ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Bears vs. Chiefs: Winners and Losers from preseason Week 1

CHICAGO, Ill., — On Saturday afternoon, the new-look Chicago Bears took the field for the first time in the 2022 preseason under head coach Matt Eberflus. Despite not scoring any first-half points, they dominated the second half and won by a score of 19-14. The team’s starters didn’t see a ton of time but it was enough to get an idea of where they are in this new scheme.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Four Chiefs players who could be trade targets for Bears

As the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Chicago Bears, it could be a good preview of potential trade targets for Chicago GM Ryan Poles. The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to kick off their 2022 schedule with the start of the preseason on Saturday afternoon by kicking off at Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears. The pairing features two teams on disparate sides of the National Football League’s pecking order—one with a run of sustained success enjoyed by few teams in today’s NFL and the other in need of impact talent at nearly every single position on both sides of the ball.
CHICAGO, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Danny Davis shines in preseason action with first NFL TD for Green Bay Packers

Danny Davis did not come off the board during the 2022 NFL Draft. Fortunately, he’s getting a shot to make an NFL roster with the Green Bay Packers. On Friday, Davis made his preseason debut for the Packers and turned in a solid outing. He scored on a beautiful catch-and-fun, finishing off the play with a dive for the pylon.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Missouri Football
Local
Illinois Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Kansas, IL
Kansas City, MO
Football
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He Can't Rule Out Playing For The Chicago Bulls Eventually: "Down The Line, You Never Know. Maybe I Play For Chicago."

The Milwaukee Bucks changed their fortunes as a franchise in 2013 when they drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo with the 15th pick in the NBA Draft. While Giannis was a rough prospect then, betting on him allowed the Bucks to finally have a championship-contending team that won the 2021 championship with Giannis as their leader.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

What time is Chiefs vs. Bears preseason game?

The Kansas City Chiefs travel to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears on Saturday afternoon in the preseason opener for both teams. As the Kansas City Chiefs travel to face the Chicago Bears on Saturday afternoon, a preseason matchup really isn’t anything to get all that excited about for most franchises. For the home team today, however, it might be among the single most important exhibition games in the National Football League this month.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Packers' Jenkins, Tonyan, Watson coming off PUP list

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers received some good news on their collection of players coming back from knee injuries. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday that offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, tight end Robert Tonyan and rookie wide receiver Christian Watson are coming off the physically unable to perform list. “It’s just like the next step in the process,” LaFleur said. “It’s not like they’re going to be out there in team drills. But they’ll do some individual and with them being back, now it allows you to do some walkthroughs which is going to be obviously very beneficial for, especially for a guy who hasn’t played in the National Football League like Christian.” This is a particularly encouraging sign for Jenkins, who tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in November.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Chicago Bears
Chicago Sports Nation

Bears’ first showing points toward progress

Preseason doesn’t matter…until it does. With most coaches sticking to a slim playbook and starters playing conservatively, Saturday’s game against the Chiefs mostly reflected Eberflus’ leadership and the team’s overall depth. To understand why Bears fans and pundits are riding the high of 1-0, consider where we were last year.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AthlonSports.com

Packers Added A Tight End To Their Roster On Monday

The Green Bay Packers added some tight end depth this Monday afternoon. The NFC North franchise has claimed tight end Nate Becker, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers, off waivers today. Becker was an undrafted free agent out of Miami (OH) back in 2019. He spent some time with...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy