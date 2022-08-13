Legally Blue: Broadway in Bismarck returns for 2022-2023 season

Broadway in Bismarck — a series bringing the finest in the entertainment industry to the Bismarck Event Center- will be returning to the stage soon, and doing so with a bang. Both a renowned and explosive musical group, as well as an award-winning and hilarious Broadway play,

Flyer for Broadway in Bismarck (Image Credit: Bismarck Event Center).

BoB’s latest stops at the event center kick off with an appearance from the Blue Man Group on tour on October 2. Enjoyed by over 35 million people, this mysterious and highly active group features the group’s signature drumming mixed with creativity and comedy. The performance includes not only these heart-pounding performances, but original music, custom-built instruments, and even audience participation. ‘The men are still blue’, says the tour release, ‘but the rest is all new!’

The second show of the Broadway Series takes place on January 31, 2023, and is the live-stage version of Legally Blonde: The Musical. A live adaptation of the iconic film about a bubbly blonde from Malibu who finds herself way over her head at Harvard Law, this play has already been covered this year at the Sleepy Hollow Outdoor Theater — but this musical is so nice you’ll want to see it twice.

Anyone who is interested in purchasing a season subscription package to the Bismarck Event Center can fill out an online form here, or print out this form and drop it off at the Event Center. Current subscribers to the event center will have until 5 p.m. on Monday, August 29, to renew their seats.

For more information, visit the website of the Bismarck Event Center or call 701-355-1384.

