay $500K in false claims settlement

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dodge City Community College will pay $500,000 to settle claims that it overcharged veterans and made false statements to the Department of Veterans Affairs. In a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice, Dodge City Community College (DC3) and a flight instructor training company, Universal Helicopter,...
DODGE CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Ford County, KS
City
Dodge City, KS
Dodge City, KS
Crime & Safety
Ford County, KS
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
KSN News

Man caught in Kansas with 35 pounds of meth sentenced in connection to an international drug ring

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Mexican national man has been sentenced in connection to an international drug ring that distributed “large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana from Mexico in the Kansas City area.” According to a news release sent out by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 48-year-old Aron Rodriguez-Posada pleaded guilty to […]
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy