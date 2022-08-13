Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
cbs4local.com
Man dies after getting shot by delivery man he was threatening in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A delivery man shot a man who threatened him while he was making a delivery in central El Paso on Saturday. The shooting happened at the 100 block of Brown Street around 1:06 p.m. Investigators said the victim, a 40-year-old man, who was working...
KVIA
Delivery driver shot man in south-central El Paso; police call delivery driver the victim
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a delivery driver who shot a man who had approached him with a wooden pole was the victim of the incident. The confrontation happened Saturday, August 13, on the 100 block of Brown Street in south-central El Paso just after 1 p.m.
KVIA
First responder describes sinkhole rescue in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas– A heroic act by firefighters saved the life of a 72-year-old woman last week after her car was swallowed by a sinkhole that formed as she was driving in central El Paso. Among those first responders that helped rescue the women was Chris Carson, Lieutenant at...
KFOX 14
County Attorney orders temporary shut down of 'mansion party' business in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A residence in far east El Paso that is allegedly used to host for-profit parties known as “Mansion Parties" is being ordered to temporarily shut down, according to the El Paso County Attorney’s Office. A temporary restraining order against the property located...
1 Person Dead, 7 Others Hospitalised In A Vehicle Crash in El Paso (El Paso, TX)
The driver of an SUV carrying several passengers apparently struck a U.S Border Patrol vehicle and crashed into a canal. According to the authorities, one person is dead, and seven others were hospitalized, one with severe injuries.
Las Cruces man charged for threatening to burn NMSU
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – John Oliver Hamilton from Las Cruces, New Mexico was charged with threatening to burn a building by means of fire. Hamilton, 54, made an initial appearance in federal court on Aug. 12 on a criminal complaint and will remain in custody pending a preliminary and detention hearing scheduled for Aug. […]
One person rescued from a fire in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso fire crews responded to a structure fire at the Blue Diamond Shirt on the 4300 block of Montana. The call came in right before 10:00 A.M. One person was rescued from the fire and treated on scene for minor injuries, according to fire officials. The incident is currently under The post One person rescued from a fire in central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Affidavit states deputies overwhelmed, overrun by juveniles attending 'mansion parties'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New information was released about what happens inside and outside the "mansion parties" in east El Paso. The affidavits explains in detail what's happening at the parties and how deputies are overwhelmed in responding to the parties. The house where the for-profit "mansion parties"...
cbs4local.com
Socorro ISD fires chief of police Jose Castorena
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District fired chief of police Jose Castorena Tuesday night. The Socorro ISD Board of Trustees voted four to two to terminate the contract. Earlier this year Castorena was placed on administrative leave, according to a spokesperson for the school district.
cbs4local.com
Gateway South reopens, repairs to Yandell underway after sinkhole forms in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Part of the intersection where a 15-foot deep sinkhole formed in central El Paso has reopened, El Paso Water confrimed. Gateway South Boulevard is open, however, Yandell Drive is still close as crews work to repair the damage, according to the utility. On Tuesday,...
Mansion party house closed temporarily by County attorney
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Attorney’s Office has obtained a temporary restraining order to stop for-profit parties, known as mansion parties, from happening at a far East Side residence. The County Attorney’s Office alleges illegal activities have been happening at the property of 5081 Fort Defiance in the unincorporated part of […]
KVIA
FBI says El Paso man punched Border Patrol Agent in the face
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man is accused of punching a Border Patrol Agent in the face early Sunday morning. According to the FBI, agents arrested 31-year-old Alejandro Morales and changed him with assault. Officials say Morales told a Border Patrol Agent that he didn't have to follow...
cbs4local.com
City of Socorro councilman arrested
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An elected leader in the city of Socorro was arrested last week. Representative Ruben Reyes was arrested Thursday at night, according to Victor Reta, spokesman for the city of Socorro. Reyes was charged with DWI and unlawful use of a firearm. Council members have a...
Las Cruces man threatened to burn building at NSMSU, according to complaint
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces man is accused of threatening to burn a building at New Mexico State University. John Oliver Hamilton, 54, made an initial appearance in federal court on Aug. 12. According to court documents, Hamilton allegedly made a string of telephone calls to the Office of Institutional Equality at The post Las Cruces man threatened to burn building at NSMSU, according to complaint appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
2 people transported to the hospital after kitchen fire in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas– El Paso firefighters respond to a condition two fire on the east side at the La Estancia Apartments. A spokesperson for the fire department said it was a kitchen fire and was contained right away. The fire broke out just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday. First responders...
cbs4local.com
1 person dies after crash in Socorro
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a crash in Socorro on Sunday. The crash happened in the Alameda and Passmore area. Police officials said one person died in the crash. The identity of the person was not provided. All lanes on Alameda have since reopened. Check back...
cbs4local.com
City to provide officers to serve as SROs for elementary schools in El Paso ISD
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A new partnership with the City of El Paso and the El Paso Independent School District is aimed at protecting children in El Paso. There will be school resource officers (SROs) at elementary schools in the El Paso ISD. Those SROs will be officers...
KVIA
Two people taken to a local hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle and car
EL PASO, Texas– Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car Saturday night. It happened on Mesa and Schuster just after 9:30 p.m. Fire dispatch said two people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No further information has been...
elpasomatters.org
Socorro ISD trustees poised to fire police chief
The Socorro school board may fire the district’s police chief on Tuesday evening at the superintendent’s request. The action comes more than two months after Socorro Independent School District Superintendent Nate Carman placed Chief Jose Castorena on paid administrative leave on May 31. At that time, the district declined to provide the reason the chief was on leave, stating that it does not comment on personnel matters.
cbs4local.com
TTUHSC El Paso physicians learning to provide aid at incidents police, SWAT respond to
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences El Paso is putting together a team of health care workers who will respond alongside police and SWAT to critical incidents. Physicians will provide first aid to victims, law enforcement or anyone else at an ongoing crime scene. Stephen...
