$3.3 million federal grant awarded to Colorado white water park

The United States Economic Development Administration (EDA) has awarded $3.3 million in grants to aid the construction of a multi-use river park along the Yampa River, according to a recent press release. The project is expected to boost tourism and outdoor recreation in northwest Colorado.

"This EDA investment will be matched by $1.4 million in state and local funds and is expected to create 129 jobs and generate $16.3 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates," the press release said.

Funding for the grant is coming from the EDA’s Assistance to Coal Communities (ACC) initiative, a program that assists communities that have been affected by the declining use of coal around the country.

"Engineering for a whitewater park in Craig. This project will feature drop pools and safe boater facilities, while allowing fish passage. Engineering will also encompass replacement of an existing municipal water diversion dam," according to the project's description.

A estimated project completion date has not yet been announced.