Why Ashley and Wynonna Judd may be missing from Naomi’s will: legal experts
Naomi Judd’s decision to name husband Larry Strickland executor of her will is not uncommon, but may be perceived as a slight to daughters, Wynonna and Ashley Judd, a legal expert exclusively tells Page Six. “It is common to name the spouse as the executor of a will. But leaving out her daughters seems pointed, like a purposeful act on Naomi’s part,” attorney Holly Davis exclusively tells Page Six. Naomi – who died by suicide on April 30 – chose to name her husband of 33 years as the executor of her estate, according to court documents obtained by Page Six on Monday. Criminal defense attorney...
PHOTO: Tim McGraw Drops Priceless Throwback Photo From Scorching Hot Day Filming ‘1883’
Tim McGraw is on the road performing country music for the folks. But he’s reflecting on his time spent on the set of 1883. Check out a photo that he shared from a pretty hot day on set. “Flashback to shooting #1883TV. Dang it was HOT that day!” he...
Willie Nelson Recalls Patsy Cline’s Husband Waking Her Up In The Middle Of The Night To Listen To His Demo Of “Crazy”
Is there an all-around, better country song that exists than “Crazy”?. You’d be hard-pressed to point to a more classic, meaningful song within the genre of country music other than that one, and it was famously recorded by the great Patsy Cline in the early 60’s.
Blake Shelton Reportedly Fighting With Gwen Stefani Over Her Latest 'Obsession' But Here's What to Know
Blake Shelton is allegedly angry with Gwen Stefani because of her new "obsession" with plastic surgery. This is part of a long-running National Enquirer storyline about Stefani supposedly being addicted to getting work done on her face. The idea that there is any tension between Stefani and Shelton, who will be coaches on the upcoming season of The Voice together, is false.
See Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Pose with Janet Jackson at Concert
Watch: Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Poses With Janet Jackson. That's the way (fan) love goes. Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 15, and her father Larry Birkhead had an experience to remember over the weekend when they saw Janet Jackson in concert and spent some time with the "All for You" singer backstage.
Lisa Marie Presley Heads Back to Court Due to 'Elvis' Movie
Lisa Marie Presley is headed back to court over her ex-husband's legal battle to increase his child support checks. Radar Online reports that Michael Lockwood will be allowed to introduce "live evidence" at the upcoming trial and can question Lisa Marie in court about her finances. Elvis' daughter filed for divorce from Michael in 2016 after ten years of marriage. They have 11-year-old twins, Harper and Finley. A prenuptial agreement he signed prevented him from seeking spousal support. Lisa Marie avoided paying child support because of debt owed at the time of their split, including a $10 million tax bill. She also accused claimed her husband had inappropriate photos of their children on his computer, which he denied, and no charges were filed. Michael wants more child support from Lisa Marie due to her financial situation improving.
Take a look inside Dolly Parton's childhood home, a two-room log cabin where she lived with her 11 siblings
Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park features a replica of her childhood home. The original two-room log cabin had no electricity or running water.
Why Nicole Kidman Reportedly Banned Keith Urban From Partying On Tour
Although various media outlets have reported that Nicole Kidman allegedly banned her husband and country music star Keith Urban from partying on tour, here is exactly what happened. According to Popculture, InTouch Weekly reported that Kidman was in Las Vegas during the majority of Keith Urban’s eight-month residency. An alleged...
Hank Williams Jr.’s Wife Died After Liposuction Mishap
Mary Jane Thomas — the wife of Hank Williams Jr. — reportedly died after undergoing plastic surgery in Jupiter, Fla. An autopsy rules that her cause of death was accidental, and she died due to a collapsed lung that was punctured the day before. People reported the autopsy...
Vince Gill emotionally honors injured wife Amy Grant in performance with daughter Corrina
Vince Gill honored his wife Amy Grant, who is recovering from a bicycling accident, in a teary duet with their daughter Corrina in Nashville.
