Fort Yates, ND

Murals paint the way in Standing Rock nation

By Joe Rinaldi
 3 days ago

FORT YATES, N.D. (KXNET) — This month, a large mural festival painted beautiful images through the Standing Rock nation, leaving behind over a dozen murals.

These works of art were painted by local and national artists. Babe Walls partnered with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe to bring to life these murals. They are all throughout Fort Yates. The festival lasted from August 4 – 7, but the murals are still around — and on KX’s website too, for those who couldn’t be there to see them in person.

The artists featured in this year’s mural mania are listed below.


Shauna Elk – Ft. Yates, ND
Breanne + Jade Luger – Ft. Yates, ND
Cante Eagle Horse – Denver, CO
Sunshine Claymore – Ft. Yates, ND
Holly Young – Bismark, ND
Kennedy Pleets – Ft. Yates, ND
Thomasina TopBear – Minneapolis, MN
Austin Kasto – Ft. Yates, ND
Tammy Granados – Cheyenne Sioux Tribe, SD
Jessica Canard – Winnipeg, CA
Yazz Atmore – Denver, CO
Kolan Snider – Porcupine, ND
Lisa Lunde – Ft. Yates, ND
Francis Janis – McLaughlin, ND
Jodie Herrera – Taos, NM
Taylor Herzog – Denver, CO
Danielle SeeWalker – Denver, CO
Alexandrea Pangburn – Denver, CO
Koko Bayer – Denver, CO
Adri Norris – Denver, CO
Kaitlin Ziesmer – Denver, CO
GrowLove – Denver, CO
Romelle – Denver, CO

Here’s a gallery of a few of the murals on display during the festival!

