ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Idaho Cash
31-33-35-36-41
(thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $69,800
Lotto America
12-14-27-43-47, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 2
(twelve, fourteen, twenty-seven, forty-three, forty-seven; Star Ball: seven; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $18,880,000
Lucky For Life
13-26-34-37-48, Lucky Ball: 2
(thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 82,000,000
Pick 3 Day
5-6-1
(five, six, one)
Pick 3 Night
1-7-7
(one, seven, seven)
Pick 4 Day
0-0-6-8
(zero, zero, six, eight)
Pick 4 Night
3-0-9-0
(three, zero, nine, zero)
Powerball
19-24-35-43-62, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 10
(nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-five, forty-three, sixty-two; Powerball: two; Power Play: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $56,000,000
Weekly Grand
12-13-23-25-28
(twelve, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-eight)
