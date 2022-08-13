ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders Girlfriend Photos

Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared some adorable photos on social media earlier this week. The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach shared some cool throwback photos. "FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!!" she wrote.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News

Tom Brady is currently away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for personal reasons. The Bucs announced on Thursday that Brady, 45, will be away from the team for 10 days. Brady, who is entering his age 45 NFL season, is reportedly OK health wise. However, it's unclear why Brady is...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video

New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Dolphins Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury Loss

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss following Game 1 of the preseason. According to reports out of Miami, the Dolphins have lost a defensive player to a torn ACL. "Trill Williams tore his ACL in last night’s preseason game, per source. Unfortunate injury for a player...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Player Following Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly cut ties with a veteran cornerback. Per Ari Meirov, the Chiefs have waived cornerback Lonnie Harrison Jr just a few months after he was acquired in a trade from the Houston Texans. The Chiefs look to be set at the position with Trent McDuffie...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday

Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday

The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver. "The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Surprise Team To Watch This Season

Much of the college football world is selling its Auburn stock, but not Paul Finebaum. The ESPN personality made his regular appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," telling the hosts that he wouldn't be shocked if the Tigers surprise some folks this season. The prelude of the season...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jets Release Wide Receiver Following Their Big Signing

The New York Jets signed Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown to be their new left tackle for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, signing Brown means that one wide receiver has to lose his roster spot. On Monday, the Jets formally signed Brown to a deal. In a corresponding move, they released...
NFL
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin's Bold Prediction

Are the Dallas Cowboys facing a potential dynasty team within their own division?. One Cowboys legend believes so. Former Cowboys great Michael Irvin believes the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles could be a dynasty in the making. Fans aren't completely buying in, though. "The last time Michael Irvin had us in a...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers get disappointing display from questionable draft pick

The Buccaneers committed a cardinal sin by drafting a special teamer in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The results were not impressive. Much like everything else in the preseason, overreacting to the very first game is silly. The Buccaneers were looking for growth above all other things, and that happened, so there is no reason to call for heads to roll or to start on Hall of Fame busts yet.
TAMPA, FL
Outsider.com

The Marty Smith Podcast: Devin White Explains the Biggest Difference Between Playing at LSU and the NFL, Shares What He’s Learned From Iconic QB Tom Brady

It’s not everyday you get to speak with a Super Bowl champion, but the hosts of The Marty Smith Podcast are doing exactly that on this week’s new episode as they welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ All-Pro linebacker Devin White. The 2022 NFL regular season is almost upon us as Week 1 kicks off on September 8. So the guys are talking to the former LSU Tiger about all things football and more on the podcast this week.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

Danny Shelton brings thicc presence to Chiefs defensive front

The Kansas City Chiefs officially added defensive tackle Danny Shelton on Monday and he was looking as big as advertised in his first practice. The Kansas City Chiefs took the field on Monday for training camp practice number 14, their first since the team’s 19-14 loss to the Chicago Bears in the preseason opener. In attendance was the newest member of the KC defensive front and Hall of Fame thicc boi, Danny Shelton.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

