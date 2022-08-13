Amie Just: The severity of Husker QB's Thompson's thumb injury, and why surgery was 'definitely needed'

Read full article on original website
Related
Nebraska football: 3 Cornhuskers breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in Big Ten
Will Nebraska football bounce back for a successful 2022 season now that kick-off is around the corner?. Take note that even though Nebraska football had a disappointing 3-9 record last year, the Cornhuskers still showed a lot of potential. The Cornhuskers may have lost more games than they won, but...
Texans Cut Former Nebraska Football Star Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Houston Texans officially waived defensive tackle Damion Daniels. Daniels, an undrafted rookie out of Nebraska, had 33 total tackles, two tackles for loss and two pass deflections in his final season with the Cornhuskers. Not only was Daniels a team captain at Nebraska in 2021, he earned...
Yardbarker
Nebraska freshman WR Decoldest Crawford drops legendary A/C commercial
Decoldest Crawford may never catch a touchdown for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but the freshman wide receiver is already winning the game. That's the huge benefit of the NIL for college players. They get to cash in on their stature as well-known football players in the community. In regards to Crawford, time will only tell if he'll end up becoming a star for the Huskers. For what it's worth, he was considered just a 3-star recruit by 247sports.
Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died
On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Husker Doc Talk: Insights From Mitch Sherman on Fall Camp
A deep dive into Nebraska’s running backs and offensive line
Nebraska’s Alternate Uniform: Good Execution, Odd Timing
It’s a well-done throwback to the 1983 team, but why now?
saturdaytradition.com
Bill Busch tabs special teams standouts for Nebraska, says unit does the 'ordinary extraordinary'
Bill Busch is working to get his special teams unit up to speed for the 2022 season. After a dismal showing by the unit in 2021, Busch was fired up when discussing the progress throughout fall camp. On Tuesday, Busch was pleased with how special teams performed during wet conditions...
Nebraska Basketball: Ernie Zeigler Hired as Assistant Coach
The Nebraska Cornhuskers will hire Ernie Zeigler as an assistant coach, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Zeigler had been an assistant coach at Mississippi State since 2016. From 2007 to 2012, he served as the head coach of Central Michigan leading the Chippewas to a 75-111 overall record. During his career, Zeigler has also had stints as an assistant coach at Kansas State (2000), Bowling Green (2001), Pittsburgh (2002-03), UCLA (2004-06), and Detroit (2014-15). Zeigler is filling the vacancy left by Armon Gates. In July, Gates departed Nebraska to accept a position at Oregon. Prior to his departure, Gates had been Nebraska’s longest-tenured assistant coach, as he had been with the program since 2018. Source: Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg will hire Ernie Zeigler as an assistant coach. Zeigler was on staff last season at Mississippi State. Former head coach at Central Michigan. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 15, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Cornhuskers seen as a team to "watch out for" on the recruiting trail
Comments / 0