The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Sends Clear Message About Steelers Quarterbacks

On Saturday night, the Steelers battled the Seahawks to begin their preseason schedule. Ben Roethlisberger, who retired this offseason, tuned in. The Steelers played three quarterbacks during the game, including Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett. Each is competing for the starting job. All three threw a touchdown pass....
ClutchPoints

Kenny Pickett sounds off on hearing Steelers fans serenade him after epic debut

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks, and rookie QB Kenny Pickett was the toast of the town. It was a fairy tale start to the NFL career of a player who’s counted as a local son by Steelers fans. The ending of this game just could not have gone any better. Pitt was Kenny […] The post Kenny Pickett sounds off on hearing Steelers fans serenade him after epic debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports

Kenny Pickett stars in debut, leads Steelers to preseason win

Kenny Pickett threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Vaughns with three seconds to play and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks 32-25 Saturday night. Pickett, Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in 2022, is competing with Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph to replace retired two-time Super Bowl winner Ben Roethlisberger as the Steelers' starting quarterback.
