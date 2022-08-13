Read full article on original website
Homebuyer Shocked After Purchasing Home and Receiving Entire Neighborhood
The mistake was allegedly caused by accidentally copy and pasting the title for an entire neighborhood development rather than the single home.
These Towns will Give You Free Homes and Land for Moving There in 2022
Even before the pandemic, those who work remotely would regularly come across this type of offer: Move to a small town desperately in need of development and get anything from a free house or several thousand as a cash gift from the state of Vermont to an actual castle abandoned by Italian nobility.
8 States That Are Sending Out Stimulus Checks
Photo by John Guccione www.advergroup.com: https://www.pexels.com/photo/20-us-dollar-bills-3564390/. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the state would send nearly 60,000 Florida families a $450-per-child one-time relief check,
Family-of-7 Save $2,000 on Bills a Month by Living in Converted School Bus
"When you get outside the four walls of your home, the bubble of your life, people are kinder than you realize."
Tenants Being Forced To Show References but 'Landlords Don't' Questioned
"Money is our caste system," one Redditor said in response to a post on whether it's fair that tenants have to provide references but landlords don't.
Mobile Home Park community off Pembroke Road dealing with eviction
Pembroke Park - In a field at the back of Lakeside Park Estates Mobile Home Park off Pembroke Road, concrete and pieces of mobile homes are piling up. It's what's left of some homesites after the park owner notified tenants in March they were being evicted. There are over 200 homesites that residents rent. Trinity Broadcasting Network, the owner of the park did not respond to requests for comment. Since residents were informed of the eviction, at least 100 have left.Laurie Laney, who has lived here for 20 years hasn't figured out her next move. "It's very sad because not only did we live...
Residents Of Luxury Neighborhood Outraged Over Abandoned House
Residents in a leafy village have been left outraged over an abandoned house that is home to squatters and has trees growing out of it. The bungalow in Mere, Cheshire, in northern England, in the United Kingdom, has been empty for eight years and now the back of the house has collapsed, the roof is leaking, and two trees are growing out of the ruins.
Family of three feeling hopeless over situation with HOA: "We are the ones suffering"
MIAMI – A family of three turns to CBS4, feeling hopeless in their housing crisis. They tell us they are in a dire situation financially, paying for two residences, including one they never wanted in the first place. We share their plea for help.Craig Shubin's family juggles two big housing payments. They juggle their mortgage in Plantation while paying rent in Weston.They never intended to pay for two homes at once.Shubin tells CBS4 his homeowner's association is to blame, failing to live up to a legal settlement to fix the damaged condo."I never imagined we'd be in this predicament, to be...
