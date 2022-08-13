ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

nbc15.com

Clouds give way to sunshine this week; Watching for weekend rain

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low-pressure has now exited Wisconsin, but the influence of the system still remains. Cloud cover has been stubborn to erode over the Badger State. Clouds will hang on through the overnight and into Monday morning. Lows will drop into the upper 50s. Some scattering is expected over the next 12 hours - especially from Madison & areas NW.
MADISON, WI
midwestliving.com

After Disappearing Nearly 250 Years, Wisconsin's Wild Elk Are Thriving

Pull up to Clam Lake's combination gas station-hotel and see a sign advertising dry camp wood—covered in snow—for $5.50. Soon, a Chevy Silverado filled with hay joins me, an antenna rigged up with a two-by-six spinning on its roof. That "MacGyvered" tracking system will lead us along northwest Wisconsin's backroads, searching one radio collar at a time for the state's biggest, fattest, reintroduced ungulate: the elk.
WISCONSIN STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant

Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
MADISON, WI
whby.com

Northeast Wisconsin gas prices continue to fall

CHICAGO — Gas prices continue to fall in Northeast Wisconsin. Gasbuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.51 per gallon. That’s down 8 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average dropped 4 cents to $3.57 a gallon. The national average also fell and...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Top 10 places to camp in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Looking to get outdoors for a couple of days in Wisconsin? We recommend camping as a way for you to become one with nature and get away from the city atmosphere. There is a multitude of options to choose from while looking for a camping destination....
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Do you know about the Rutabaga Festival in Wisconsin?

Every August, Cumberland welcomes locals and visitors to the annual Rutabaga Festival. But what exactly does the festival entail? And does Wisconsin have a good climate to support the growth of rutabagas?. What You Need To Know. Cumberland is celebrating its 90th year of the festival. A frost is important...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. – A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
KEWAUNEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin adds nine new deaths from COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,592,723 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,278 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,592,7231,591,346 (+1,376) Received one dose of vaccine3,772,127 (64.7%)3,771,708 (64.7%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

New home construction decreases in Wisconsin, but only in some urban areas

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New home construction in Wisconsin has decreased this year compared to last. According to the Wisconsin Builders Association, for quarter two of this year, between April 1st and June 30th, 3,328 permits were issued for newly constructed single-family homes. That is a 24% decrease from 4,382 permits issued during the same period in 2021.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Mike's wild ride: 58 times around the State Fair Ferris wheel

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin State Fair concludes today. While many families have traditions centered around the 11-day celebration of Wisconsin, CBS 58 has begun one of our own. On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Mike Curkov shared his experiences riding the State Fair WonderFair Wheel 58 times...
WEST ALLIS, WI

