Astralis is officially eliminated from LEC playoff contention following Fnatic’s win against Team Vitality

dotesports.com
Valve confirms Fnatic has qualified for The International 2022, confuses Dota community with Outsiders ruling
It really does feel like the deeper into a competitive season of Dota 2 we get, the worse communication from Valve gets for fans, players, and organizations. And, hot off the heels of another messy set of ticket sales for The International 2022, Valve has seemingly tossed a new rule into the Dota Pro Circuit that is impacting which teams are getting a direct invite to the event.
dotesports.com
Top Esports’ Knight wins worldwide Summer Split KDA title with only double-digit mark
All four major League of Legends regions saw their Summer Splits come to a close yesterday, and it was Top Esports mid laner Knight who took home the 2022 Summer Split KDA crown. Knight’s final KDA of 10.0 was the highest among all players across League’s major regions and was the only double-digit mark among qualified players in the world.
dotesports.com
Zeri, Yuumi to receive nerfs in League Patch 12.16, 2022 season’s first ‘Worlds-focused patch’
Riot Games has revealed the first patch preview for the game’s next update, Patch 12.16, which is the first “Worlds-focused patch,” according to League of Legends lead designer Matt Leung-Harrison. With that in mind, most of the changes coming to the game with this patch will center around professional play.
dotesports.com
Here’s the 2022 LEC Summer Playoffs bracket
The 2022 LEC Summer Split regular season has finally come to a close after eight weeks, two tiebreaker matches, and multiple teams constantly contesting the same spots in the standings. G2 Esports have emerged as the first seed heading into the Summer Playoffs, not only getting to choose their first...
dotesports.com
Dead game? CS:GO teams and players made ‘over $70 million’ from stickers in last 12 months
CS:GO turns 10 years old on Aug. 21, and while the game has fierce competitors like VALORANT in the FPS landscape, it’s not slowing down whatsoever. CS:GO teams and players have earned a whopping sum of “over $70 million” in the past 12 months just from Major stickers, according to Valve.
dotesports.com
Wukong had the highest pick/ban rate among all champions during 2022 Summer Split
The League of Legends regular season wrapped up around the world yesterday across the game’s four major regions. This summer, a variety of champions were selected around the globe, but it was Wukong who was picked or banned more than any other champion in the game. Yes, you read...
dotesports.com
Excel earns last spot in LEC Summer Playoffs, eliminating Vitality
Excel qualified for its second LEC Playoffs with a win over Team Vitality on Aug. 14. On the last day of the LEC Summer regular season, the two teams faced off in a tiebreak match to determine who would grab the final spot. Thanks to an aggressive but meticulous performance, Excel claimed the ticket to Summer Playoffs.
dotesports.com
DWG KIA fans release statement demanding League head coach Daeny resign
DWG KIA fans have sent the League of Legends team some harsh demands ahead of Worlds 2022. On Aug. 16, an online community of DWG KIA fans known as “DWG KIA minor gallery” released a five-page statement demanding the team fire head coach Yang “Daeny” Dae-in. The fans have pointed to the squad’s fall off in level and poor results in the LCK this split, as well as the lack of communication with the community, according to a translation by Inven Global.
dotesports.com
Misfits win crucial tiebreaker over Fnatic, secure upper bracket LEC playoff berth
Misfits Gaming gutted out a comeback win in a tiebreaker match against Fnatic to clinch a spot in the top four of the League of Legends European Championship Summer Split playoffs, subsequently sealing their opponent’s fate and dooming them to a start in the lower bracket. With a spot...
dotesports.com
Will you lose achievements if you merge Overwatch accounts?
