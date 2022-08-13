Man arrested for multiple fires across Alleghany County

A man has been charged in connection with eight "suspicious" fires across Allegheny County.

County police say multiple law enforcement agencies were investigating 15 "suspicious" fires between April 23 and Aug. 5 in the Homestead and Munhall areas.

All 15 fires were incendiary by the fire marshal.

Police say there were trash and dumpster fires, materials and debris set on fire near buildings, and one vacant structure fire.

26 year old Dustin Jones was arrested and charged with eight counts of arson and criminal mischief. Police said he was responsible for setting eight of the fires.

Police also said a 16-year-old boy was responsible for one of the fires and was referred to the juvenile justice system.

