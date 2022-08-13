ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Valve confirms Fnatic has qualified for The International 2022, confuses Dota community with Outsiders ruling

It really does feel like the deeper into a competitive season of Dota 2 we get, the worse communication from Valve gets for fans, players, and organizations. And, hot off the heels of another messy set of ticket sales for The International 2022, Valve has seemingly tossed a new rule into the Dota Pro Circuit that is impacting which teams are getting a direct invite to the event.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Gen.G dominate this split’s All-LCK team lists

The 2022 LCK Summer Split regular season has been an exciting journey for both teams and fans. Gen.G was domineering in the group stage, allowing them to secure the top spot on the points table and becoming only the third team to win 17 games or more in an LCK split.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astralis#Video Game#Lec#Team Vitality#Zeri
dotesports.com

Why was Asmongold suspended from World of Warcraft?

Asmongold, one of the most popular MMO content creators on Twitch and YouTube, was suspended from World of Warcraft on Aug. 15, 2022. This is the second time Asmongold has been punished by Blizzard. The streamer’s WoW account was silenced in 2020, which prevented him from speaking to other players or forming groups in the game. Asmongold didn’t know what triggered the suspension back then, but he was eventually cleared to play as he normally does.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
dotesports.com

Zeri, Yuumi, and Poppy the main targets for nerfs in League Patch 12.16

Prior to the official release of patch 12.16, League of Legends lead designer Matt Leung-Harrison has given players a preview of the changes coming in the update, which include nerfs to four of the strongest champions in pro play. Leung-Harrison previously stated this patch would be the first of 2022...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Will you lose achievements if you merge Overwatch accounts?

Blizzard is wasting no time getting ready for the release of Overwatch 2. When the game releases, all players will need to have a Battle.net account to play, which previously wasn’t required for console players. To make things easier, Blizzard is introducing cross-progression in Overwatch 2, which allows players to merge their accounts and access their stats, cosmetics, rank, and settings from any platform.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Riot devs make one big change to Zyra ahead of League Patch 12.16

The League of Legends developers finally have finally addressed Zyra’s clunkiness in Patch 12.16—but some players are not fully satisfied with the upcoming change. In the preview for the next patch, Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead game designer, teased that Zyra will have a 0.15 seconds “postcast” lockout on her Grasping Roots (E) instead of 0.15 to 0.4 seconds. Essentially, this means players will be able to move much faster after casting the ability, which is pivotal to Zyra’s gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to play Madden 23 early | Two Best Ways to Get Madden 23 Early Access

Join in on the fun a few days in advance. It’s the release week for Madden 23, and football fans everywhere are clamoring to get their hands on EA’s newest iteration of the classic franchise. The game officially launches on Friday, Aug. 19 for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC (Steam/Origin). But for players who simply can’t wait that long to hop in and play, there are a couple of ways to play a few days early.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Best 10 games like Overwatch

Overwatch is arguably one of the most influential games in recent history. Overwatch did many things well, including characters with their own animations, abilities, and powers based on their personalities. Overwatch‘s success was primarily due to the characters being admirable and so diverse that who you chose really influenced the game’s course.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Legends of Runeterra dev breaks down balance patch goals

Legends of Runeterra game designer Steve Rubin dropped five goals that he and the balance team have been working on over the course of the last year in the title. Balancing is a fickle process that varies from game to game. Without any form of rotation built into the Legends of Runeterra organized play format, balancing properly can make or break the meta quickly. Over the past year, Rubin has encouraged the team “to measure patch success more by overall metagame disruption.” And in staying open with LoR players about dev goals, Rubin provided five “best patch outcomes” on Twitter that he believes the team should aim for with each balance update.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

GeT_RiGhT leaves Dignitas to pursue career in streaming

Legendary Counter-Strike player Christopher “GeT_RiGhT” Alesund has parted ways with Dignitas, the organization he had been under contract since January 2020, initially as a professional CS:GO player and later as a content creator. GeT_RiGhT was signed to Dignitas alongside his former Ninjas in Pyjamas teammates Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg,...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Bug or nerf? Apex Legends players melt down as tap strafing suddenly changes

While it hasn’t been a topic of great discussion lately, tap strafing was once one of the hottest issues debated in the Apex Legends community. The movement tech was reportedly going to be removed from the game several seasons ago after plenty of disagreements between players and developers, but the change didn’t end up coming to the game—until today. Sort of.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy