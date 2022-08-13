Read full article on original website
With two weeks to go, questions remain for WVU football outlook
About this time of year, an eclipse occurs. Not one of a celestial object, such as the Sun or the Moon, but rather the one that falls over the practice fields of college football teams.
Community Music Program at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Community Music Program at West Virginia University is now…
New principal eager to begin classes at Heritage Christian School, in Bridgeport (West Virginia)
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Heritage Christian School faculty, students and staff met a new principal during the past few weeks: Tony Etris. A Morgantown native, Etris was introduced during a school picnic and school board meetings.
Community Music Program at West Virginia University now accepting registrations
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Community Music Program at West Virginia University is now registering students for the term that begins Aug. 29. The program is open to everyone, including beginners, amateurs and performers of all ages and levels, and it isn't necessary to be a WVU student.
LC Athletics adds online ticketing option, install lightning detection system
Lewis County athletic administrators have also been in preseason mode, getting schedules sorted for upcoming seasons, dealing with athlete and coach paperwork, but they’ve also had time to get some upgrades installed to help improve player safety and fan convenience. Both Lewis County High School and Robert L. Bland Middle School have added lightning detection systems, and LCHS has also added an online ticketing option.
4-Hers participate in livestock judging competition
The State 4-H Livestock Judging Contest was held July 23 at the WVU Farm in Morgantown. Lewis County participated with three teams, two in the junior division and one in the senior division. Juniors are 13 years old and younger, while seniors are 14 years old and older. A judging...
Worthy of a celebration
Sometimes you just have to be patient, as in 20 years of patience. That’s how patient those involved with the North Central West Virginia Airport have been in getting to the point where they can move forward with the development’s next stage — the West Virginia AeroTech Park.
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education renews therapy contracts, notes GameChanger development
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education met Tuesday for a regular session that featured several personnel items. The board renewed a contract with Milestones & Music LLC for services that include music therapy.
LCHS Athletic Hall of Fame to welcome 8 new members
The Lewis County Athletic Hall of Fame Committee has announced the Hall of Fame Class of 2022, with eight Lewis County standout coaches and players and coaches joining the the 25 already elected to the Hall of Fame. The inductions are also the first since 2019, with the 2020 and 2021 events hampered by COVID-19 restrictions.
OBIT James Hott.jpg
NEW CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) - James Neal Hott, 77, of Poplar School Road, New Creek, West Vir…
3 Michigan men indicted in West Virginia fed court on drug charges centered on Harrison County
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Three Michigan men have been indicted on federal drug charges centered on Harrison County. Grand jurors seated in Elkins charged all three — Drake D. Dodson-Williams, AKA "Ko," 31, of Southgate, Michigan; Davonta D. Brogdon, AKA "Zone" and "Tay," 29, of Detroit; and Jason T. Scruggs, AKA "Rock" and "Roc," 39, of Detroit — with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Benjamin Pete Blake
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 67-year-old Weston man remains jailed on a Lewis County Circuit …
William Joseph Milot
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 32-year-old Connecticut man who committed a gun crime in Mar…
Fairmont State’s College of Nursing to continue White Coat Ceremony tradition
Fairmont State University’s College of Nursing will honor students during its traditional White Coat Ceremony on Friday, August 19 at 6 p.m. in Falcon Center Gym 1. The White Coat Ceremony tradition marks a student’s transition from pre-nursing into clinical practice. During the ceremony, the white coat is placed upon each student’s shoulders by nursing faculty, with the ceremony concluding with the recitation of the Nurses Pledge.
Rod and Ray and the band
There are so many good things we can say about Lewis County. However, you can’t have good things without good people making those good things happen. Luckily, we have some of the best right here in our community. Two of them, though, do not get nearly enough credit for the blood, sweat, and tears they put in to projects, working side by side with other, valuable volunteers on various projects around the county. Those two I’m writing about this week are Rod Wyman and Ray Smith.
2-vehicle accident injures one Monday morning on Bridgeport Hill in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One was transported to United Hospital Center after a two-vehicle collision occurred Monday just before 10 a.m. on top of Bridgeport Hill in the eastbound lane of U.S. 50. Harrison County EMS provided transport and the Clarksburg Police Department and Fire Department responded to...
West Virginia University researcher studying link between pregnancy, sedentary behavior, disease risk
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — For reasons scientists don’t fully understand, women in their 20s, 30s and 40s tend to develop cardiovascular-disease risk factors much faster than men of similar ages do. West Virginia University epidemiologist Bethany Barone Gibbs is exploring what role adverse pregnancy outcomes — like...
The good and bad of it
In assessing Marion County’s public school students’ progression, it’s unfortunately a good news-bad news scenario. The good news is that Marion County students showed improvement and are above the state average. The bad news is the state average isn’t very good.
71-year-old Bridgeport, West Virginia, man victim in fatal I-79 crash in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — A 71-year-old Bridgeport man died in a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 79 in Marion County, State Police said Tuesday. Troopers identified the deceased as Larry Lee Atha, the driver of the vehicle that crashed.
UPDATE: Interstate 79 lanes closed after wreck, truck fire in Marion County, West Virginia
WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WV News) — The medical examiner and multiple emergency units were dispatched Tuesday afternoon to the scene of a wreck near the South Fairmont exit on Interstate 79, according to a Marion County 911 supervisor. A tractor-trailer burst into flames after the wreck near the construction...
