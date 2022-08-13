Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Suspect arrested in Poinsett County standoff identified
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Harrisburg man with a gun who held sheriff’s deputies at bay for hours in Poinsett County was arrested Tuesday afternoon. According to the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, around 10 a.m., Aug. 16, dispatch received a call about a noise complaint on Dawson Lane east of Harrisburg.
Two men arrested in West Memphis murder
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Two suspects in a shooting death in West Memphis have been arrested and charged with capital murder and other offenses. Tayshaun Worles, 21, and Vincent Williams, 19, were booked into the Crittenden County jail Monday, according to jail records. City officials said the men are charged in connection with the June […]
whiterivernow.com
Court info.: Man bites BPD officer while resisting arrest
A Batesville man who had been banned from a local bank branch for causing problems found himself under arrest last week after he made another visit. According to information from Independence County Circuit Court, Batesville Police responded to the St. Louis Street branch of Southern Bank on Aug. 9 in reference to Cleveland Ray Tidwell, 56. Bank officials said Tidwell would come into the bank and ask for money out of his account, only to be repeatedly told he did not have an active account with the bank. The bank staff said Tidwell would often become irate with employees and cause a disturbance.
Man found guilty for 2020 Jonesboro stabbing death
JONESBORO, Ark. — On August 13, 2022, 20-year-old Gabriel E. Walton was prosecuted for the murder of 57-year-old Ronald Voyles in Jonesboro in 2020. Following a four-day trial on Friday, August 12, 2022, a Craighead County jury found Walton guilty of manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence. Circuit Judge...
whiterivernow.com
Jackson County man charged with two counts of first-degree murder
A Beedeville man is in the Jackson County Jail after being charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to Region 8 News KAIT. The Jonesboro television outlet reports Steven Ray Hollaway, 64, has been arrested in the case of two Beedeville residents who were found dead after a house fire in late July. Hollaway is being held on a $100,000 bond.
Kait 8
Farmers deal with theft after difficult summer season
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With theft and hotter temperatures plaguing many northeast Arkansas farmers, it’s been a difficult summer. A social media post on the evening of Monday, Aug. 16, shared that a truck had been stolen in Lawrence County. In Craighead County, reports of theft on farm property...
Kait 8
Sunday night shooting now a homicide investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say a man shot Sunday night has died, now they’re searching for his killer. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers were called to the 1000-block of Ferrell Drive around 8:06 p.m. Aug. 14. When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old...
Kait 8
1 dead following Highway 63 crash
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Ravenden Police Chief John Keding confirmed a person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened sometime before 7 a.m. one mile northwest of State Highway 90 just west of Ravenden in Sharp County. Around...
Kait 8
Deputies, AGFC agents searching for missing boater
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Search crews are combing a Lawrence County wilderness area, looking for a man who disappeared after falling off a boat. Chief Deputy Tony Waldrupe said the 21-year-old man and his friend were at the Shirey Bay Rainey Break WMA boat ramp near Alicia Saturday evening when he fell overboard.
Kait 8
1 killed, 1 injured in Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Illinois woman died Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 67. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 10:50 p.m. Aug. 13 near mile-marker 74 in rural Jackson County. Brandi N. Fry, 37, of Clayton, Illinois, was traveling very slowly in the...
KTLO
Woman accused of breaking into vehicles tracked by AirPods
A Sharp County woman is currently in the Izard County Detention Center on accusations of breaking into several vehicles after being tracked by AirPods. Twenty-year-old Autumn Dailey of Hardy is facing 15 charges, including 12 felonies, with her bond set at $50,000. According to the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, the...
Kait 8
Teen in custody due to social media threat, school says
LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Riverside High School student was taken into police custody after a threat on social media. According to Riverside Public Schools, a picture of what looked to be a 9mm handgun was posted on Snapchat with “School Ready” typed under it. The 16-year-old...
Barricade situation ends with SCSO finding one dead, officials say
CORDOVA, Tenn. — A barricade situation ended in the early morning hours with one person dead. The Shelby County County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene of a barricade situation in the 1400 block of Sawmill Creek Lane at about 9 p.m. Friday. According to SCSO, deputies were...
Kait 8
A birthday to stand out amongst the rest
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Birthdays can start to blend the older we get, but a recent birthday will stand out for one Northeast Arkansas woman. Bernice Turman celebrated her 106th birthday on Sunday, Aug. 16. People far and wide gathered at Christian Valley Church to celebrate and honor her in...
Memphis police chief in minor car accident
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said Chief CJ Davis was involved in a car accident in downtown Memphis on Monday. No one was injured in the wreck at B.B. King Boulevard and Washington Street. The accident was described as minor. Davis was a passenger in the vehicle.
neareport.com
45 arrested in Paragould joint operation
Paragould, Ark. – On August 5th, 2022, in Paragould, multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation and arrested 45 people. The Paragould Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the Arkansas State Police, and the agents with the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force saturated the city with the following results:
Kait 8
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Rector man suffered serious injuries Saturday in a motorcycle crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at 9:10 p.m. Aug. 13 on West Outer Road, two miles south of Poplar Bluff in Butler County. According to the crash report, 18-year-old Carter...
Louisiana woman praising man for returning accidental money transfer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Louisiana woman is praising a Mid-South man for a good deed she didn’t want to go unnoticed. Patricia Kraft, who lives just outside New Orleans, Louisiana, works in the trucking industry. She told WREG while she was trying to send $1,734.13 to a friend in Memphis via Zelle to pay a […]
Kait 8
New way to ride around Jonesboro coming soon
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Public transportation in Jonesboro is going to have a new style, as the city will be introducing five hybrid trolleys into their JET transportation fleet. The low-emission trolleys were made possible by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Mayor Harold Copenhaver said this...
Man helps himself to cash at self-checkout counter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was caught on camera helping himself to money from the self-checkout counter at a Memphis grocery store. Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) hope you recognize the person they believe is responsible for multiple thefts in the area near Highway 64 and Interstate 40.
