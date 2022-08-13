ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Hit musical 'Dear Evan Hansen' by Ardmore native makes Philly debut

By Sabrina Boyd Surka
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RLnSc_0hGHXGkg00

PHILADELPHIA, PA (KYW Newsradio) — The Broadway show “Dear Evan Hansen” takes the stage at the Forrest Theatre starting August 16, after the pandemic delayed its Philadelphia premiere.

The show's music is co-written by Ardmore native Benj Pasek. He and Justin Paul make up the songwriting duo Pasek and Paul, the musical minds behind the movies “La La Land” and “The Greatest Showman.”

Dear Evan Hansen ” was inspired by Pasek’s time at Friends’ Central School in Wynnewood. Evan Hansen is a fictional teenage boy coping with some very real issues that face high school students: anxiety, a classmate's suicide, and the pressures of social media.

The show won six Tony Awards in 2017, including Best Musical, and the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

A few of the actors on the national tour hold the Philadelphia region close to their hearts, as well. Anthony Norman, who plays the title role of Evan Hansen, spent time here filming “Mare of Easttown,” the HBO series set in Delaware County starring Kate Winslet.

“I was a very small part of the show, I was a recurring role,” Norman said, “but it was still incredible to be a part of it. I loved every second.”

Coleen Sexton plays Evan's mother, Heidi Hansen. She was part of the tour in 2020 when it got shut down by COVID-19, and since she didn’t have her own home to go back to, she stayed with a friend in Skippack.

Eight months into the pandemic, she moved to Phoenixville. “I was like, I love you guys, but I’ve got to get an apartment,” she said. “So I got an apartment in Phoenixville, because I found the town and I fell in love with it. It was my little pandemic place.”

Both Norman and Sexton hope that this show will open up conversations between teenagers and their families.

“It'll shed a bit of light and perspective to adults who are not in the high school or college scene to recognize how influential social media is to that age group,” Norman says. “You see everything that you want, that you desire, and that you're missing out on. This stuff is insane.”

Sexton agrees. “It's very important to have these conversations, and a lot of families are very uncomfortable having those conversations. And I think all families should come see ‘Dear Evan Hansen.’ It has such an amazing message of communicating and connection.”

The show partners with several nonprofits that support youth and mental health. Among them are the Crisis Text Line , where you can text HOME to 741741 to be connected with a licensed counselor for free, and The Trevor Project , which provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ youth.

The show runs August 16-28 at the Forrest Theatre. You can get tickets at the Kimmel Cultural Campus website . There will also be a digital lottery for $31 tickets at ForrestLottery.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
delcoculturevultures.com

Ray Didinger headlines special evening at Uptown!

Philadelphia sports fans have a real treat coming up at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center. Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, September 7th. Didinger is coming to West Chester to talk about his latest book, “Finished Business: My Fifty Years of Headlines, Heroes and Heartaches.” The evening begins with a VIP reception in the Univest Cabaret at Uptown! at 6PM, and at 7PM audiences will gather in the A. Roy Smith Mainstage for a personal presentation from Didinger and interview by Glen Macnow – his WIP radio partner for 21 years. The evening will close with an audience Q&A. VIP tickets including the reception and an autographed copy of the book are $120 and standard tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is located at 226 N. High Street. For more information and tickets to this exclusive Special Event visit https://uptownwestchester.org.
WEST CHESTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ardmore, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Phoenixville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Wynnewood, PA
City
Skippack, PA
City
Home, PA
Ardmore, PA
Entertainment
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
VISTA.Today

West Chester Native, ‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera Has ‘Never Felt Better’

Bam Margera at his Chester County skate park in 2011.Image via Charles Fox, Philadelphia Inquirer. Following his firing from Jackass Forever last year and recent substance-abuse treatment, West Chester native Bam Margera said he has “never felt better” in an episode of Jackass co-star Steve-O’s podcast that was released this month, writes Nick Vadala for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
WEST CHESTER, PA
KYW News Radio

Wednesday’s Child: Damien

Damien is a sweet, older teen who exudes warmth and positivity. You will often find the 19-year-old with a smile. The full-time student dreams of becoming a firefighter. He likes the lights and sirens — and the idea of helping his community.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

A look back at Le Dîner en Blanc in Philly ahead of its 10th anniversary

A whimsical, mysterious dining event returns to the city this week, and participants won't even know where it's being held until that day. Le Dîner en Blanc, a "chic picnic" held in a public space that requires all guests to wear white and bring their own food, celebrates its tenth anniversary in Philadelphia on Thursday, Aug. 18.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

The 2022 Dell Music Concert Series: a review

ABOVE PHOTO: The incomparable Gladys Knight entertains crowds at the Dell Music Center’s opening concert. (Photos by Jim Brown) In the first full season since the pandemic began, the Dell’s promoters and general managers have worked hard to entice their loyal fans back to the popular concert series this summer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Winslet
Person
Justin Paul
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters celebrating its critical role in evolution of roller coasters

HATFIELD, PA (CBS) - As the United States celebrates National Roller Coaster Day, a nearly 120-year-old Montgomery County-based business is celebrating its critical role in the evolution of roller coasters. Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters, which was first established in Germantown in 1904, is one of the oldest active roller coaster manufacturers in the world."It's the noise. It's the thrill, the bang, the wind in your ear," Tom Rebbie, President/CEO of Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters (PTC), said. "It feels like it's not safe, but it is safe."In its century of business, PTC has built hundreds of wooden roller coasters, including Dorney Park's Thunderhawk,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Musical Theater#Tony Awards#Performing#Hbo
Phillymag.com

On the Market: Traditional Moderne House in Villanova

This house definitely expresses its owners’ personalities, but not so strongly that you won’t be able to make it your own. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Finally, a Main Line house for people who hate Main...
VILLANOVA, PA
DELCO.Today

This Delco School Put Philly on the Map in Field Hockey

Last Fall, the Episcopal Academy field hockey team took the PAISSA title after a victory over The Hill School. Episcopal Academy in Newtown Square was crucial in turning the Philadelphia region into the center of the field hockey world, writes Christian Red for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The program was started...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy