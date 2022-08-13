Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pilot identified in Tuesday’s deadly single-engine plane crashHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Calling all vintage planes, automobile, and motorcycle loversNatasha LovatoEnglewood, CO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Related
ESPN
MLS Power Rankings: An LAFC Supporters' Shield is looking increasingly inevitable
What feels more inevitable: LAFC winning the Supporters' Shield or Sebastian Driussi winning MVP? The questions now are whether the Black and Gold will set the points record and in how many games will Driussi bring Austin back from the brink?. Oh, and the other question: Who is going to...
MLS・
Yardbarker
Alan Benitez's first career goal pushes Minnesota past Nashville
Alan Benitez scored the tiebreaking goal, and first of his career, in the 75th minute, and Minnesota United FC set a single-season club record with its sixth road victory, beating struggling Nashville SC 2-1 on Sunday night. After Nashville star Hany Mukhtar leveled the match with his 14th goal in...
ESPN
Andrew Gutman scores 20,000th goal in MLS history as Atlanta rescues draw with Cincinnati
Andrew Gutman scored the 20,000th goal in Major League Soccer history in the 83rd minute as Atlanta United FC fought back for a 2-2 road draw with FC Cincinnati on Saturday night. After scoring the 94th-minute, tiebreaking winner against Seattle last weekend, Gutman pushed home the tying goal Saturday, amid...
Yardbarker
Sebastian Driussi’s late goal lifts Austin FC past Sporting KC
Sebastian Driussi's goal in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time was the difference as Austin FC roared from behind to beat visiting Sporting Kansas City 4-3 on Saturday in a wild Western Conference match. Driussi's goal, his league-leading 17th of the season, came after a crossing pass from Ethan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN
Jesus Ferreira leads FC Dallas to rare win over Quakes
Jesus Ferreira scored two goals and FC Dallas defeated the San Jose Earthquakes for the first time in more than six years, registering a convincing 4-1 victory at Frisco, Texas, on Saturday. Alan Velasco added a goal and an assist and Marco Farfan scored his first career MLS goal as...
FOX Sports
LAFC ups win streak to six with 5-0 rout over Charlotte
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jesús Murillo scored early in the second half and Los Angeles FC did all its damage after intermission to pick up its sixth straight victory in a 5-0 rout of Charlotte FC on Saturday night. Murillo gave LAFC (17-4-3) the lead for good in...
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets News & Rumors: World Juniors, Laine & More
It might be the dead of summer, but the Columbus Blue Jackets are all over the headlines for different reasons. Some of their prospects are playing meaningful games while other players are showing off their style. Let’s get you caught up on what’s going on around the Blue Jackets. Who’s...
Serena Williams' Cincinnati opener pushed back to Tuesday
MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams’ opening match in the Western & Southern Open has been rescheduled from Monday to Tuesday. The 40-year-old Williams, preparing to retire, is set to face 19-year-old Emma Raducanu, the defending U.S. Open champion. A spokesman for the tournament said the change was “on account of a number of factors related to scheduling.” Williams has said she wants to have another child and pursue business interests. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has not said what her last event will be, but has made it sound as if her final farewell will come at the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York. Williams lost 6-2, 6-4 to Belinda Bencic on Wednesday night in Toronto in her first match since she elaborated on her future plans.
RELATED PEOPLE
markerzone.com
THE COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS WILL BE FUN TO WATCH, BUT JOHNNY GAUDREAU DOESN'T MAKE THEM A PLAYOFF TEAM
Last summer the New Jersey Devils landed the biggest free agent, and they almost got away with this year's biggest as well. After NJ threw a massive offer at Johnny Gaudreau, the Columbus GM Jarmo Kekäläinen snatched him up at the last second, signing the forward to a massive, $68 million contract to make him a Blue Jacket.
NHL
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions
VEGAS (August 13, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, August 13, that the team has signed forwards Jake Leschyshyn and Paul Cotter to three-year contracts worth an average annual value at the NHL minimum salary. Leschyshyn has appeared in a total of 41 NHL contests,...
NHL・
Comments / 0