A New York father-daughter duo managed to reel in a monster muskie while fishing for walleye near their hometown of Watertown on Lake Ontario. Bob and Stephanie Slater decided to take a trip with charter captain Gene Bolton of Sunken Treasure Fishing Charters onto Henderson Bay last month. Equipped with a walleye and muskie pro on board, there was no doubt that the pair would come home with an impressive story and lots of great photos, whether or not they decided to keep their catch. The Slaters prepared themselves to find a tasty walleye on their line (which averages at 14 inches by the way). Instead, though, they found themselves battling with a nearly 5-foot muskie that surely put up one hell of a fight.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO