Panthers def. Washington 23-21 in preseason

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) — The Carolina Panthers kicked off the new football season in victorious fashion over the Washington Commanders with a 23-21 victory on Saturday.

The Panthers took an early 20-6 lead but saw Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell lead a comeback to take a 21-20 lead with just over 2 minutes remaining in the game. Howell was a fifth-round pick this year who is from Monroe and starred for UNC.

A few Washington penalties helped the Panthers get into field goal range to set up a game-winning 45-yard kick for Zane Gonzalez with :24 left on the clock.

All four of the Panthers’ quarterbacks played in Saturday’s game. Here is how they all performed.

Baker Mayfield: 4/7, 45 yards, 0 Touchdowns

Mayfield got the start and played one drive for the Panthers and impressed by leading the team into field goal range on his first drive. The lowlight of the drive was a fumbled snap exchange with center Pat Elflein that Mayfield recovered. The highlight was a beautiful downfield pass to Robbie Anderson that was knocked out of the wideout’s hands in the endzone.

Sam Darnold: 2/3, 16 yards, 1 Touchdown

Darnold got the ball in excellent field position near the red zone for his first drive and completed a couple of passes including a beautiful pass to the corner of the endzone to Rashard “Hollywood” Higgins for a quick touchdown.

PJ Walker: 10/19, 136 yards, 0 Touchdowns

Walker got the most playing time of any of the signal callers and flashed his skills connecting on some great passes to wideouts Derek Wright and Keith Kirkwood as all three of them are attempting to make the Panthers’ 53-man roster. Walker also had some lowlights including throwing the ball away on a 4th&2 where he could have easily ran for the first down.

Matt Corral: 1/9, 11 yards, 0 Touchdowns

The rookie third-round pick out of Ole Miss struggled mightily in his first taste of NFL action. Playing with fourth stringers at wide receiver as well as on the offensive line, Corral never looked comfortable and seemed out of sorts on the field.

Other notable performances include corner Duke Dawson getting an interception on former Panther Taylor Heinecke and rookie EDGE Amare Barno recovering a fumble caused by star safety Jeremy Chinn.

The Panthers will play again on Friday, Aug. 19, as they travel to play the New England Patriots in their second preseason game.

