ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

Fortnite x Dragon Ball Collaboration: Tournament of Power Explained

Fortnite's Dragon Ball collaboration has added a new spin to the Competitive playlist — the Tournament of Power. The highly anticipated Dragon Ball crossover is now live in Fortnite, adding in four iconic characters as skins for players to grab. Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus are all making their Fortnite debut thanks to this latest collab. While there's plenty of action to get stuck into over on the more casual side of Fortnite, for those after an extra challenge the Tournament of Power could be just what you need.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Legends of Runeterra dev breaks down balance patch goals

Legends of Runeterra game designer Steve Rubin dropped five goals that he and the balance team have been working on over the course of the last year in the title. Balancing is a fickle process that varies from game to game. Without any form of rotation built into the Legends of Runeterra organized play format, balancing properly can make or break the meta quickly. Over the past year, Rubin has encouraged the team “to measure patch success more by overall metagame disruption.” And in staying open with LoR players about dev goals, Rubin provided five “best patch outcomes” on Twitter that he believes the team should aim for with each balance update.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Rogue defeat Vitality, place their fate in Fnatic’s hands

Rogue crushed Vitality’s hopes of locking in a spot at the LEC Summer Split Playoffs before the possible tiebreaker with Excel. Vitality now awaits the result of the last match of the regular season between Fnatic and Misfits to know their fate. If Fnatic wins, Vitality will need to play a tiebreaker match against Excel, but if they lose, then Vitality will secure a spot in the next stage of the competition.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summoner#User Names#Checkers#Video Game#Moba
dotesports.com

Best 10 games like Overwatch

Overwatch is arguably one of the most influential games in recent history. Overwatch did many things well, including characters with their own animations, abilities, and powers based on their personalities. Overwatch‘s success was primarily due to the characters being admirable and so diverse that who you chose really influenced the game’s course.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Udyr Rework Skins Revealed

The Udyr rework has finally been revealed. He is everyone’s favorite shaman that used to just run at a player and strike fear into their heart. It seems as though he may do the same, but a bit different and in a much more fun and interesting way. Here is what was seen in the Udyr Rework Reveal trailer including the Udyr Rework Skins.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Bug or nerf? Apex Legends players melt down as tap strafing suddenly changes

While it hasn’t been a topic of great discussion lately, tap strafing was once one of the hottest issues debated in the Apex Legends community. The movement tech was reportedly going to be removed from the game several seasons ago after plenty of disagreements between players and developers, but the change didn’t end up coming to the game—until today. Sort of.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
dotesports.com

All teams qualified for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship

The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is just over a month away, and teams worldwide are beginning to qualify for the event. From August through September, the pro League scene’s top teams will lock in their spots at the World Championship. Worlds will return to North America this...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Call Of Duty: Vanguard Zombies Will Conclude In Season 5 With The Archon Map

Call of Duty Season 5 is just around the corner, and Treyarch has confirmed the upcoming season will include "The Archon" as the final map for Vanguard Zombies. Treyarch tweeted a Zombies teaser on August 15, saying "Koritfex must die. Vanguard Zombies concludes in Season 5 with The Archon." The developer included an image of the logo artwork for The Archon, which is a stone-style text with glowing red symbols. The tweet also added confirmation that this final map is going to be a traditional round-based experience.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Paris Eternal drops 4 players, signs Overwatch Contenders staples

It’s apparently never too late to say “au revoir” and revamp a team in the middle of an Overwatch League season. The Paris Eternal announced today that it has parted ways with four of its players less than 24 hours after the first weekend of Summer Showdown qualifier matches concluded. In their place, the Eternal has signed multiple players from North American Overwatch Contenders team Odyssey.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to play Jett in VALORANT: Ultimate, abilities, and tips

If you’re all about speed and precision when you play VALORANT, then Jett is the agent for you. She brings a ton of mobility and speed to any team and can pull off some incredible mechanical outplays—but only if you can master her abilities. In the right hands,...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Inspired punches through C9’s defenses to secure EG a first-place finish in the 2022 LCS Summer Split

Evil Geniuses are headed to the LCS Championship in sole possession of an uncontested first place, far and away from the other nine teams that trail them in the standings. With Inspired at the helm, EG had little to no difficulties running through a strong draft from Cloud9, bringing the reigning LCS champions one step closer to another championship reign.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy