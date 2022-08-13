Astralis is officially eliminated from LEC playoff contention following Fnatic’s win against Team Vitality

The 2022 LCS Summer Split might be coming to a close, but the competition is just starting to heat up. The league’s playoff bracket has been locked in, with eight rosters preparing for battle in the most exciting part of the split. In the end, however, one team will lift the LCS trophy, and only three teams will get the chance to represent the region at the 2022 World Championship.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO