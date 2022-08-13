ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

WOOD

Sheriff: Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was airlifted to the hospital after he was thrown from his motorcycle in a crash in Ottawa County Tuesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. on Ottawa Beach Road near Forest Hills Drive in Park...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Sleeping man injured when gunshots fired at Grand Rapids house

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man told police he was sleeping when bullets struck his Northeast Grand Rapids residence, injuring him. Grand Rapids police said the injury was minor. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15 on Clancy Avenue NE near Bradford Street. Officers discovered that multiple...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Verplank to open Muskegon port facility

A new port along the lakeshore is scheduled to open this weekend. Verplank Family Holding Co. is set to host a ribbon cutting and facility tour of its new Muskegon port facility at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at 151 N. Causeway St. The new facility is on the site...
MUSKEGON, MI
Banana 101.5

What Are These Unidentified Abandoned Ruins in Newaygo, Michigan?

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. I can't find any information on what these ruins in Newaygo used to be. They are not the remains of the abandoned Rowe Manufacturing Company – those ruins sit alongside the Muskegon River. But these crumblings are back in the woods on Brooks Creek, a tad southeast of the Rowe factory.
NEWAYGO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Man sentenced for shooting at federal agent in Muskegon

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A man accused of shooting at a federal agent in Muskegon was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Errion Jashawn Patterson was sentenced Tuesday, Aug. 16, by U.S. District Judge Janet Neff in Grand Rapids. Patterson had pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting a federal...
MLive

Aging, nearly empty strip mall in Norton Shores to get upgrades

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – An aging, nearly empty strip mall on busy Henry Street near Muskegon is getting upgrades to blend it in with a new medical facility nearby. Norton Shores Plaza, on Henry between Seminole Road and Norton Avenue, has one tenant – a frozen yogurt franchise – and previously housed a popular breakfast joint and a cinema.
NORTON SHORES, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