Wynonna Judd Speaks on Importance of Carrying Out The Judds Tour in Wake of Naomi’s Death
Wynonna Judd is sharing more about the future of The Judds. Saturday is the premiere of Neon Songbook Radio with Hunter Kelly on Apple Music Country, and Wynonna is sharing more about the legacy of the act. People got a sneak peak, and she’s revealing more about what to expect from the continuing tour.
Hank Williams Jr.'s wife cause of death revealed
CAUSE OF DEATH - Hank Williams Jr.'s late wife Mary Jane Thomas' cause of death revealed as 'collapsed' lung. Continue reading…. MOVING ON - Kate McKinnon reveals why she left 'SNL': 'All I ever wanted to do.' Continue reading…. BABY BLISS - Nick Cannon welcomes his eighth child, first with...
Country singer Amy Grant, 61, is rushed to the hospital after falling off her bicycle and suffering cuts and abrasions but is in 'stable condition'
Country singer Amy Grant was rushed to Vanderbilt Hospital hospital in Nashville,. on Wednesday after she fell off her bicycle. The 61-year-old crooner spent the night in the hospital and is now in 'stable condition,' according to the musician's rep who spoke with People. The wife of 65-year-old singer Vince...
Ozzy Osbourne Is Overjoyed by Daughter Kelly’s Pregnancy, Reveals Grandkid’s First Gift
With his daughter Kelly preparing to welcome her first child, rock music legend Ozzy Osbourne gushes over the first mama’s pregnancy and reveals his latest grandchild’s first gift. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, Ozzy Osbourne spoke about Kelly’s pregnancy so far. “Kelly...
Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend
Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
PHOTOS: Elvis Presley’s Grandson Looked Exactly Like The King
Today marks 45 years since Elvis Presley’s death, leaving fans looking back fondly over memories of a rock icon for generations. The musician and actor left behind an incredible legacy with his work as a performer. Some fans find comfort knowing that ex-wife Priscilla and daughter Lisa Marie are caretakers of Elvis’ estate. However, many fans look to his offspring in hopes of ensuring a legacy for generations yet to come. In that regard, it’s essential to look at the striking resemblance between Presely’s grandson and the “King of Rock.”
Elvis Actress and Singer Shonka Dukureh, 44, Found Dead in Her Nashville Apartment: Police
Shonka Dukureh, who appeared in the Elvis biopic as Big Mama Thornton alongside Austin Butler, has died, Nashville Metropolitan Police Department confirms to PEOPLE. She was 44 years old. Dukureh was found dead in the bedroom of her Kothe Way apartment that she shared with her two young children, a...
Rumors of Feud Between ‘American Idol’ Champs Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood Reignite After Album Releases
Since its debut in 2002, American Idol catapulted numerous singers into the mainstream spotlight as they went on to become international superstars. Among some of the most talented winners on the show were none other than original American Idol, Kelly Clarkson. But not far behind her was the talented Carrie Underwood as well. Both being country music stars and American Idol winners, rumors have circulated over the last few years that neither singer cares much for the other and the constant comparison of the two drives them crazy. And with both releasing albums in June, the rumors have once again flourished.
Ashley McBryde Says She Avoids Dolly Parton After Causing Dangerous Accident in Her Home
Ashley McBryde avoids Dolly Parton at all costs these days. In fact, it’s been about 10 years of McBryde walking in the other direction whenever the two are near. The country singer-songwriter recently sat down with Rob + Holly hosts Rob Stone and Holly Hutton for an interview during the Faster Horses Festival, where they chatted through some of her more embarrassing celebrity encounters.
Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson’s Divorce From Kelly Clarkson
One year after Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s divorce was officially finalized, country music icon Reba McEntire is now speaking out about the split between her stepson and the “American Idol” alum. According to Hello! Magazine, Reba McEntire previously spoke about the former couple’s heartbreaking situation by...
