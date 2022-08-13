ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-star safety Kylin Jackson commits to LSU football over Texas AM

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
Four-star safety Kylin Jackson has committed to LSU football , he announced at Zachary High School on Saturday.

At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, Jackson is the No. 10 safety and No. 10 recruit in Louisiana in the Class of 2023, per 247Sports Composite. He attends Zachary High School and is the No. 167 prospect in the nation.

"LSU is home," Jackson said. "It doesn't get better than playing at home."

Jackson told reporters after his commitment that he began to lean toward LSU in his recruitment "a couple of weeks ago."

"(Safeties) coach (Kerry) Cooks, we talked every day," Jackson said. "They didn't miss a day in communicating (with me)."

Quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan and recruiting specialist Jordan Arcement were his lead recruiters, according to 247Sports. Texas A&M was Jackson's other finalist. He also had offers from Michigan, Oregon, Arkansas and Tennessee.

Jackson is the third safety to commit to LSU's 2023 class, joining four-star recruits Ryan Yaites and Michael Daugherty. He is the seventh player from Louisiana to commit to LSU, joining four-star quarterback Rickie Collins, five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr., four-star running backs Kaleb Jackson and Trey Holly, four-star offensive tackle Tyree Adams and three-star defensive back Ashton Stamps. He is also the class's third safety.

Jackson is the third Baton Rouge-area prospect to commit to LSU in the last week, following Sampson and Collins.

"It means a lot to play college ball with your brothers in-state," Jackson said. "It can't get (any) better than that."

Also, like Collins and Sampson, LSU fans, players and commits tweeted out a hashtag in support of Jackson coming to LSU, #KeepKylinHome.

"It was crazy, I was like, 'Dang,' " Jackson said.

LSU has the No. 6 class in the nation and the No. 3 class in the SEC following Jackson's commitment. Alabama and Georgia are the SEC schools ahead of the Tigers.

Jackson helped guide Zachary to the Class 5A state championship last year. He is teammates with four-star quarterback Eli Holstein, who is committed to Alabama.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: 4-star safety Kylin Jackson commits to LSU football over Texas A&M

