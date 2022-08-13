Amie Just: The severity of Husker QB's Thompson's thumb injury, and why surgery was 'definitely needed'

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will hire Ernie Zeigler as an assistant coach, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Zeigler had been an assistant coach at Mississippi State since 2016. From 2007 to 2012, he served as the head coach of Central Michigan leading the Chippewas to a 75-111 overall record. During his career, Zeigler has also had stints as an assistant coach at Kansas State (2000), Bowling Green (2001), Pittsburgh (2002-03), UCLA (2004-06), and Detroit (2014-15). Zeigler is filling the vacancy left by Armon Gates. In July, Gates departed Nebraska to accept a position at Oregon. Prior to his departure, Gates had been Nebraska’s longest-tenured assistant coach, as he had been with the program since 2018. Source: Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg will hire Ernie Zeigler as an assistant coach. Zeigler was on staff last season at Mississippi State. Former head coach at Central Michigan. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 15, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Cornhuskers seen as a team to "watch out for" on the recruiting trail

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO