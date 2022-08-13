ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

WATCH: Pittman, Jefferson, and Pool talk Saturday’s scrimmage and fall camp progress

By Will Moclair
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Following the first scrimmage of fall camp, Head Coach Sam Pittman sat down to talk about the morning’s highlights. He also went over fall camp progression, battles in different rooms, and what he seeing from who.

KJ Jefferson and Bumper Pool jumped in after to talk about what they saw during the scrimmage.

Fayetteville, AR
