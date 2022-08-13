OR Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ These Oregon lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Lucky Lines

03-08-10-14-19-24-26-31

(three, eight, ten, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $12,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 82,000,000

Megabucks

06-07-10-29-33-47

(six, seven, ten, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $4,700,000

Pick 4 10PM

2-8-7-6

(two, eight, seven, six)

Pick 4 1PM

6-7-6-5

(six, seven, six, five)

Pick 4 4PM

2-9-0-8

(two, nine, zero, eight)

Pick 4 7PM

8-1-6-2

(eight, one, six, two)

Powerball

19-24-35-43-62, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 10

(nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-five, forty-three, sixty-two; Powerball: two; Power Play: ten)

Estimated jackpot: $56,000,000

Win for Life

10-34-35-45

(ten, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-five)