Blizzard is wasting no time getting ready for the release of Overwatch 2. When the game releases, all players will need to have a Battle.net account to play, which previously wasn’t required for console players. To make things easier, Blizzard is introducing cross-progression in Overwatch 2, which allows players to merge their accounts and access their stats, cosmetics, rank, and settings from any platform.
dotesports.com
Here are the matchups and bracket for the 2022 LCS Championship
The 2022 LCS Summer Split might be coming to a close, but the competition is just starting to heat up. The league’s playoff bracket has been locked in, with eight rosters preparing for battle in the most exciting part of the split. In the end, however, one team will lift the LCS trophy, and only three teams will get the chance to represent the region at the 2022 World Championship.
dotesports.com
GeT_RiGhT leaves Dignitas to pursue career in streaming
Legendary Counter-Strike player Christopher “GeT_RiGhT” Alesund has parted ways with Dignitas, the organization he had been under contract since January 2020, initially as a professional CS:GO player and later as a content creator. GeT_RiGhT was signed to Dignitas alongside his former Ninjas in Pyjamas teammates Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg,...
dotesports.com
‘It is our duty’: Faker talks being a role model, doing his part for Make-A-Wish foundation
While he frequently dominates Summoner’s Rift in League of Legends, in his everyday life, Faker feels it’s important to maintain a good attitude and proper conduct. In a recent interview with Korizon’s Ashley Kang, T1’s star mid laner talked about various topics, from his role as a public figure to evaluating his team’s performance in the LCK.
dotesports.com
TL Bwipo: ‘It’s a bit depressing, because it’s hard to put high expectations for NA at Worlds this year’
After Team Liquid’s last game of the 2022 LCS Summer regular season against 100 Thieves, the perennial regional champions have ended as the third best team in the league with a respectable 12-6 record. Before the playoffs begin, the roster’s veteran top laner Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau sounded off on the state of the league and the region’s hopes at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship.
dotesports.com
Riot devs make one big change to Zyra ahead of League Patch 12.16
The League of Legends developers finally have finally addressed Zyra’s clunkiness in Patch 12.16—but some players are not fully satisfied with the upcoming change. In the preview for the next patch, Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead game designer, teased that Zyra will have a 0.15 seconds “postcast” lockout on her Grasping Roots (E) instead of 0.15 to 0.4 seconds. Essentially, this means players will be able to move much faster after casting the ability, which is pivotal to Zyra’s gameplay.
dotesports.com
How does the Overwatch account merge affect stats and progress?
The Overwatch 2 development team at Blizzard recently announced that the game will feature cross-progression. This highly-requested feature allows players to merge all of their console accounts under one Battle.net account and retain in-game cosmetics, stats, settings presets, and rank across platforms. It’s a big step for the franchise, which didn’t have cross-play until last year.
dotesports.com
Build path switch-up: Riot aiming to make Diana less tanky, more AP-focused ahead of Worlds 2022
Riot Games has revealed the patch preview for League of Legends Patch 12.16, and one champion is receiving attention by way of an adjustment to their most viable build paths: Diana. Diana is the only champion being “adjusted” in Patch 12.16, meaning she’s receiving a combination of nerfs and buffs...
dotesports.com
Florida Mutineers’ entire starting roster to hit free agency ahead of 2023 Call of Duty League season
The Florida Mutineers could have a new-look roster heading into the 2023 Call of Duty League season as the team announced all four starters are unrestricted free agents ahead of the new league year. Davpadie, who started his rookie season with the team, is still under contract for the upcoming...
dotesports.com
Zeri, Yuumi, and Poppy the main targets for nerfs in League Patch 12.16
Prior to the official release of patch 12.16, League of Legends lead designer Matt Leung-Harrison has given players a preview of the changes coming in the update, which include nerfs to four of the strongest champions in pro play. Leung-Harrison previously stated this patch would be the first of 2022...
dotesports.com
SANDBOX take down DRX to advance to semifinals of 2022 LCK Summer Playoffs
The 2022 LCK Summer playoffs started off with a bang. Liiv SANDBOX and DRX competed in a best-of-five series with both teams looking for a chance to advance further in the bracket. Ultimately, it was SANDBOX who walked away with a 3-1 series victory ending DRX’s journey in the split.
