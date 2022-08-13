Read full article on original website
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina Andras
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Fox 19
Top 10 retired Kings Island rides we miss the most on National Roller Coaster Day
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Amusement parks play an endless game of one-upmanship, always searching for the tallest and fastest new thrills. However, for every Orion (which opened in 2020), places like Kings Island lose a Vortex, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. And some of those retired rides are still fondly remembered.
Watch: Fritz the hippo explores the outdoor habitat for the first time
Since he was born, Fritz has remained in the indoor habitat with his mother, Bibi, to bond. Monday marked his first appearance in the outdoor habitat.
Sweet Corn Festival coming to Fairborn next weekend
FAIRBORN — Corn-ivores unite! The Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival will be held at Community Park next weekend. The festival will take place on Saturday Aug. 20 from 11a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday Aug. 21 from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Activities will include over 100 arts and craft booths and food...
WKRC
Hops in the Hangar returns to Middletown Regional Airport
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An epic craft beer event is coming to the Tri-State on August 20. You can sample local beers and food trucks while seeing a spectacular show. Philip Harrison and Rick Bevis give us a preview of Hops in the Hangar at Middletown Regional Airport.
WLWT 5
Grandma goes viral after karaoke performance inside Hamilton Goodwill store
HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton, Ohio grandmother is in the spotlight after her karaoke performance in a local Goodwill store was posted online. Now, thousands of people are sharing in her joy. "I love music and I love people," Dee Garvin said. Recently, she made a trip to the...
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
WKRC
New local lodging property is a perfect Europe-themed staycation spot
MT. AUBURN, Ohio (WKRC) - A lodging platform has a new Amsterdam-inspired property for those looking for a Europe-themed staycation. The Roxanne is on Sycamore Street in Mount Auburn by lodging platform Airriva. It features two one-bedroom suites based on the architecture of Medieval Amsterdam. Guests can enjoy the nest...
dayton.com
Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes
KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
Play That Funky Music: Dayton Funk Festival kicks off this afternoon
DAYTON — Grab your bell-bottoms and put on on your most colorful shirt, It’s time to get funky!. From 1-9 p.m. the Levitt Pavilion will be filled with live entertainment and local food vendors as part of the Dayton Funk Festival. The event is free, no coolers or...
The River: Cap’n Jack remembered for his many years on the river and his death on a shantyboat
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This is a part of a long and continuing story. Special to NKyTribune. “Guess you heard they...
Fox 19
77-year-old’s impromptu karaoke concert at Hamilton Goodwill goes viral
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - An impromptu concert at a Hamilton Goodwill is going viral. Diana Garvin, 77, travelers to nursing homes to sing to residents. Recently, her karaoke machine broke so she went looking for a new one. That is when she ended up at the Goodwill on Main Street...
WKRC
Plenty to do in between matches at Western & Southern Open
Mason, Ohio (WKRC) - The Western and Southern Open continues all week long in Mason. Tuesday first and second rounds of play started with a round of matches on center court at 11 a.m. At 7 p.m., Serena Williams will make what's expected to be her final appearance in the...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Nomad hopped on a bus to get to Cincinnati Animal CARE
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care remains over capacity and would like to see some dogs like Nomad get a forever home. Nomad literally hopped on a Metro bus and came to the shelter. She's been the office dog this week. She loves her toys and loves affection.
wvxu.org
Local AFL-CIO Labor Day picnic changes location and date for 2022
The local AFL-CIO Labor Day picnic is leaving Coney Island. Instead, the traditional union celebration will be held at Great American Ball Park this year. Local Labor Council Secretary Treasurer Brian Griffin says Coney Island was a great place for the picnic for decades, but there's been changes to make it less appealing.
Carew Tower's last office tenant was also one of the first
In its final days as a Carew Tower tenant, the Wood, Herron & Evans law firm roots for the building it called home for 91 years, nine months.
WKRC
Developer starts massive new phase of $640 million Uptown project
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Trinitas Ventures and Crawford Hoying is starting construction of the $250 million second phase of its $640 million project in Clifton Heights near the University of Cincinnati. The next phase of the District project includes a new student housing tower and a hotel. Subscribers to...
wvxu.org
ReLeaf returns: How to get free trees if you live in Cincinnati
Cincinnati Parks' annual ReLeaf free tree program returns this month. Again this year the park district is prioritizing low canopy neighborhoods. Beginning Saturday, Aug. 20, homeowners in designated neighborhoods can apply to receive up to two free trees. The Park Board's Urban Forestry division uses a remote sensing technology called Lidar (Light Detection and Ranging) to map tree coverage across the city. Neighborhoods with less than 40% tree canopy per the 2021 tree census are listed below.
Carnival ride stolen after event in Moraine
"It's a pretty substantial loss if we don't recover it," said Anthony Best with Bluegrass Rides. "This is not just the theft of today, but each day it is on a schedule... It has places to be where people have rented or booked it for their event."
WKRC
Stuck truck causes traffic problems on Vine Street
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - A tractor-trailer got stuck in Hartwell Wednesday morning. The semi was wedged under a railroad overpass on Vine Street just north of Ronald Reagan shortly after 8 a.m. The stuck truck caused traffic problems in the area.
