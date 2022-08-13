Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
We Discovered Lots of Michigan's Local Blueberry Farms for U-Pick Berries and Incredible Blueberry Treats and GoodiesDeanLandMichigan State
Related
Cedar Springs home expected to be a total loss after fire
CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — The Cedar Springs Fire Department says a house was destroyed in a fire Tuesday afternoon. Dispatchers learned of a fire in an attached garage around 12:30 p.m. in the 13000 block of Becker Ct. Multiple fire departments responded to fight the blaze, and by the...
WOOD
Sheriff: Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was airlifted to the hospital after he was thrown from his motorcycle in a crash in Ottawa County Tuesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. on Ottawa Beach Road near Forest Hills Drive in Park...
Deputies looking for missing Coopersville man
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a missing Coopersville man.
90-year-old Muskegon County commissioner reflects on milestone birthday
A Muskegon County commissioner has served for decades, and during that time she’s had a lot of firsts in her career.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sleeping man injured when gunshots fired at Grand Rapids house
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man told police he was sleeping when bullets struck his Northeast Grand Rapids residence, injuring him. Grand Rapids police said the injury was minor. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15 on Clancy Avenue NE near Bradford Street. Officers discovered that multiple...
Cedar Springs Man Charged with Stealing Trailer, Tools from Green Lake Township Fire Department Construction Site
A 30-year-old Cedar Springs man is facing larceny charges after the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says he stole a trailer from a construction site at the new Green Lake Township Fire Department. On May 16, 2022, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a stolen trailer...
West Michigan bridge reopens, long detour ends
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Construction of a Maple Island Road bridge is complete, meaning motorists no longer have to take a 36-mile detour. The bridge over Brooks Creek reopened the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 15, after being closed for two months. The bridge near the border of Muskegon and...
'Monumental Murals': Mother and daughter paint giant art on fence in Grand Haven Twp.
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — An Ottawa County mother only gets a visit from her daughter every few years, but when they're together, they create beautiful, life-size art that will last a lifetime which the community can enjoy. Tucked just off the busy roads of Grand Haven Township, is a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Verplank to open Muskegon port facility
A new port along the lakeshore is scheduled to open this weekend. Verplank Family Holding Co. is set to host a ribbon cutting and facility tour of its new Muskegon port facility at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at 151 N. Causeway St. The new facility is on the site...
Michigan Sheriff pins newly deputized son at police academy graduation
ALLENDALE, Mich. — A West Michigan Sheriff had the honor of pinning a badge on his son, who will serve as a deputy in another county. Last week, Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast attended brand new Ottawa County Deputy Mitchell Mast's Grand Valley State University Police Academy graduation ceremony in Allendale.
PD: 1 injured in NE Grand Rapids shooting
Authorities are investigating a shooting in northeast Grand Rapids early Monday morning.
Mass Casualty Incident drill prepares Ottawa Co. responders for the unthinkable
ALLENDALE, Mich. — After a year of planning, the timing of Ottawa County's Mass Casualty Incident drill made it's importance even more clear. EMS, fire and law enforcement crews practiced how to respond in the event a car ran through a crowd, just one day after that exact scenario happened in Pennsylvania.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Road closure in Muskegon Township extended several days
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A Muskegon Township road will be closed for several additional days for sewer work. Sheridan Road between Apple and Madalene avenues was closed Aug. 8 and expected to reopen at the end of last week. The closure is now extended until Friday, Aug. 19, according...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Investigators say Michigan man pulled from river near Tarentum Bridge drowned accidentally at scene
Authorities say a Michigan man who was found dead in the Allegheny River several hundred yards downstream from the Tarentum Bridge on Thursday drowned accidentally at the scene. Tirrell Lamont Smith, 40, of Grand Rapids was found unresponsive in the water a short time after first responders arrived because someone...
Plainfield Twp. home hit in road rage shooting
A Plainfield Township home was hit by gunfire in a road rage shooting on Sunday.
What Are These Unidentified Abandoned Ruins in Newaygo, Michigan?
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. I can't find any information on what these ruins in Newaygo used to be. They are not the remains of the abandoned Rowe Manufacturing Company – those ruins sit alongside the Muskegon River. But these crumblings are back in the woods on Brooks Creek, a tad southeast of the Rowe factory.
Man sentenced for shooting at federal agent in Muskegon
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A man accused of shooting at a federal agent in Muskegon was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Errion Jashawn Patterson was sentenced Tuesday, Aug. 16, by U.S. District Judge Janet Neff in Grand Rapids. Patterson had pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting a federal...
Driver opens fire after crashing into vehicle, striking home
KENT COUNTY, MI – A Plainfield Township home was struck by bullets after an at-fault driver, involved in an accident, opened fire on the vehicle they crashed into, police said. No injuries were reported in the Sunday, Aug. 14 incident, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office reported. Police responded...
Aging, nearly empty strip mall in Norton Shores to get upgrades
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – An aging, nearly empty strip mall on busy Henry Street near Muskegon is getting upgrades to blend it in with a new medical facility nearby. Norton Shores Plaza, on Henry between Seminole Road and Norton Avenue, has one tenant – a frozen yogurt franchise – and previously housed a popular breakfast joint and a cinema.
Road near Whitehall to close for several days this week
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A section of South Shore Drive near Whitehall will be closed for several days. A 2-mile stretch of South Shore between Scenic Drive and Nestrom Road in Fruitland Township will be closed beginning Tuesday, Aug. 16, according to a notice from the Muskegon County Road Commission.
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 0