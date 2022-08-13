ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewster County, TX

Lake Ontario Anglers Wrangle in Near 60-Inch Muskie While Fishing for Walleye

A New York father-daughter duo managed to reel in a monster muskie while fishing for walleye near their hometown of Watertown on Lake Ontario. Bob and Stephanie Slater decided to take a trip with charter captain Gene Bolton of Sunken Treasure Fishing Charters onto Henderson Bay last month. Equipped with a walleye and muskie pro on board, there was no doubt that the pair would come home with an impressive story and lots of great photos, whether or not they decided to keep their catch. The Slaters prepared themselves to find a tasty walleye on their line (which averages at 14 inches by the way). Instead, though, they found themselves battling with a nearly 5-foot muskie that surely put up one hell of a fight.
WATERTOWN, NY
FLOOD WARNING: "Life-threatening" flooding possible at Colorado burn scar area

The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning of potentially "life-threatening" flash flooding at the Cameron Peak burn area on Sunday afternoon, ahead of powerful rainstorms expected in the area. A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Central Larimer County, and will conclude at 2:45 PM. "Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.8 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing...
COLORADO STATE
Tourist Horrified After Finding Cyclist Dead in Acadia National Park

Tragic news has struck Acadia National Park as a tourist passed away while biking near the southern end of Eagle Lake on Thursday. At roughly 7:30 a.m., an unidentified man had seemingly been biking alone on the popular path when he suffered a “medical event” and died, according to park officials. Another tourist traveling along Carriage Road came upon the man’s body and alerted authorities of the incident.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
California Climber Rescued After Falling Nearly 60 Feet

A climber at Mount Diablo State Park was rescued after falling around sixty feet, authorities report. First responders rescued the climber at Mount Diablo State park on Monday. He fell around sixty feet down a cliff side. The 19-year-old climber, whose name has yet to be released, was climbing up Sentinel Rock on Mount Diablo. Around 4:40 p.m, authorities report the man fell between 30 and 60 feet. The young man landed on a ledge, California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division Air Operations said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Here is your weekend wildfire update for Montana

The Inciweb Information Incident System recorded wildfire activity around Montana throughout the weekend. The Elmo Fire has remained at over 21,000 acres and reached 70% containment. Information from Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7 says crews are working to strengthen fire lines in all areas. They are digging out burning tree stumps and roots to increase containment. A group will be dedicated to responding to new fire starts in the area.
MONTANA STATE
TxDOT issues several traffic alerts for the Basin

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation has issued several traffic alerts for the week of August 15 -19. Winkler County TxDOT says that all of SH 302 between Standard Avenue and Sh 115 will remain closed for the week of August 15th. The Westbound of SH 302 between SH 115 and […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
AFD sends 7 to help with flooding from storms in South Texas

AFD said seven of its members were deployed as part of the Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Three Rivers, a town about an hour northwest of Corpus Christi. Gov. Greg Abbott has staged crews and resources there to help people in the event of flash floods and other weather-related events.
AUSTIN, TX
Married couple from Utah killed in crash south of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The two people killed in a crash on Saturday have been identified as a married couple from Utah. According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, approximately 7 miles south of Pueblo. A 2006 Ford Motorhome travelling southbound in I-25 traveled off […]
PUEBLO, CO
Lightning Storms Cause Multiple Small Fires in Western Montana

The National Weather Service reports that over 200 lightning strikes in the western Montana area late Friday resulted in numerous small wildfires being battled over the weekend. We spoke to Meteorologist Alex Lukenbeal early Sunday morning for details. “We had an influx of monsoon moisture push across the Great Basin...
How much rain is needed to bust the South Texas drought

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With all this rain falling in South Texas on Sunday, the question on most people's mind is -- will this be enough rain to bust our current drought?. 3NEWS viewer David Rodriguez asked forecaster Mariah Gallegos that exact question during a Facebook Live, saying, "Would this be a drought buster?"
TEXAS STATE
Fire burns 142 acres near Nebraska, South Dakota state line

Units from 5 different agencies spent 7 hours Friday battling a grassfire in the Wayside area northwest of Chadron. The fire west of Hwy 385 and near the Nebraska-South Dakota state line was reported at 10:00 am and declared 100% contained at 142 acres at 5:00 pm. Chadron Fire Chief...
CHADRON, NE
