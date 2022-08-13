Read full article on original website
Looking to bet on the Major League Baseball action on Wednesday, Aug. 17?. The BetSided team has you covered, and they're expecting this to be a fun slate with multiple OVERs among some of our favorite picks for today's games. Let's jump in. Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Odds,...
3 rumored Yankees call-ups could bring spark Gerrit Cole begged for
After another lifeless loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, the New York Yankees still haven’t notched a single RBI since Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s magical Saturday night at Fenway Park. The 3-1 loss to Tampa featured a run scored on an error by Rays third baseman Yandy Diaz. Nonetheless, the...
Yankees fans getting haircuts in bleachers to forget their sorrows as implosion continues
The New York Yankees have been struggling lately to perform to their potential, and fans have been finding interesting ways to cope. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral lately. The leaders of the AL East division still sit comfortably at the top of the standings, but they’re performing far under their potential. This has been difficult on fans, and they’ve been finding interesting ways to cope, such as getting haircuts in the bleachers.
Mets vs. Braves Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, August 17 (Max Scherzer to Save Mets)
The Atlanta Braves have dominated the New York Mets in their series this week, outscoring the Mets 18-1 and cutting their lead in the NL East to just 3.5 games. The Mets have the right man on the mound on Wednesday to stop the bleeding, as Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.93 ERA) takes on Braves’ deadline acquisition, Jake Odorizzi (4-4, 3.80 ERA).
MLB Best Bets Today (Tigers Live to Take Three Straight vs. Guardians)
Both the Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays hit on the moneyline as sizable underdogs vs. the San Diego Padres and New York Yankees respectively, as we highlighted the unstable offenses of both the Padres and Yankees against good starting pitching over the last few weeks. Today, we're back at...
How Long Should Bettors Keep Fading the Yankees?
The New York Yankees are in a free fall. They've lost 11 of their last 13 games, and their fans have had enough. But, how should we handle this losing slump as bettors? They've built up a large enough cushion in the AL East that they shouldn't worry about losing the division (yet), and they're still amongst the favorites to win the World Series.
St. Louis Cardinals: Revisiting 3 preseason predictions gone bad
Let’s take a look at three of my preseason predictions, including why I thought the Cardinals signing Albert Pujols was a mistake. Before any season starts, most of us make predictions about the St. Louis Cardinals. Whether it’s about the pitching or hitting, or even managing, we always feel compelled to make predictions. It’s part of our nature as baseball fans.
Red Sox playoff push could be hindered by latest injury news
It’s now or never for the Boston Red Sox to make a push for an AL Wild Card spot but another injury could be costly for their potential playoff run. While the Boston Red Sox at many points in the 2022 season have not done themselves any favors, the truth of the matter is that injuries have hurt them just as much. Whether it’s been the multi-layered saga of Chris Sale, or anyone among Garrett Whitlock, Michael Wacha, Kiké Hernandez, Rafael Devers or a number of others missing time or going on the IL.
Jon Daniels out as Rangers president of baseball operations
The Rangers have relieved Jon Daniels of his duties as the president of baseball operations. the club announced in a statement on Wednesday. This is a developing news story.
Mets considering major roster move for push into postseason
The New York Mets are reportedly considering making a significant roster move as they march to the postseason. The New York Mets are reportedly considering calling up prized infield prospect Brett Baty in the event that Luis Guillorme is placed on the injured list, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.
5 MLB contract extension candidates teams need to lock up now
MLB teams can still make big moves with contract extensions to shore up their futures and these five players fit the bill as the obvious candidates. Recently, we saw Atlanta Braves star slugger Austin Riley sign a massive 10-year, $212 million extension that could ultimately end up being team-friendly over the life of the contract with the way he is performing, while also factoring in inflation.
White Sox sign 8 college athletes to NIL deals
The White Sox announced they’ve signed eight college athletes from local schools to NIL deals. Per NCAA rules, the White Sox can’t endorse baseball or softball players.
