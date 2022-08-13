Community Concerts of RSF 2022-2023 series tickets now on sale

The Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe 2022-2023 season series is on sale and the upcoming season is better than ever– all of the concerts! Not only are the artists top quality, the music is terrific, and they are all also fun. Take a look at the new season:

Hooray for Hollywood with Empire Trio

Friday, Sept. 16, 2022: Features the most beloved songs in the world of film from the 1930s to the 1990s. Songs from Casablanca, James Bond, Titanic, Wizard of Oz and more favorites. Glorious soundtracks of the silver screen.

Sail On! The Beach Boys Tribute

Friday, Jan. 13, 2023: Energetic and youthful tribute to “America’s Band.” The group’s harmonies capture the sound of the iconic band and transport the audience to the beach for an evening of memories and fun, fun, fun!

Atlantic City Boys

Friday, Feb. 17, 2023: Powerhouse tribute! Performing hits of the 1950s and 1960s rock-n-roll era like “My Eyes Adored You,” “Ragdoll” and “Let’s Hang On.” The Atlantic City Boys create an evening of fun musical memories.

Divas 3:

Friday, April 14, 2023: Powerhouse of glamorous Las Vegas vocalists performing three-part harmony arrangements joined by piano and tracks pay tribute to some of the biggest divas in music history, including Cher, Dolly Parton, Whitney Houston, and more. Four decades of music hits!

Short video clips of concert artists are available on the CCRSF website: www.ccrsf.org

Concerts begin at 7 p.m. at the Fellowship Hall, Village Church campus. Festivities begin pre-concert at 6:15 p.m. to enjoy a glass of wine sponsored by Northern Trust. Sodas and appetizers are also available as you mingle with friends and neighbors, and all repeats at intermission. Series or single concert tickets can be purchased online with a credit card at www.ccrsf.org or by mail with credit card or check to PO Box 2781, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067. Questions? Email CCRSF at info@ccrsf.org.

This story originally appeared in Rancho Santa Fe Review .