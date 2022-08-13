Read full article on original website
Fortnite x Dragon Ball Collaboration: Tournament of Power Explained
Fortnite's Dragon Ball collaboration has added a new spin to the Competitive playlist — the Tournament of Power. The highly anticipated Dragon Ball crossover is now live in Fortnite, adding in four iconic characters as skins for players to grab. Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus are all making their Fortnite debut thanks to this latest collab. While there's plenty of action to get stuck into over on the more casual side of Fortnite, for those after an extra challenge the Tournament of Power could be just what you need.
Riot are going to start deleting really old League of Legends accounts
Riot Games is set to start deleting accounts from League of Legends, but don’t worry—it probably won’t be yours. According to a new announcement by the developer, Riot will be putting an end to all “inactive accounts” across their roster of games. Accounts that have...
Legends of Runeterra dev breaks down balance patch goals
Legends of Runeterra game designer Steve Rubin dropped five goals that he and the balance team have been working on over the course of the last year in the title. Balancing is a fickle process that varies from game to game. Without any form of rotation built into the Legends of Runeterra organized play format, balancing properly can make or break the meta quickly. Over the past year, Rubin has encouraged the team “to measure patch success more by overall metagame disruption.” And in staying open with LoR players about dev goals, Rubin provided five “best patch outcomes” on Twitter that he believes the team should aim for with each balance update.
Rogue defeat Vitality, place their fate in Fnatic’s hands
Rogue crushed Vitality’s hopes of locking in a spot at the LEC Summer Split Playoffs before the possible tiebreaker with Excel. Vitality now awaits the result of the last match of the regular season between Fnatic and Misfits to know their fate. If Fnatic wins, Vitality will need to play a tiebreaker match against Excel, but if they lose, then Vitality will secure a spot in the next stage of the competition.
ImperialHal and TSM look to surprise their Apex competition amidst pro meta changes
The meta of Apex Legends underwent one of its most drastic shifts in recent memory at the beginning of season 14. Big buffs, nerfs, ammo changes, and new attachments led to what feels like a completely new weapon meta, and changes to different legends and their abilities have also shaken things up.
Best 10 games like Overwatch
Overwatch is arguably one of the most influential games in recent history. Overwatch did many things well, including characters with their own animations, abilities, and powers based on their personalities. Overwatch‘s success was primarily due to the characters being admirable and so diverse that who you chose really influenced the game’s course.
Udyr Rework Skins Revealed
The Udyr rework has finally been revealed. He is everyone’s favorite shaman that used to just run at a player and strike fear into their heart. It seems as though he may do the same, but a bit different and in a much more fun and interesting way. Here is what was seen in the Udyr Rework Reveal trailer including the Udyr Rework Skins.
Bug or nerf? Apex Legends players melt down as tap strafing suddenly changes
While it hasn’t been a topic of great discussion lately, tap strafing was once one of the hottest issues debated in the Apex Legends community. The movement tech was reportedly going to be removed from the game several seasons ago after plenty of disagreements between players and developers, but the change didn’t end up coming to the game—until today. Sort of.
All teams qualified for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship
The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is just over a month away, and teams worldwide are beginning to qualify for the event. From August through September, the pro League scene’s top teams will lock in their spots at the World Championship. Worlds will return to North America this...
Sea of Thieves Twilight Hunter Set: How to Earn Twitch Drops
Sea of Thieves Twilight Hunter Set can be earned as Twitch drops.
Upset’s masterful Zeri sends Fnatic to 2022 LEC summer playoffs in do-or-die win over Misfits
Fnatic refused to roll over and die with their season on the line. In a must-win game against Misfits to cap off the LEC regular season, Fnatic played some of the best League of Legends they’ve played all year, taking down Misfits in a 36-minute thriller and securing their spot in the LEC postseason.
Call Of Duty: Vanguard Zombies Will Conclude In Season 5 With The Archon Map
Call of Duty Season 5 is just around the corner, and Treyarch has confirmed the upcoming season will include "The Archon" as the final map for Vanguard Zombies. Treyarch tweeted a Zombies teaser on August 15, saying "Koritfex must die. Vanguard Zombies concludes in Season 5 with The Archon." The developer included an image of the logo artwork for The Archon, which is a stone-style text with glowing red symbols. The tweet also added confirmation that this final map is going to be a traditional round-based experience.
Respawn Updates Trello Bug Tracker, Fixes Legends Abilities Swap Bug
Respawn Entertainment released an updated version of the Trello tracker for Apex Legends. After some hilarious bugs at launch including one which allowed players to use a certain Legend but with abilities from a different one. There have been fewer creative bugs that are simply annoying including a few that...
Top Esports’ Knight wins worldwide Summer Split KDA title with only double-digit mark
All four major League of Legends regions saw their Summer Splits come to a close yesterday, and it was Top Esports mid laner Knight who took home the 2022 Summer Split KDA crown. Knight’s final KDA of 10.0 was the highest among all players across League’s major regions and was the only double-digit mark among qualified players in the world.
Paris Eternal drops 4 players, signs Overwatch Contenders staples
It’s apparently never too late to say “au revoir” and revamp a team in the middle of an Overwatch League season. The Paris Eternal announced today that it has parted ways with four of its players less than 24 hours after the first weekend of Summer Showdown qualifier matches concluded. In their place, the Eternal has signed multiple players from North American Overwatch Contenders team Odyssey.
How to play Jett in VALORANT: Ultimate, abilities, and tips
If you’re all about speed and precision when you play VALORANT, then Jett is the agent for you. She brings a ton of mobility and speed to any team and can pull off some incredible mechanical outplays—but only if you can master her abilities. In the right hands,...
Gamers Think NFTs Will Make The Metaverse An Even Deeper Money-pit, But NFTs Are Not The Problem - They're The Solution
Private Division to publish new LOTR game from dedicated Wētā Workshop studio
A new Lord of the Rings game is in the works and it is set to be published by Take-Two Interactive publishing label Private Division, according to a press release from Private Division and developer Wētā Workshop. The new game will be set in the Middle-earth universe and...
Inspired punches through C9’s defenses to secure EG a first-place finish in the 2022 LCS Summer Split
Evil Geniuses are headed to the LCS Championship in sole possession of an uncontested first place, far and away from the other nine teams that trail them in the standings. With Inspired at the helm, EG had little to no difficulties running through a strong draft from Cloud9, bringing the reigning LCS champions one step closer to another championship reign.
Wukong had the highest pick/ban rate among all champions during 2022 Summer Split
The League of Legends regular season wrapped up around the world yesterday across the game’s four major regions. This summer, a variety of champions were selected around the globe, but it was Wukong who was picked or banned more than any other champion in the game. Yes, you read...
