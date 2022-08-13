GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers received some good news on their collection of players coming back from knee injuries. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday that offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, tight end Robert Tonyan and rookie wide receiver Christian Watson are coming off the physically unable to perform list. “It’s just like the next step in the process,” LaFleur said. “It’s not like they’re going to be out there in team drills. But they’ll do some individual and with them being back, now it allows you to do some walkthroughs which is going to be obviously very beneficial for, especially for a guy who hasn’t played in the National Football League like Christian.” This is a particularly encouraging sign for Jenkins, who tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in November.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO