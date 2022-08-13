ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'This is like an early Christmas': Milwaukee community leader Andre Lee Ellis gives away hundreds of bikes for his birthday

By Claire Reid, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
More than 200 people gathered on a large, grassy lawn on West Reservoir Avenue Saturday morning to celebrate Andre Lee Ellis' 62nd birthday.

Like many birthday parties, guests enjoyed good company, a cookout and a DJ. However, instead of giving presents to Ellis, each guest left with gifts — a new bicycle, a helmet and a bike lock.

"When you give, you get. So when you get, give," Ellis said.

It's a philosophy he strives to apply throughout his life.

With the help of friends, community members and employees from Wheel & Sprocket bike shops, Ellis gave away about 200 bikes — ranging in size from toddler bikes with training wheels to plenty of adult bikes — to residents of all ages on Milwaukee's north side.

The city provided the bikes and bike accessories, and Wheel & Sprocket provided on-site tune-ups and repairs.

Guests, many dressed in neon yellow T-shirts they received when they arrived at the party, lined up in front of Ellis, and, in groups of four at a time, selected a new bike with help from Wheel & Sprocket employees and community volunteers.

Once a person had their new bike, Wheel & Sprocket employees helped them adjust the seat height, pump up the tires and understand how the gear system works.

Ellis said he hopes the free bikes improve health and safety in his community, which has one of the highest incarceration rates of Black men in the nation and one of the shortest life expectancy rates.

"If more people are riding bikes, we have fewer fast-going cars and we save the air," Ellis said. "Our community needs to know what love is. ... It's important that, on my birthday, we start off something fresh and new to let people know we care."

He said many residents also suffer from chronic illness and he hopes the bikes promote healthier lifestyles.

David Sinha, a 37-year-old construction worker, said he is grateful to have received a bike and plans to ride it to work most days as a way to become more fit and combat his high cholesterol.

Ellis is known in Milwaukee's 53206 ZIP code for his 'We Got This' community garden

For Ellis, caring for fellow north side residents is nothing new.

In 2013, he founded the "We Got This" summer garden project, a program where 12- to 17-year-old boys living in the 53206 ZIP code — the city's poorest ZIP code — tend a community garden and clean the neighborhood each Saturday in exchange for a $20 bill.

The program promotes hard work, mentorship and giving back. It's become a refuge for dozens of young men in a neighborhood where many are affected by poverty and violence.

According to Wheel & Sprocket owner Amelia Kegel, many boys who received bikes Saturday regularly work with Ellis in the garden.

For some, a new bike is like an early Christmas

As Q Davis, a young father, left Ellis' birthday party with new bikes for his fiancée and 2-year-old son, he described Ellis as "selfless."

"You don't see something like this a lot. He's an amazing person," Davis said. "Even if you don't know him personally, this (birthday party) right here shows who he is and that he likes to see other people happy."

Davis said he thinks the bike giveaway will have a "big effect" on the community and will give neighborhood children something fun to do that isn't "sitting inside and playing video games."

"This is helpful, especially for kids who can't afford a bike," Davis said. "This is like an early Christmas for a lot of those kids."

One kid who was particularly excited was Da’Shawn Bratchett.

Just down the hill from the birthday party, in his new, shiny blue helmet, the 9-year-old sped along the sidewalk, smiling on his new bike.

Da’Shawn came to a stop beside his father, who'd also just received a bike.

Da’Shawn's father said he'd brought his son to the bike giveaway to replace Bratchett's much-loved first bike, which had recently been stolen.

Da’Shawn said he likes his new bike even better. It's faster than his old one. Plus, he can't wait to go on rides with his dad.

"I'm glad I got this bike," Da’Shawn said, admiring the metallic green frame. "It's green, and the helmet's even my favorite color, blue."

Comments / 4

Shiron Taylor
3d ago

Happy they were able to be a blessing to someone in need🙏 I'm glad there still good humans left cudos to EVERYONE involved

Reply
3
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

