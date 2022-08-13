ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

EDCI develops text-line to help individuals with eating disorders

By Natasha Keicher
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FB6nl_0hGHT08p00

DES MOINES, Iowa — Eating Disorder Coalition of Iowa is developing a text-based application that would connect Iowans affected by an eating disorder with critical resources and information.

Patients, caregivers, and providers would be able to text keywords to the EDCI’s dedicated line to receive information about treatment, resources, and more.

Francesca Johnson, EDCI board member, explained that a caregiver would be able to text ‘meal support’ to the line and would receive information about how to best help a person who’s recovering from an eating disorder in a way that won’t trigger them.

An eating disorder is a type of mental health disorder, and just like patients who struggled with depression or anxiety during the pandemic, those with eating disorders most likely struggled during the pandemic too, Johnson said.

“The pandemic made it a lot easier to hide, which is something that a lot of patients in recovery do to avoid the stigmas.” Johnson said.

Once the text-based application is operational, it would provide patients with a resource in the palm of their hands. Sara Schwatken, EDCI president, said the application fills a significant need in Iowa.

“The number one piece of feedback that we receive from our community is that there isn’t enough awareness regarding eating disorder,” Schwatken said. “A text-based application would be a new opportunity to quickly, efficiently, and effectively get up-to-date resources.”

The EDCI and the Thrivent Member Network are hosting a matching campaign to help fund the development and maintenance of the text-line. The Iowa/Southern Minnesota Region will provide a 1 dollar match for every 1 dollar donated until October 1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

New foundation to meet needs of mental health patients in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new foundation in Iowa is on a mission to provide more support for those who struggle with mental health. The Turnwell Foundation for Mental Health partners with systems of care to provide the local community with immediate and long-term mental health support. The foundation hosted a charity event called Project […]
WHO 13

Iowa State Fair carries new meaning for Winterset teen

DES MOINES, Iowa– The State Fair is an annual tradition for many Iowa families. “Ever since I can remember I’ve only missed one fair and that was because I had a surgery,” said Addie Burkett of Winterset. Whether the 17-year-old is hosting 4-H events or competing for them, “I go to work,” said Burkett. Burkett […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Rain doesn’t wash out the fun at Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair started off with cloudy, then rainy, skies on Monday. A great place to get out of the rain and take the kids is the Paul Knapp Learning Center. There were lots of baby animals, including chicks hatching from the egg, before going under a heat lamp. Baby […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Health
WHO 13

AARP giving away goodie bags for birthday of Social Security Act

DES MOINES, Iowa — AARP will be celebrating the 87th birthday of the Social Security Act by giving away goodie bags at the Iowa State Fair on Sunday. The first 87 people to visit AARP’s booth at noon in the Varied Industries Building will receive a free birthday goodie bag. This year, AARP is focused […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Iowa crop conditions downgraded by drought again

IOWA — Another week of little-to-no rainfall for most of the state is stressing crops and downgrading their condition. According to the latest weekly crop report from the USDA, fewer than two-thirds of the state’s corn and soybeans are now considered good-to-excellent. The news is better in the corn fields. 66% of the corn in […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Beneficial rain falls over dry Iowa, view rain totals

Beneficial rain fell over dry and drought-stricken Iowa during the last 24 hours. Totals ranged from a trace of rain in eastern and northern Iowa to some 1 to 2″ totals in parts of western and southern Iowa. Some of the highest amounts fell in a band from Sioux City to Audubon in western Iowa. […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

WHO 13’s Calyn Thompson wins grocery bagging contest

DES MOINES, Iowa — WHO 13’s Calyn Thompson won first place in her bracket at the Iowa State Fair’s Best Bagger contest Friday. The Iowa Grocery Industry Association’s 35th Annual Best Bagger Contest consists of pros and amateurs competing to bag as many grocery items into bags as possible within a set timeframe. Calyn said […]
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Mental Health#Eating Disorders#Depression#Diseases#General Health#Edci#Iowans
WHO 13

Secretary Pate provides grants to improve polling place accessibility

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate will provide 1,000 dollar grants to every county in the state to improve voter access in the upcoming 2022 midterm elections. The grant will provide funds for counties to partner with local advocacy organizations to determine how polling places can be more accessible for people […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Suspect who barricaded inside Iowa church wanted in homicide case

WINTERSET, Iowa — A suspect who was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church Sunday morning is wanted for his alleged connection to a double homicide in Omaha, Nebraska. Gage Walter, of Omaha, led police officers on a car chase that ended at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset. After successful negotiations between […]
WINTERSET, IA
WHO 13

Iowa State Fair day two filled with giant pumpkins, animals

DES MOINES, Iowa — On day two at the Iowa State Fair it was all about the competitions. In the Champion Suffolk Ram competition the judge had specific characteristics he was looking for in each class.  Likewise at the Chicken Barn the judge had specific expectations on what each bird should look like, for example […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Eastside Night tradition highlights Iowa State Fair’s second day

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s most beloved yearly tradition reached day two on Friday, and there’s reason to believe the first weekend day was the Iowa State Fair’s true kickoff. Day two is typically when the fair experiences six-digit attendance for the first time, as more than 104,000 people passed through the gates during day […]
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
WHO 13

Politicians campaign at day three of Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s storied tradition is back for another year, and the great Iowa get-together became a magnet for political activity on Saturday. Several Iowa politicians, including Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Joni Ernst, roamed the fairgrounds on day three of the Iowa State Fair. Reynolds and Ernst spent the morning grilling pork […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Excitement engulfs the metro with opening of Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2022 Iowa State Fair got underway here with opening ceremonies. “Iowa’s coming together to celebrate all the reasons why we love living in Iowa,” said Fair Manager Gary Slater. “What makes a difference is the volunteers, supporters, the staff, and the many people behind the scenes and for you being here. […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Davenport boys advance to Little League World Series

WHITESTOWN, INDIANA — The state of Iowa will once again be representing the Midwest and possibly the United States in the Little League World Series. On Friday afternoon, the Davenport boys won the Midwest Regional Championship, knocking off the boys from Webb City, Missouri 4-3. The Iowa team held a 3-1 lead and was no-hitting […]
DAVENPORT, IA
WHO 13

Insiders: Iowa State Fair + Maryland governor = possible 2024 campaign

The Insiders Segment 1 Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican serving his second term, isn’t endorsing the Republican who wants to replace him, is looking at a possible presidential campaign, and doesn’t want Donald Trump to be his party’s nominee for president again. The Insiders Segment 2 Hogan said that Republican candidates should talk to […]
MARYLAND STATE
WHO 13

Kim Reynolds asks court to lift injunction on fetal heartbeat law

DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds is asking a district court to lift an injunction on a 2018 Iowa law that banned abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, often before a woman knows she is pregnant. Iowa lawmakers passed the legislation and Reynolds signed it into law but Planned Parenthood challenged its constitutionality. […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

2020 Iowa derecho: two years later

IOWA — August 10th, 2020 is a day many Iowans will never forget. The full force of Mother Nature was unleashed on the state in the form a derecho – a severe storm with hurricane force winds tearing in a straight line across Iowa. It would prove to be the costliest thunderstorm disaster in US […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

WHO 13

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy