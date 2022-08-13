Read full article on original website
Richmond PD reports 'potentially fraudulent' fundraisers for wounded officer
Richmond police are warning the public to remain vigilant when donating to fundraisers for Officer Seara Burton, as some of them may be fraudulent.
Elwood Police Department getting bulletproof windshields after officer death
Police in Elwood will be just a little bit safer after the Board of Works and Public Safety approved bulletproof windshields.
Indiana Crime Guns Task Force has taken 369 guns off the streets in 13 months
The Indiana Crime Guns Task Force, which is a combination of metro police, state police, the ATF, Fishers and surrounding agencies took 369 guns off the street in 2021 and arrested nearly 400 people.
Marion woman arrested, charged with murder of Anderson man
MARION, Ind. — A 31-year-old woman from Marion has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a shooting on Saturday that claimed the life of Todd Gosha. Laddieann Denise Drake-Jones is charged with one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. She is being held on a $500,000 cash […]
Fiancée of Richmond police officer shot: 'Seara is the strongest person I know'
The fiancée of Richmond, Indiana police Officer Seara Burton said she "is the strong person" and is still proving it "every single day."
Argument escalates to deadly stabbing in Dayton, police say; Coroner IDs victim
DAYTON — A man is dead after police say he was stabbed to death during an argument at house in Dayton Sunday. Crews received multiple calls about a fight at a house in the 800 block of Chelsea Avenue around 8 p.m. In one 911 call obtained through a...
Man dies after fight turns fatal in Dayton
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the incident happened at 8:12 p.m. on Sunday. A man was stabbed after a fight.
Man found dead in Harrison Township road identified
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man found dead on the side of a road in Harrison Township Monday was identified. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 58-year-old Mark Danley, of Dayton. The sheriff’s office said deputies were sent to the 3200 block of Philadelphia Drive on the report of an unresponsive […]
1 arrested after police pursuit in Dayton
Regional Dispatch reported that the car was spotted around 9:45 p.m. on Riverside Drive and Forest Park in Harrison Township and a pursuit began.
Woman dead after stabbing in Dayton apartment
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman is dead after she was stabbed at a Dayton apartment building Friday. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the incident happened on Friday at 6:53 p.m. in the Wentworth HI-Rise apartments on Wentworth Avenue. A woman was stabbed and then taken to Miami Valley Hospital where she later died. The […]
Richmond businesses offering support for wounded officer
RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond K-9 Ofc. Seara Burton remains in critical condition five days after she was shot during a traffic stop. Since then, support and prayers continue to pour in for the local officer and dozens of businesses are also stepping up to help. Primex Plastics in Richmond...
Richmond community gathers at vigil for injured Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND, Ind. — Hundreds gathered around the south entrance of the Richmond City Building Friday night for a vigil to honor and pray for injured Richmond Police officer Seara Burton. Officer Burton, 28, a four-year veteran of the department, remains in the hospital on a ventilator where she is considered ‘extremely critical.’ On Thursday night, […]
Woman arrested after child seen drinking alcohol at Butler Co. gas station
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was arrested after a child was seen drinking alcohol in a Butler County gas station. Police arrested 26-year-old Victoria Hampton on Friday, August 5 on an endangering children charge and contributing to the unruliness/delinquency of a child charge in connection to the incident. Video shows a 6-year-old walking […]
Police find vehicle that rams Middletown cruiser, seek suspect who fired gun
A vehicle that was used to ram a Middletown Division of Police cruiser Monday evening as officers chased after a suspect who fired shots later was found abandoned.
Man arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death at an Ohio apartment
DAYTON, Ohio — A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly stabbing a woman to death at an apartment complex in Ohio. According to WHIO, Dayton Police Department were called out to the Wentworth Apartments by the property manager at around 7 p.m. The property manager who called 911...
Wounded Richmond officer's K-9 partner staying with former handler
RICHMOND, Ind. — We've received an update on the K-9 whose police partner in Richmond was shot in the line of duty. Richmond Police said Saturday Officer Seara Burton's partner, Brev, was taken to a local kennel the night someone shot Officer Burton during a traffic stop. (Note: The...
Gunshot victim walks into local hospital; Crews investigating
DAYTON — Crews are investigating after a person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday night. Montgomery County dispatch said crews were informed of someone with a gunshot wound to the shoulder walking into Miami Valley Hospital around 11:22 p.m. The victim told police the shooting happened...
Mother of 6-year-old seen drinking alcohol at gas station in disbelief after seeing video
HAMILTON, Ohio — Kasey Hill said she was in disbelief when she first saw the video of her 6-year-old son walking around a Butler County gas station drinking a bottle of Smirnoff Ice. Witnesses said he even offered some to another customer. "When I watched the video, it was...
Xenia woman pleads guilty in case involving romance scam
Sixty-one-year-old Linda Matson of Xenia pleaded guilty to a charge of making false statements to a federal agent on Monday.
Man sentenced to 25 years in prison following drug-related deaths of 2 men in Indiana
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison followed by 15 years of probation for the fentanyl-related deaths of two men in Indiana, according to Dearborn County Prosecuting Attorney Lynn Deddens. Dearborn County Judge Sally McLaughlin sentenced Seth Donohue, 25, of Brookville, Indiana...
