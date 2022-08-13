ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

LC Athletics adds online ticketing option, install lightning detection system

Lewis County athletic administrators have also been in preseason mode, getting schedules sorted for upcoming seasons, dealing with athlete and coach paperwork, but they’ve also had time to get some upgrades installed to help improve player safety and fan convenience. Both Lewis County High School and Robert L. Bland Middle School have added lightning detection systems, and LCHS has also added an online ticketing option.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

4-Hers participate in livestock judging competition

The State 4-H Livestock Judging Contest was held July 23 at the WVU Farm in Morgantown. Lewis County participated with three teams, two in the junior division and one in the senior division. Juniors are 13 years old and younger, while seniors are 14 years old and older. A judging...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Worthy of a celebration

Sometimes you just have to be patient, as in 20 years of patience. That’s how patient those involved with the North Central West Virginia Airport have been in getting to the point where they can move forward with the development’s next stage — the West Virginia AeroTech Park.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

LCHS Athletic Hall of Fame to welcome 8 new members

The Lewis County Athletic Hall of Fame Committee has announced the Hall of Fame Class of 2022, with eight Lewis County standout coaches and players and coaches joining the the 25 already elected to the Hall of Fame. The inductions are also the first since 2019, with the 2020 and 2021 events hampered by COVID-19 restrictions.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

OBIT James Hott.jpg

NEW CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) - James Neal Hott, 77, of Poplar School Road, New Creek, West Vir…
NEW CREEK, WV
WVNews

3 Michigan men indicted in West Virginia fed court on drug charges centered on Harrison County

ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Three Michigan men have been indicted on federal drug charges centered on Harrison County. Grand jurors seated in Elkins charged all three — Drake D. Dodson-Williams, AKA "Ko," 31, of Southgate, Michigan; Davonta D. Brogdon, AKA "Zone" and "Tay," 29, of Detroit; and Jason T. Scruggs, AKA "Rock" and "Roc," 39, of Detroit — with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Fairmont State’s College of Nursing to continue White Coat Ceremony tradition

Fairmont State University’s College of Nursing will honor students during its traditional White Coat Ceremony on Friday, August 19 at 6 p.m. in Falcon Center Gym 1. The White Coat Ceremony tradition marks a student’s transition from pre-nursing into clinical practice. During the ceremony, the white coat is placed upon each student’s shoulders by nursing faculty, with the ceremony concluding with the recitation of the Nurses Pledge.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Rod and Ray and the band

There are so many good things we can say about Lewis County. However, you can’t have good things without good people making those good things happen. Luckily, we have some of the best right here in our community. Two of them, though, do not get nearly enough credit for the blood, sweat, and tears they put in to projects, working side by side with other, valuable volunteers on various projects around the county. Those two I’m writing about this week are Rod Wyman and Ray Smith.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

The good and bad of it

In assessing Marion County’s public school students’ progression, it’s unfortunately a good news-bad news scenario. The good news is that Marion County students showed improvement and are above the state average. The bad news is the state average isn’t very good.
MARION COUNTY, WV

