Atlanta, GA

Chadwick Tromp helps Braves past Marlins in opener

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Matt Olson homered for the second-consecutive day and the Atlanta Braves defeated the host Miami Marlins 5-2 in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday.

The Marlins scored three runs or less for the 13th straight game. They are 3-10 during that stretch.

Atlanta, which has won four straight games, got another save from Kenley Jansen, his 26th in 30 chances this year and his second in two games.

Chadwick Tromp, in his Braves debut as well as his season debut, drove in three runs, while Kyle Muller (1-1) earned the win by allowing two runs in five innings.

Tromp, batting in the No. 9 spot, went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles in just his 34th-career major league game. He played despite an apparent leg injury with the Braves are short at catcher.

Miami left-hander Jesus Luzardo (3-5) took the loss, allowing seven hits, two walks and four runs in five innings. He struck out six batters. The Marlins’ Jesus Aguilar hit a two-run homer, his 14th.

Atlanta opened the scoring with three runs in the fourth inning. The Braves loaded the bases with one out on singles by Austin Riley, William Contreras and Robbie Grossman.

After Vaughn Grissom’s grounder resulted in Riley getting thrown out at the plate, rookie Michael Harris II drew a full-count walk to make it 1-0. Tromp’s line-drive double, just over the glove of third baseman Charles Leblanc, gave the Braves a 3-0 lead.

The Marlins responded in the fourth when Miguel Rojas singled and Aguilar homered on a 3-2 slider, pulling his shot 403 feet to left.

Atlanta stretched its lead to 4-2 in the fifth on Olson’s opposite-field homer to left, his 23rd.

Miami threatened in the bottom of the fifth, putting runners on the corners with no outs. But Luke Williams lined into a double play, and Jon Berti grounded out to end the frame.

The Marlins had two runners on again in the sixth with one out, but JJ Bleday grounded into a double play.

The Braves made it 5-2 on Tromp’s RBI single in the eighth.

In the bottom of the eighth, Miami leadoff batter Joey Wendle hit a ball into the right-field corner, but Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. threw him out at second base.

–Field Level Media

