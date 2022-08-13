Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
247Sports
Bears vs. Chiefs: Winners and Losers from preseason Week 1
CHICAGO, Ill., — On Saturday afternoon, the new-look Chicago Bears took the field for the first time in the 2022 preseason under head coach Matt Eberflus. Despite not scoring any first-half points, they dominated the second half and won by a score of 19-14. The team’s starters didn’t see a ton of time but it was enough to get an idea of where they are in this new scheme.
Four Chiefs players who could be trade targets for Bears
As the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Chicago Bears, it could be a good preview of potential trade targets for Chicago GM Ryan Poles. The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to kick off their 2022 schedule with the start of the preseason on Saturday afternoon by kicking off at Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears. The pairing features two teams on disparate sides of the National Football League’s pecking order—one with a run of sustained success enjoyed by few teams in today’s NFL and the other in need of impact talent at nearly every single position on both sides of the ball.
Brisker gives Bears taste of what's to come in brilliant NFL debut
CHICAGO – There was a sequence Saturday during the first preseason game of the Ryan Poles-Matt Eberflus era that had to have the Bears' brass grinning from ear-to-ear. Jaquan Brisker is built for this. The Bears rookie safety delivered a bone-crushing hit that spun Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore...
saturdaytradition.com
Danny Davis shines in preseason action with first NFL TD for Green Bay Packers
Danny Davis did not come off the board during the 2022 NFL Draft. Fortunately, he’s getting a shot to make an NFL roster with the Green Bay Packers. On Friday, Davis made his preseason debut for the Packers and turned in a solid outing. He scored on a beautiful catch-and-fun, finishing off the play with a dive for the pylon.
ESPN
Here's what we know, and don't know, about Roquan Smith's contract impasse with the Chicago Bears
CHICAGO – As Chicago Bears first-year general manager Ryan Poles evaluated his players during their preseason opener on Saturday, the most pressing assessment centered around a player standing on the sidelines in a T-shirt and shorts. What to do with Roquan Smith?. The 25-year-old linebacker is considered by some...
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He Can't Rule Out Playing For The Chicago Bulls Eventually: "Down The Line, You Never Know. Maybe I Play For Chicago."
The Milwaukee Bucks changed their fortunes as a franchise in 2013 when they drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo with the 15th pick in the NBA Draft. While Giannis was a rough prospect then, betting on him allowed the Bucks to finally have a championship-contending team that won the 2021 championship with Giannis as their leader.
What time is Chiefs vs. Bears preseason game?
The Kansas City Chiefs travel to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears on Saturday afternoon in the preseason opener for both teams. As the Kansas City Chiefs travel to face the Chicago Bears on Saturday afternoon, a preseason matchup really isn’t anything to get all that excited about for most franchises. For the home team today, however, it might be among the single most important exhibition games in the National Football League this month.
Packers' Jenkins, Tonyan, Watson coming off PUP list
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers received some good news on their collection of players coming back from knee injuries. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday that offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, tight end Robert Tonyan and rookie wide receiver Christian Watson are coming off the physically unable to perform list. “It’s just like the next step in the process,” LaFleur said. “It’s not like they’re going to be out there in team drills. But they’ll do some individual and with them being back, now it allows you to do some walkthroughs which is going to be obviously very beneficial for, especially for a guy who hasn’t played in the National Football League like Christian.” This is a particularly encouraging sign for Jenkins, who tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in November.
Best photos from Packers' preseason opener vs. 49ers at Levi's Stadium
Here are all the best photos from the Green Bay Packers’ preseason-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Friday night at Levi’s Stadium:
NFL warns teams against contacting Bears LB Roquan Smith about trade
Roquan Smith might as well already have his bags packed given how open he has been about wanting to be traded from the Chicago Bears before the 2022 season starts. But the NFL isn't going to let teams start bidding on him at will. The league sent a memo out...
Ryan Poles still hopeful for resolution in Bears' contract negotiations with Roquan Smith
Bears general manager Ryan Poles on Saturday expressed his hope that the team can still reach a long-term contract extension with star linebacker Roquan Smith.
Bears’ first showing points toward progress
Preseason doesn’t matter…until it does. With most coaches sticking to a slim playbook and starters playing conservatively, Saturday’s game against the Chiefs mostly reflected Eberflus’ leadership and the team’s overall depth. To understand why Bears fans and pundits are riding the high of 1-0, consider where we were last year.
Roster cuts: Bears waive rookie DE Carson Taylor
The Chicago Bears have made their first roster cut ahead of the first round of cuts, waiving defensive end Carson Taylor, the team announced Monday. Taylor signed with the Bears this offseason as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Northern Arizona University. Taylor impressed on several occasions during the...
Bears vs. Chiefs: How to watch, listen and stream the preseason opener
The Chicago Bears are kicking off the preseason with a home game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which will feature the return of former Bears head coach Matt Nagy to Soldier Field. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said that his starters will play between 15 to 20 snaps, with it...
Bears LB Jack Sanborn reflects on impressive rookie debut
Preseason is a time for under-the-radar players to shine, and Bears undrafted rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn now finds himself in the spotlight. Sanborn had an impressive rookie debut in Chicago’s 19-14 victory over the Chiefs on Saturday. In fact, his plays were the ultimate difference makers in this game.
AthlonSports.com
Packers Added A Tight End To Their Roster On Monday
The Green Bay Packers added some tight end depth this Monday afternoon. The NFC North franchise has claimed tight end Nate Becker, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers, off waivers today. Becker was an undrafted free agent out of Miami (OH) back in 2019. He spent some time with...
