CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Daily 3 Evening
5-0-8
(five, zero, eight)
Daily 3 Midday
8-5-5
(eight, five, five)
Daily 4
7-2-5-1
(seven, two, five, one)
Daily Derby
1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:42.90
(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 42.90)
Estimated jackpot: $425,000
Fantasy 5
02-16-18-20-39
(two, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $63,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 82,000,000
Powerball
19-24-35-43-62, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 10
(nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-five, forty-three, sixty-two; Powerball: two; Power Play: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $56,000,000
SuperLotto Plus
01-12-25-42-45, Mega Ball: 9
(one, twelve, twenty-five, forty-two, forty-five; Mega Ball: nine)
Estimated jackpot: $16,000,000
