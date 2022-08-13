There are so many good things we can say about Lewis County. However, you can’t have good things without good people making those good things happen. Luckily, we have some of the best right here in our community. Two of them, though, do not get nearly enough credit for the blood, sweat, and tears they put in to projects, working side by side with other, valuable volunteers on various projects around the county. Those two I’m writing about this week are Rod Wyman and Ray Smith.

LEWIS COUNTY, WV ・ 12 HOURS AGO