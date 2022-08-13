Former ABC reality series The Mole is returning after a 14-year hiatus. Netflix on Wednesday announced that it has ordered a 10-episode revival, which is set to premiere this fall, Variety reports. The OG Mole, originally hosted by Anderson Cooper, ran for five seasons between 2001 and 2008. Players worked together to complete missions that would add money to their group pot — but among them was “the mole,” a player pre-chosen to sabotage their earning efforts. Each episode ended with a quiz, and the person knowing the least about the mole’s identity was eliminated. The show mixed reality-TV drama and extreme stunts, with heaps of...

TV SERIES ・ 16 MINUTES AGO