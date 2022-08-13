Draymond Green Explains his Arguments with Steph and Klay

Draymond Green has a unique personality so it's not surprising that sometimes it rubs his teammates the wrong way

View the original article to see embedded media.

After nearly a decade together on a single team, it's natural to believe that Draymond Green has gotten into arguments with his teammates.

What is surprising is that these arguments have happened with some of the most easy-going teammates he has in the form of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

On the latest episode of the "The Draymond Green Show," the Michigan State product shed some light on what arguments are like behind closed doors in Golden State — particularly with the Splash Brothers, who Green now has four titles with.

"We haven’t had a ton of arguments because it’s just not kind of how the personalities match up,” Green said. “I usually do most of the yelling and most of the time they’ll usually ignore me to the point where if I’m yelling and then one of them yell back, I’m not gonna get into a screaming match with one of them."

Both Thompson and Curry have been known to be some of the most relaxed and unfazed players in the NBA, let alone on Golden State's roster. Thompson, in particular, who's been known to enjoy his time as a boat captain, in tune with the seas would seem the least likely to trade words with Green.

But everyone has a breaking point, according to Green. And there have been instances where both Thompson and Curry have fired back.

"At the point when I say something and they disagree and say something back, then they said something back and that’s just is what it is," Green said.

Green knows his role with Golden State. He understands that for the machine that is the Warriors to run smoothly and win games, he must be the vocal leader and disturber. Curry and Thompson, on the other hand, can let their shooting do the talking when they feel disrespected or slighted.

“That’s just not how we roll... So I usually do the majority of the talking most the time," Green said. "It either leads to us having a conversation and discussing what I think and what they think and how we can figure it out.

"If it’s in a heated battle, a heat-of-the-moment situation and I'm like 'Klay stop shooting the ball' and he cuss and yell back, then we just keep it pushing and I run on and he run on," Green continued. "Or if I say something to Steph and he gets mad and snaps back every two blue moons then he says something back and I just run off and go about my day."