ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Draymond Green Explains his Arguments with Steph and Klay

By C.J. Peterson
Inside The Warriors
Inside The Warriors
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QeFoj_0hGHTYp200

Draymond Green has a unique personality so it's not surprising that sometimes it rubs his teammates the wrong way

View the original article to see embedded media.

After nearly a decade together on a single team, it's natural to believe that Draymond Green has gotten into arguments with his teammates.

What is surprising is that these arguments have happened with some of the most easy-going teammates he has in the form of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

On the latest episode of the "The Draymond Green Show," the Michigan State product shed some light on what arguments are like behind closed doors in Golden State — particularly with the Splash Brothers, who Green now has four titles with.

"We haven’t had a ton of arguments because it’s just not kind of how the personalities match up,” Green said. “I usually do most of the yelling and most of the time they’ll usually ignore me to the point where if I’m yelling and then one of them yell back, I’m not gonna get into a screaming match with one of them."

Both Thompson and Curry have been known to be some of the most relaxed and unfazed players in the NBA, let alone on Golden State's roster. Thompson, in particular, who's been known to enjoy his time as a boat captain, in tune with the seas would seem the least likely to trade words with Green.

But everyone has a breaking point, according to Green. And there have been instances where both Thompson and Curry have fired back.

"At the point when I say something and they disagree and say something back, then they said something back and that’s just is what it is," Green said.

Green knows his role with Golden State. He understands that for the machine that is the Warriors to run smoothly and win games, he must be the vocal leader and disturber. Curry and Thompson, on the other hand, can let their shooting do the talking when they feel disrespected or slighted.

“That’s just not how we roll... So I usually do the majority of the talking most the time," Green said. "It either leads to us having a conversation and discussing what I think and what they think and how we can figure it out.

"If it’s in a heated battle, a heat-of-the-moment situation and I'm like 'Klay stop shooting the ball' and he cuss and yell back, then we just keep it pushing and I run on and he run on," Green continued. "Or if I say something to Steph and he gets mad and snaps back every two blue moons then he says something back and I just run off and go about my day."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Dennis Rodman Makes His Opinion On LeBron Very Clear

Dennis Rodman played with arguably the NBA's greatest player ever in Michael Jordan. The other player in the GOAT debate, LeBron James, came along after Rodman's peak playing days. But Rodman believes LeBron would've been easy to lock up... “He’s so f*cking easy to play, he doesn’t have any moves...”...
NBA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders Girlfriend Photos

Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared some adorable photos on social media earlier this week. The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach shared some cool throwback photos. "FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!!" she wrote.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
The Spun

John McEnroe Makes Opinion On Serena Williams Very Clear

John McEnroe once faced some criticism for saying a low-ranked men's player would defeat Serena Williams, but the legendary tennis analyst is clearly a big fan of the women's star. With Williams announcing her impending retirement, McEnroe is paying tribute to the tennis legend. McEnroe believes Williams' career is similar...
TENNIS
TMZ.com

NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Draymond Green
FanSided

Celtics: Kevin Durant wants to play in Boston because of 1 player

Kevin Durant reportedly wants to be traded to the Boston Celtics to play with one player in particular. The Kevin Durant saga continues, as the star demanded a trade from, the team back on the first day of NBA free agency. Despite this, there was little movement regarding a deal, even with teams expressing interest in acquiring the former two-time NBA Finals MVP.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality

There’s no denying that the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown duo is one of the most dangerous partnerships in the NBA today. Their recent run to the NBA Finals is a clear testament to this fact. If you ask Los Angeles Lakers icon Derek Fisher, however, he believes that Tatum and Brown still […] The post Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Former Sixers Star Calls Out Steve Nash, Supports Kevin Durant: "Why Are You Married To Steve Nash? He’s An Unproven Coach, KD Has Had Enough Coaches And Is A Basketball Savant At This Level Where He Can Say, ‘No, This Is Not Good Enough.'"

Few coaches in the NBA have had it as rough as Steve Nash since he took over as the Nets head coach in 2020. On paper, it was supposed to be a great job for a first-time head coach but it has been anything but great. He has had to deal with drama the likes of which we haven't in the NBA, probably ever, and he has taken a lot of criticism for their failures as a group along the way.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Draymond Green Explains#The Splash Brothers
The Independent

WNBA star blasts league as unsafe as she announces early retirement for ‘healing and personal growth’

A four-time WNBA All-Star is hanging up her jersey after reaching a "contract divorce" with her team and suggesting the league needs "safer environments" for new players. Liz Cambage, an Australian former player for the Los Angeles Sparks, is stepping away from the league "for the time being" just three weeks after she and the team split ways. Ms Cambage made the announcement in an Instagram post. Though her statements immediately after the split made it seem like she was amicably stepping away from the game, she did suggest she faced struggles with safety and support as a new player....
MENTAL HEALTH
NBC Sports

Tatum among NBA stars at Draymond Green's wedding

The offseason is wedding season for Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. Earlier this summer, the 24-year-old attended the wedding of Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox and celebrated the occasion with Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo and other NBA stars. This past weekend, Tatum was in attendance for Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green's wedding celebration.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Cam Smith Punishment Decision

Cam Smith's punishment for the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship has been revealed. He has been penalized for two strokes for an improperly placed golf ball on Saturday. Because of that, he'll have to start the final round with a nine-under score. Golf fans aren't happy with...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors

Kevin Durant just slammed the report about him potentially retiring instead of staying with the Brooklyn Nets. To recall, KD recently issued an ultimatum to the Nets to force his way out of the team. He reportedly asked owner Joe Tsai to choose between him and Steve Nash and Sean Marks, basically calling for the […] The post Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Inside The Warriors

Inside The Warriors

San Francisco, CA
6K+
Followers
514
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the Golden State Warriors

 https://www.si.com/nba/warriors

Comments / 0

Community Policy