OR Lottery
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ These Oregon lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lucky Lines
03-08-10-14-19-24-26-31
(three, eight, ten, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $12,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 82,000,000
Megabucks
06-07-10-29-33-47
(six, seven, ten, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $4,700,000
Pick 4 10PM
2-8-7-6
(two, eight, seven, six)
Pick 4 1PM
6-7-6-5
(six, seven, six, five)
Pick 4 4PM
2-9-0-8
(two, nine, zero, eight)
Pick 4 7PM
8-1-6-2
(eight, one, six, two)
Powerball
19-24-35-43-62, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 10
(nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-five, forty-three, sixty-two; Powerball: two; Power Play: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $56,000,000
Win for Life
10-34-35-45
(ten, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-five)
