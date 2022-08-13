ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

Comments / 1

Related
FOX59

Marion woman arrested, charged with murder of Anderson man

MARION, Ind. — A 31-year-old woman from Marion has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a shooting on Saturday that claimed the life of Todd Gosha. Laddieann Denise Drake-Jones is charged with one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. She is being held on a $500,000 cash […]
MARION, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, IN
City
Richmond, IN
County
Wayne County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Wayne County, IN
Crime & Safety
Richmond, IN
Crime & Safety
WDTN

Man found dead in Harrison Township road identified

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man found dead on the side of a road in Harrison Township Monday was identified. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 58-year-old Mark Danley, of Dayton. The sheriff’s office said deputies were sent to the 3200 block of Philadelphia Drive on the report of an unresponsive […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraisers#K 9
WDTN

Woman dead after stabbing in Dayton apartment

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman is dead after she was stabbed at a Dayton apartment building Friday. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the incident happened on Friday at 6:53 p.m. in the Wentworth HI-Rise apartments on Wentworth Avenue. A woman was stabbed and then taken to Miami Valley Hospital where she later died. The […]
DAYTON, OH
WTHR

Richmond businesses offering support for wounded officer

RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond K-9 Ofc. Seara Burton remains in critical condition five days after she was shot during a traffic stop. Since then, support and prayers continue to pour in for the local officer and dozens of businesses are also stepping up to help. Primex Plastics in Richmond...
RICHMOND, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Richmond community gathers at vigil for injured Officer Seara Burton

RICHMOND, Ind. — Hundreds gathered around the south entrance of the Richmond City Building Friday night for a vigil to honor and pray for injured Richmond Police officer Seara Burton. Officer Burton, 28, a four-year veteran of the department, remains in the hospital on a ventilator where she is considered ‘extremely critical.’ On Thursday night, […]
RICHMOND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTN

Woman arrested after child seen drinking alcohol at Butler Co. gas station

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was arrested after a child was seen drinking alcohol in a Butler County gas station. Police arrested 26-year-old Victoria Hampton on Friday, August 5 on an endangering children charge and contributing to the unruliness/delinquency of a child charge in connection to the incident. Video shows a 6-year-old walking […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Gunshot victim walks into local hospital; Crews investigating

DAYTON — Crews are investigating after a person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday night. Montgomery County dispatch said crews were informed of someone with a gunshot wound to the shoulder walking into Miami Valley Hospital around 11:22 p.m. The victim told police the shooting happened...
DAYTON, OH
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy