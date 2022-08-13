Read full article on original website
P McGray
3d ago
Huge increase in younger otherwise healthy people dying suddenly from medical events in the past year or so. I wonder what has changed?
WGME
State documents reveal details about work completed without permit along Long Lake
HARRISON (WGME)-- State documents have revealed how much Maine fined a former Harrison property owner for unpermitted work along Long Lake. This is the same property owner that now faces similar accusations in Raymond for work done on Sebago Lake. CBS13 obtained state records that show new details about the...
WMTW
With a surge of bats in houses, one Maine city is offering suggestions on keeping homes bat free
Animal control in one Maine town is seeing an increase in bats in households this month. Bath Animal Control released a list of what you should do if you find a stray bat or a colony roosting inside your home. Mainers may be more apt to encounter bats inside their...
Rare Summer Nor’easter Likely to Hit Maine This Week
We're still too far away from the winter season for the word nor'easter to be tossed around lightly. When anyone in northern New England hears that term, they immediately think about shoveling, power outages, and grabbing some bread and milk from the grocery store. While the term itself is associated with snow, every so often Maine will get a summer nor'easter that brings substantial wind gusts and a ton of rain to the state in a short but powerful burst. There appears to be one of those rare summer nor'easters on the horizon.
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 274 calls for service for the period of Aug. 9 to Aug. 16. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,869 calls for service. Kaitlin M. Orne, 29, of Wiscasset was issued a summons Aug. 9 for Allowing Dog to be at Large, on Page Avenue, Wiscasset, by Animal Control Officer Allen Oliver.
WATCH: Black bear, nursing elk among animals seen on I-90 wildlife crossings
Near SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Video from the Washington State Department of Transportation shows the amount of activity on the Interstate 90 wildlife crossings this summer. WSDOT tweeted the video last week, which showed an elk calf nursing, a black bear running and a herd of 55 elk. The...
California Climber Rescued After Falling Nearly 60 Feet
A climber at Mount Diablo State Park was rescued after falling around sixty feet, authorities report. First responders rescued the climber at Mount Diablo State park on Monday. He fell around sixty feet down a cliff side. The 19-year-old climber, whose name has yet to be released, was climbing up Sentinel Rock on Mount Diablo. Around 4:40 p.m, authorities report the man fell between 30 and 60 feet. The young man landed on a ledge, California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division Air Operations said.
Westbrook Police Share Photo of Dramatic Water Main Break, but It’s Not in Westbrook
Commuters on Monday morning were taking a detour on Methodist Road after a water main break. The Westbrook Police Department posted on their Facebook page just before 7 a.m. when they responded to the water main break near 1020 Methodist Road saying that the break is expected to take a significant amount of time to fix and the drivers should avoid the area.
Here Are 24 Incredible Experiences That Make Summer in Southern Maine Even Better
I'm always amazed when people actually leave Maine during the summer. Isn't this the time we are always waiting for? The three month period (if we are lucky) of perfect weather, warm lakes, cold cocktails, and plenty of patio time? Why on Earth would anyone leave?. It is a short...
observer-me.com
Researchers look to Maine’s logged North Woods for lessons on protecting birds
Thirty years ago, as a paper company undertook a massive, 15,000-acre clear-cut near Moosehead Lake, a team of bird researchers had an idea. They wanted to document how songbirds are affected by commercial forest practices across a large landscape. The results surprised them. They found that birds and logging can...
Route 113 in Baldwin reopens after crash
BALDWIN, Maine — According to a news release issued by Cumberland County Regional Communications on Monday, a road closure was announced around 4 p.m. for Route 113, also known as Pequawket Trail, in Baldwin. Pequawket Trail was closed in the area of Rocky Dunn Road due to a motor...
