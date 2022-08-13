ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadiz, KY

Bruce Thomas, 85, of Cadiz

Son – Bro. Russell Bruce (Michelle) Thomas, Cadiz, KY. 2 Daughters – Krista (Jason) Haymes, Mount Vernon, MO.
CADIZ, KY
Dakota Elaine Coleman, 18, of Cadiz

A visitation-only for 18-year-old Dakota Elaine Coleman, of Cadiz, will be from 4-7 o’clock Friday evening at Goodwin Funeral Home. Her mother and stepfather: Tabitha and Kody Blick, of Cadiz;. Three brothers: Garrett McDaniel, Travis Douglas and Cordell Douglas, all of Cadiz;. Two sisters: Shyloh Flanagan and Isley Coleman,...
CADIZ, KY
Robert Rogers, 78, of Cadiz

Memorial services for 78-year-old Robert “Bob” Rogers, of Cadiz, will be at 2 o’clock Sunday at Goodwin Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Sunday. Survivors include:. Wife, Patty Skinner Rogers, of Cadiz;. Son, Robert (Melissa) Rogers, of Cadiz;. Two daughters, Kim (Derrick)...
CADIZ, KY
Gary Lienberger, 75 of Hopkinsville

Memorial services for 75-year-old Gary Lienberger of Hopkinsville will be Saturday, August 20, at 11 am at the Concord Baptist Church. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family to handle the arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Cadiz, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Cadiz, KY
Kentucky Obituaries
Larry Rogers, 75 of Hopkinsville

Funeral services for 75-year-old Larry Rogers of Hopkinsville will be Wednesday, August 17 at 1pm at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Rawlins Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 to 7 at the funeral home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Terrance Lane, 43 of Hopkinsville

Funeral services for 43-year-old Terrance Lane of Hopkinsville will be Saturday, August 20 at 12pm at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Pembroke Union Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday morning at 11.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Margaret Louise Quarles, 63 of Somerset

Funeral services for 63-year-old Margaret Louise Quarles, of Somerset and formerly of Herndon, will be noon Wednesday at Adams & Sons Mortuary in Hopkinsville. Burial will follow in New Asia Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 o'clock until the funeral hour Wednesday.
SOMERSET, KY
Xavier Bryant, 36 of Hopkinsville

Funeral services for 36-year-old Xavier Alexis Bryant of Hopkinsville will be Friday, August 19 at 1pm at the Means Avenue Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday at noon at the church. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Nickolas David Beckius, 73, of Hopkinsville

Interment for 73-year-old Nickolas David Beckius, Sr., of Hopkinsville, will take place at Green Hill Memorial Gardens at a later date. Four daughters: Debbie Cobb, Sharon Bray, Karen Courtney and Nickie Bess;. Two brothers: John Beckius, of North Dakota, and Chuck Beckius, of Nebraska;. A sister: Susie Masoo, of Nebraska;
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Betty Dunning, 87, of Hopkinsville

Graveside services for 87-year-old Betty Jean Dunning of Hopkinsville will be Wednesday, August 17, at 1:00 pm at Dunning Cemetery in Crofton. Dogwood Funerals and Cremations of Crofton is in charge of the arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Casey Jones Distillery Lights Out Festival Rescheduled To October

Casey Jones Distillery’s Light Out Festival has been postponed to Saturday, October 29. Distillery co-founder Peg Hays says the facility is currently in expansion mode and they had to make a few changes. Hays says all festival entertainment will still be there. Until then, the distillery will remain open...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
William Pannell, 60 of Pembroke

There will be no services for 60-year-old William “Bill” L. Pannell, of Pembroke. Todd County Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
PEMBROKE, KY
Dining With The Dearly Departed To Return After 3 Years

Dining With the Dearly Departed is returning to Trigg County after a 3-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Paul Fourshee with the program says Dining With the Dearly Departed is a fundraiser performance that features interesting Trigg County locals. This year, the show will not have a walking tour. The dearly...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Paul Green, 93, of Hopkinsville

Funeral services for 93-year-old Paul Green of Hopkinsville will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 16, at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Flat Lick Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. Survivors include his sons: Tim (Joann) Green of Hopkinsville, KY.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Marjoria Munger, 98 of Elkton

Graveside services for 98-year-old Marjoria Munger, of Elkton, will be Sunday, August 14 at 4pm at the Gant Cemetery in Sharon Grove. Todd County Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
ELKTON, KY
Jeffers Bend to host Hummingbird Festival Aug. 28

Activity is ramping up at Jeffers Bend Environmental Center, with a Hummingbird Festival coming up next weekend. Charles Turner of the Jeffers Bend Steering Committee says it will be Sunday, August 28 from 2 until 5 and they’ve been welcoming the tiny birds to their grounds all summer with at least 10 feeders prepared.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Cadiz Music And Food Festival Planned For September

The Music and Food Festival is returning to downtown Cadiz on September 17. The event will be during the daytime and end around 4 or 5. Executive Director of Cadiz-Trigg County Tourist Commission Bill Stevens invites any type of vendor to come to the festival. A few different bands will...
CADIZ, KY
Woman Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Rollover Crash

A woman was injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Millers Mill Road Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was turning onto Fort Campbell Boulevard from Millers Mill Road and pulled into the path of a southbound SUV. The crash caused the SUV on Fort Campbell Boulevard...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Fort Campbell officials honor, remember slain soldier

Fort Campbell officials are remembering a soldier shot to death early Saturday morning at a gathering near Olmstead in Logan County. Specialist Joshua Burks was a soldier in the 2nd Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment—he had previously enlisted in the army for San Jose in 2020 as a signal support systems specialist and attend One Station Unit Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Upon complete, he was assigned to Fort Cordon, Georgia and attended Advanced Individual Training, and from there was assigned to Fort Campbell.
FORT CAMPBELL, KY

