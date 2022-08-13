ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Legally Blue: Broadway in Bismarck returns for 2022-2023 season

By Brendan Rodenberg
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

Broadway in Bismarck — a series bringing the finest in the entertainment industry to the Bismarck Event Center- will be returning to the stage soon, and doing so with a bang. Both a renowned and explosive musical group, as well as an award-winning and hilarious Broadway play,

Flyer for Broadway in Bismarck (Image Credit: Bismarck Event Center).

BoB’s latest stops at the event center kick off with an appearance from the Blue Man Group on tour on October 2. Enjoyed by over 35 million people, this mysterious and highly active group features the group’s signature drumming mixed with creativity and comedy. The performance includes not only these heart-pounding performances, but original music, custom-built instruments, and even audience participation. ‘The men are still blue’, says the tour release, ‘but the rest is all new!’

The second show of the Broadway Series takes place on January 31, 2023, and is the live-stage version of Legally Blonde: The Musical. A live adaptation of the iconic film about a bubbly blonde from Malibu who finds herself way over her head at Harvard Law, this play has already been covered this year at the Sleepy Hollow Outdoor Theater — but this musical is so nice you’ll want to see it twice.

Sleepy Hollow Summer Series continues with Legally Blonde: The Musical

Anyone who is interested in purchasing a season subscription package to the Bismarck Event Center can fill out an online form here, or print out this form and drop it off at the Event Center. Current subscribers to the event center will have until 5 p.m. on Monday, August 29, to renew their seats.

For more information, visit the website of the Bismarck Event Center or call 701-355-1384.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
US 103.3

Bismarck Former Bachelor Is Clobbering “The Bachelor” In Viewers

First of all, I want to take a few seconds to tell you what kind of guy Matt Wurnig is. I had a chance to meet Matt over a year ago when he stopped by our radio station here in Mandan. The moment I shook his hand you can tell what a first-class guy he is. Matt stands tall in manners and even larger in personality. He is just one of those individuals that you like right away. Back then Matt was in his first season of “50 Dates 50 States”, a brilliant idea he came up with to help combat the emptiness we all felt when COVID-19 first hit. Virtual dates in other States, what a fantastic start, and man did he take off. You can follow him through YouTube/TikTok....
MANDAN, ND
Hot 97-5

13th Annual Rods N Rock Car Show This Saturday – Carson

This is easily one of my favorite events of the year. August for me living here in Bismarck means on one particular Saturday, I take our station vehicle and head out of town to another time zone - ( Mountain ) - off to Carson, North Dakota. This is definitely a must if you are looking for entertainment for the whole family, and by the way, when was the last time you had a chance to come home with $25,000??? I'll get to that in a minute....The Rods N Rock Car show is from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm. Plan on getting there early and spend a whole relaxing day.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Celebrate Sunday with Sundaes at BisMan Ice Cream Social

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) – Many people don’t like Sundays — it’s the start of a new work week and an end to relaxing weekends. Thankfully, this weekend can end a little sweeter than others, thanks to a local celebration. The Bismarck-Mandan Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual ice cream social today, starting at noon. […]
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Sports
Bismarck, ND
Entertainment
City
Bismarck, ND
KX News

Cruise North Dakota’s Capital with BPRD’s BCycle Program

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Have you taken a liking to cycling? If you want to quickly traverse Bismarck’s trails, help reduce the traffic on the roads, and do both while having a mix of exercise and fun, then the new BCycle program from the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District– a system of public rental bikes […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

City of Mandan announces 2023 departure of Business Development Director

Mandan’s Business Development and Communications Director has notified the city that she plans to leave her position in January 2023 to pursue other endeavors. In a letter written to the Mandan City Commission, BDC Director Ellen Huber stated she has no immediate plans to pursue other employment, hoping to devote her time to working with […]
MANDAN, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Broadway Musical#Legally Blonde#The Broadway#Performing#Musical Theater#The Blue Man Group#Harvard Law#The Bismarck Event Center
KX News

SPRC hosts second Predatory Housing Forum

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Although there have been several decreases in costs recently — including the much-appreciated reduction in gas prices — the housing market is still placing pressure on many people, especially marginalized groups. In North Dakota, particularly, Native American communities have experienced increasing troubles with paying rent, homelessness, slums, and the Rent Help […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Elk Ridge Elementary to open despite ongoing construction

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the hustle and bustle of summer winds down, the hustle at Elk Ridge Elementary is picking up. Students and teachers at the new school in Bismarck might have to be flexible when coming back into the classroom. There’s a lot of excitement around Elk Ridge...
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

PHOTOS: Tornadoes take over McLean County

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We’re definitely not in Kansas anymore, we’re in North Dakota, and McLean County was hit by not one but TWO tornadoes on Monday. One was near Ruso and the other by Strawberry Lake. One of our viewers got both of them on camera: We had viewers from the area sending us […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, ND
KX News

Countdown to the classroom: When school starts in your area

The new school year is just around the corner. Sad news, perhaps, for kids and teens still enjoying summer vacation. Good news, quite likely, for parents looking for relief from summer vacation. KX News has collected on one page the key information you need to know for the 2022-23 academic year: When school starts in […]
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

Your Very Own Bismarck Amusement Park -Make It A Reality

First of all, let's explore the meaning of the phrase "Strike While The Iron Is Hot" I'm sure you may have heard those six words spoken before, maybe from an old-timer like your grandfather or something like that - according to Merriam-webster.com. "Definition of strike while the iron is hot.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Britta Curl to join USA Collegiate Women’s Select team

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - USA Hockey announced the roster for the United States Collegiate Women’s Select team, and Bismarck’s Britta Curl will be suiting up once again for the red, white, and blue. Normally called the “U.S. Under-22 Women’s Select”, this year’s team is comprised of players with...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy