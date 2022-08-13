ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

FanSided

Yankees fans getting haircuts in bleachers to forget their sorrows as implosion continues

The New York Yankees have been struggling lately to perform to their potential, and fans have been finding interesting ways to cope. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral lately. The leaders of the AL East division still sit comfortably at the top of the standings, but they’re performing far under their potential. This has been difficult on fans, and they’ve been finding interesting ways to cope, such as getting haircuts in the bleachers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
FanSided

How Long Should Bettors Keep Fading the Yankees?

The New York Yankees are in a free fall. They've lost 11 of their last 13 games, and their fans have had enough. But, how should we handle this losing slump as bettors? They've built up a large enough cushion in the AL East that they shouldn't worry about losing the division (yet), and they're still amongst the favorites to win the World Series.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Revisiting 3 preseason predictions gone bad

Let’s take a look at three of my preseason predictions, including why I thought the Cardinals signing Albert Pujols was a mistake. Before any season starts, most of us make predictions about the St. Louis Cardinals. Whether it’s about the pitching or hitting, or even managing, we always feel compelled to make predictions. It’s part of our nature as baseball fans.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Red Sox playoff push could be hindered by latest injury news

It’s now or never for the Boston Red Sox to make a push for an AL Wild Card spot but another injury could be costly for their potential playoff run. While the Boston Red Sox at many points in the 2022 season have not done themselves any favors, the truth of the matter is that injuries have hurt them just as much. Whether it’s been the multi-layered saga of Chris Sale, or anyone among Garrett Whitlock, Michael Wacha, Kiké Hernandez, Rafael Devers or a number of others missing time or going on the IL.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fernando Tatis#Phillies#The San Diego Padres#Mlb Power Rankings
FanSided

Mets considering major roster move for push into postseason

The New York Mets are reportedly considering making a significant roster move as they march to the postseason. The New York Mets are reportedly considering calling up prized infield prospect Brett Baty in the event that Luis Guillorme is placed on the injured list, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.
MLB
FanSided

5 MLB contract extension candidates teams need to lock up now

MLB teams can still make big moves with contract extensions to shore up their futures and these five players fit the bill as the obvious candidates. Recently, we saw Atlanta Braves star slugger Austin Riley sign a massive 10-year, $212 million extension that could ultimately end up being team-friendly over the life of the contract with the way he is performing, while also factoring in inflation.
MLB