Airplane part falls from sky, nearly hits man in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine - A metal object believed to have fallen from a trans-Atlantic jet came crashing down outside the Maine State House, landing with a loud bang just feet from a Capitol Police worker, officials said Monday.The Federal Aviation Administration was alerted Friday and returned to the State House on Monday as it investigated the object, Capitol Police Chief Matthew Clancy said. The metal hit with a loud bang on a slab of granite lining a cobblestone walkaway about 6 to 8 feet from a security screener - and came close to hitting the building itself, he said. "It definitely shocked him," the chief said. "He was walking back to the building and got quite a wakeup call." No one was hurt. The FAA believes the metal sleeve weighing 6 to 7 pounds came from a wing flap of a large passenger jet, he said. Airlines were notified, and all planes landed safely that day, Clancy said. The area where the airplane part crashed to the ground is usually busy when the Maine Legislature is in session, and it's routinely used for rallies, protests and press conferences, he said.
"Quite a wakeup call": Plane part falls from sky, nearly hits man near Maine State House
Augusta, Maine — A metal object believed to have fallen from a trans-Atlantic jet came crashing down outside the Maine State House, landing with a loud bang just feet from a Capitol Police worker, officials said Monday. The Federal Aviation Administration was alerted Friday and returned to the State...
Sequoia National Park Visitors May See Increase in Campground Fees: Here’s What to Know
Every few years, our national park campgrounds need a bit of a facelift to make sure they have the ability to accommodate the steadily increasing amount of visitors they see each year. In order to raise the necessary funds, Sequoia National Park (as well as Kings Canyon) has proposed higher campground fees.
Suspected Colorado Poacher Leaves Moose to Rot, Gets Caught on Camera
A poacher in Colorado is suspected of killing a moose and leaving it to rot. He was caught on a resident’s trail camera, but authorities don’t know his identity. Colorado Parks and Wildlife was first contacted about the incident in September 2021 and is still searching for the man in and around Teller County.
WMTW
$20K in copper stolen from Portland's new homeless center construction site
PORTLAND, Maine — Two people are under arrest after $20,000 worth of copper was stolen from the construction site of Portland's new Homeless Services Center. Police were notified of two people exiting the site on Riverside Street around 11 p.m. on Monday. When they arrived, officials say they heard...
Three New Mexico Poachers Convicted for Using Attack Dogs to Take Down Elk, 17 Total Charges
A New Mexico court has convicted three poachers in the southern part of the state after they used attack dogs for hunting elk illegally. According to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, a judge convicted Otero County residents Alix Miller, Kasen Flotte, and Jenna Livers on a total of 17 counts related to the illegal poaching of elk and deer.
newscentermaine.com
Rare August nor'easter to bring drought help to Maine
MAINE, USA — We've been waiting a long time for this...a storm that will finally fill up the rain buckets and help with Maine's severe drought. This is just what the doctor ordered: A rare August nor'easter is set to move into the Gulf of Maine on Wednesday. Low...
CT woman suffers medical event, dies at Maine beach
OGUNQUIT, ME (WTNH) – A Connecticut woman died at a beach in Maine on Monday afternoon, according to the Ogunquit Fire Department. Fire officials said around 3 p.m. on Monday, a 62-year-old Connecticut woman had a medical event while in the water. She was quickly removed from the water by lifeguards and bystanders, according to […]
Number of Grizzly Bears Killed Near Yellowstone National Park in 2022 Revealed
The number of grizzly bear deaths by unnatural and natural causes in or outside of Yellowstone National Park is “roughly on par” with 2021 so far. That number? 28 grizzly bears have died, been killed, or found dead within the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem so far in 2022. The statistic comes courtesy of the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team, who’ve posted the number online.
The Most Unique Home For Sale In Maine Is Hidden Down A Back Road
If you travel around the New England states, you'll see a wide variety of homes. Old school Victorians, colonials, saltboxes, ranch style homes, chalets, A-frames, and ultra-modern oceanside mansions. No matter how many different home styles you have seen, we are pretty sure you have never seen a home like...
