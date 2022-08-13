Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
Clouds give way to sunshine this week; Watching for weekend rain
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low-pressure has now exited Wisconsin, but the influence of the system still remains. Cloud cover has been stubborn to erode over the Badger State. Clouds will hang on through the overnight and into Monday morning. Lows will drop into the upper 50s. Some scattering is expected over the next 12 hours - especially from Madison & areas NW.
midwestliving.com
After Disappearing Nearly 250 Years, Wisconsin's Wild Elk Are Thriving
Pull up to Clam Lake's combination gas station-hotel and see a sign advertising dry camp wood—covered in snow—for $5.50. Soon, a Chevy Silverado filled with hay joins me, an antenna rigged up with a two-by-six spinning on its roof. That "MacGyvered" tracking system will lead us along northwest Wisconsin's backroads, searching one radio collar at a time for the state's biggest, fattest, reintroduced ungulate: the elk.
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant
Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Five fishing spots in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great fishing spots in Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
Wisconsin Interstate Turned Into Fun Game of Dodge A Porta Potty
If you think I'm not going to squeeze in a few puns or poo-related jokes when explaining what happened on a Wisconsin interstate last you I have one question for you, who you crappin'? This would stink. I would be one of the few occasions when yelling, "There's $#!% on the road!" and you might not be wrong.
whby.com
Northeast Wisconsin gas prices continue to fall
CHICAGO — Gas prices continue to fall in Northeast Wisconsin. Gasbuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.51 per gallon. That’s down 8 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average dropped 4 cents to $3.57 a gallon. The national average also fell and...
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the website TheCrazyTourist and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to live in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider one of the following locations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Top 10 places to camp in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Looking to get outdoors for a couple of days in Wisconsin? We recommend camping as a way for you to become one with nature and get away from the city atmosphere. There is a multitude of options to choose from while looking for a camping destination....
spectrumnews1.com
Do you know about the Rutabaga Festival in Wisconsin?
Every August, Cumberland welcomes locals and visitors to the annual Rutabaga Festival. But what exactly does the festival entail? And does Wisconsin have a good climate to support the growth of rutabagas?. What You Need To Know. Cumberland is celebrating its 90th year of the festival. A frost is important...
You Won’t Believe What Caused Major Traffic Jam On WI Highway
The cause of this major traffic jam with accidents on a Wisconsin highway will blow your mind. I make quite a few trips into the Chicago area. My mom lives in the suburbs. I have several friends that live there too. Plus, I really enjoy going to concerts in the city.
3 Weird Things That Wisconsinites Are Totally Obsessed With
We all have our odd things that we enjoy. Our "guilty pleasures" are just that, OURS. Whether it's a certain song, or movie...Maybe there's a place you like to go that others think is strange, you do you. But when it comes to the state of Wisconsin as a whole,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. – A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin adds nine new deaths from COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,592,723 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,278 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,592,7231,591,346 (+1,376) Received one dose of vaccine3,772,127 (64.7%)3,771,708 (64.7%) Fully...
Wisconsin pumps $10M into revamping contaminated private water wells
MADISON (WKBT) — Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin DNR announced a new $10 million dollar grant program Tuesday aimed at cleaning up contaminated private water wells in the state. The new program is based on Wisconsin’s existing Well Compensation Program, but expands eligibility, according to a statement from...
wuwm.com
Sheep, chickens & a funky campground: One small Wisconsin farm’s take on agritourism
Agritourism is a growing segment of Wisconsin’s economy. In fact, there’s an organization — the Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association — dedicated to growing the movement, in part, to help multi-generational families on the farms they cherish. Some serve farm-to-table meals, others create corn mazes or harvest...
nbc15.com
New home construction decreases in Wisconsin, but only in some urban areas
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New home construction in Wisconsin has decreased this year compared to last. According to the Wisconsin Builders Association, for quarter two of this year, between April 1st and June 30th, 3,328 permits were issued for newly constructed single-family homes. That is a 24% decrease from 4,382 permits issued during the same period in 2021.
Five more of the best places to go camping in Wisconsin this year
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TripSavvy website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to camp in the state of Wisconsin this summer, you've come to the right place.
CBS 58
Mike's wild ride: 58 times around the State Fair Ferris wheel
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin State Fair concludes today. While many families have traditions centered around the 11-day celebration of Wisconsin, CBS 58 has begun one of our own. On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Mike Curkov shared his experiences riding the State Fair WonderFair Wheel 58 times...
Comments / 0