ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Top 10 retired Kings Island rides we miss the most on National Roller Coaster Day

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Amusement parks play an endless game of one-upmanship, always searching for the tallest and fastest new thrills. However, for every Orion (which opened in 2020), places like Kings Island lose a Vortex, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. And some of those retired rides are still fondly remembered.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Sweet Corn Festival coming to Fairborn next weekend

FAIRBORN — Corn-ivores unite! The Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival will be held at Community Park next weekend. The festival will take place on Saturday Aug. 20 from 11a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday Aug. 21 from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Activities will include over 100 arts and craft booths and food...
FAIRBORN, OH
WKRC

Hops in the Hangar returns to Middletown Regional Airport

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An epic craft beer event is coming to the Tri-State on August 20. You can sample local beers and food trucks while seeing a spectacular show. Philip Harrison and Rick Bevis give us a preview of Hops in the Hangar at Middletown Regional Airport.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
City
Mason, OH
Mason, OH
Lifestyle
Mason, OH
Government
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
OHIO STATE
WKRC

New local lodging property is a perfect Europe-themed staycation spot

MT. AUBURN, Ohio (WKRC) - A lodging platform has a new Amsterdam-inspired property for those looking for a Europe-themed staycation. The Roxanne is on Sycamore Street in Mount Auburn by lodging platform Airriva. It features two one-bedroom suites based on the architecture of Medieval Amsterdam. Guests can enjoy the nest...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes

KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
GERMANTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kings Island#Daily Operation#Fireworks Show#Labor Day Weekend#Wkrc#Timberwolf Amphitheatre
WKRC

Plenty to do in between matches at Western & Southern Open

Mason, Ohio (WKRC) - The Western and Southern Open continues all week long in Mason. Tuesday first and second rounds of play started with a round of matches on center court at 11 a.m. At 7 p.m., Serena Williams will make what's expected to be her final appearance in the...
MASON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
wvxu.org

Local AFL-CIO Labor Day picnic changes location and date for 2022

The local AFL-CIO Labor Day picnic is leaving Coney Island. Instead, the traditional union celebration will be held at Great American Ball Park this year. Local Labor Council Secretary Treasurer Brian Griffin says Coney Island was a great place for the picnic for decades, but there's been changes to make it less appealing.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Developer starts massive new phase of $640 million Uptown project

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Trinitas Ventures and Crawford Hoying is starting construction of the $250 million second phase of its $640 million project in Clifton Heights near the University of Cincinnati. The next phase of the District project includes a new student housing tower and a hotel. Subscribers to...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

ReLeaf returns: How to get free trees if you live in Cincinnati

Cincinnati Parks' annual ReLeaf free tree program returns this month. Again this year the park district is prioritizing low canopy neighborhoods. Beginning Saturday, Aug. 20, homeowners in designated neighborhoods can apply to receive up to two free trees. The Park Board's Urban Forestry division uses a remote sensing technology called Lidar (Light Detection and Ranging) to map tree coverage across the city. Neighborhoods with less than 40% tree canopy per the 2021 tree census are listed below.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Carnival ride stolen after event in Moraine

"It's a pretty substantial loss if we don't recover it," said Anthony Best with Bluegrass Rides. "This is not just the theft of today, but each day it is on a schedule... It has places to be where people have rented or booked it for their event."
MORAINE, OH
WKRC

Stuck truck causes traffic problems on Vine Street

HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - A tractor-trailer got stuck in Hartwell Wednesday morning. The semi was wedged under a railroad overpass on Vine Street just north of Ronald Reagan shortly after 8 a.m. The stuck truck caused traffic problems in the area.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy