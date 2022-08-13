ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce City, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Alan Benitez's first career goal pushes Minnesota past Nashville

Alan Benitez scored the tiebreaking goal, and first of his career, in the 75th minute, and Minnesota United FC set a single-season club record with its sixth road victory, beating struggling Nashville SC 2-1 on Sunday night. After Nashville star Hany Mukhtar leveled the match with his 14th goal in...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Sebastian Driussi’s late goal lifts Austin FC past Sporting KC

Sebastian Driussi's goal in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time was the difference as Austin FC roared from behind to beat visiting Sporting Kansas City 4-3 on Saturday in a wild Western Conference match. Driussi's goal, his league-leading 17th of the season, came after a crossing pass from Ethan...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Minnesota State
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Commerce City, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
ESPN

Jesus Ferreira leads FC Dallas to rare win over Quakes

Jesus Ferreira scored two goals and FC Dallas defeated the San Jose Earthquakes for the first time in more than six years, registering a convincing 4-1 victory at Frisco, Texas, on Saturday. Alan Velasco added a goal and an assist and Marco Farfan scored his first career MLS goal as...
FRISCO, TX
FOX Sports

LAFC ups win streak to six with 5-0 rout over Charlotte

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jesús Murillo scored early in the second half and Los Angeles FC did all its damage after intermission to pick up its sixth straight victory in a 5-0 rout of Charlotte FC on Saturday night. Murillo gave LAFC (17-4-3) the lead for good in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets News & Rumors: World Juniors, Laine & More

It might be the dead of summer, but the Columbus Blue Jackets are all over the headlines for different reasons. Some of their prospects are playing meaningful games while other players are showing off their style. Let’s get you caught up on what’s going on around the Blue Jackets. Who’s...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

Serena Williams' Cincinnati opener pushed back to Tuesday

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams’ opening match in the Western & Southern Open has been rescheduled from Monday to Tuesday. The 40-year-old Williams, preparing to retire, is set to face 19-year-old Emma Raducanu, the defending U.S. Open champion. A spokesman for the tournament said the change was “on account of a number of factors related to scheduling.” Williams has said she wants to have another child and pursue business interests. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has not said what her last event will be, but has made it sound as if her final farewell will come at the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York. Williams lost 6-2, 6-4 to Belinda Bencic on Wednesday night in Toronto in her first match since she elaborated on her future plans.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Fraser
Person
Gyasi Zardes
Person
Chris Henderson
Person
Diego Rubio
Person
Marlon Hairston
Person
Lucas Zelarayán
Person
Aboubacar Keita
Person
Lalas Abubakar
Person
Eloy Room
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions

VEGAS (August 13, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, August 13, that the team has signed forwards Jake Leschyshyn and Paul Cotter to three-year contracts worth an average annual value at the NHL minimum salary. Leschyshyn has appeared in a total of 41 NHL contests,...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy