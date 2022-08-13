ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haunted, historic mansion in St. Louis is up for sale

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The historic home built by Captain Lewis Bissell, a veteran of the War Of 1812, has in recent decades been known as a restaurant and dinner theater, but it is said there's more of a mystery within the walls beyond a scripted play — the alleged ghostly spirts of Bissell and one of, or both, of his wives, according to Legends Of America.
Does anyone know what they use the old WSR-57 weather station on Mexico road for in St. Peters? I know it was decommissioned in 1994 for the new Doppler technology...

Provel storage. Those tubes coming out the bottom go throughout St Charles county to supply provel to all of the Imos on this side of the river. I think the city just uses the building now. I believe they moved the rest of the NWS employees to the Missouri Research Park near Weldon Spring.
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in St. Louis

Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and physical health at the bottom. In setting up this pyramid, Maslow framed self-recognition and creative development as ultimate goals, while also prioritizing personal safety and strong physical health.
Watch now: At Home with 1850s home in Leslie, Mo.

In Jennifer Aldridge's restoration and modernization efforts towards her home built in the 1850s, she has maintained an antique style while adding some modern comforts. Video by Allie Schallert, aschallert@post-dispatch.com.
County boy in running for mullet championship

A 10-year-old Jefferson County boy is in the running for a national hairstyle title. Nolan Schanz Jr. is among 25 children who advanced to the finals of the Best Kids Mullet of 2022 contest sponsored by USA Mullet Championships. The winner of the contest, for children 12 and younger, will...
Wildhorse Village gets OK for lakefront residential developments with houses, condos, townhomes and apartments

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A number of residential developments are moving ahead inside a $500 million mixed-use development in Chesterfield. Wildhorse Village will be an 80-acre walkable community centered around a 15-acre lake at the intersection of Wild Horse Creek Road and Chesterfield Parkway. St. Louis-based CRG, the development arm of Chicago-based Clayco, described its development as a new “dynamic urban center” with housing ranging from apartments to single-family houses and nearly 1 million square feet of office, retail and restaurant space, all with lakefront access. The waterfront, open to the public, will be lined with trails, a plaza, boardwalk, amphitheater, boathouse and public art.
5 things St. Louis teachers want parents to know before the first day of school

Another school year is arriving, brimming with the promise of freshly sharpened pencils and perfectly pink erasers. It’s a welcome return to near-normalcy after the pandemic pummeled the once-predictable routines of bus rides and field trips, crowded cafeteria tables and all-school assemblies. The first day of class is nerve-inducing...
St. Louis obituaries for August 14

Read through the obituaries published in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Schad, Robert W. "Bob" "B.S." Viator Sr., Sgt. Major Gerald Eugene (Ret.) Yonker, William Morris "Bill"
Man shot multiple times, killed behind gas station in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed behind a gas station in South City Monday afternoon, police say. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the Conoco on S. Broadway. Police say the victim was shot multiple times and was found unconscious, not breathing. The suspect was last seen in a dark-colored Sedan, traveling north on California, according to authorities.
Soft Serve Ice Cream Lovers! These 5 Missouri Parlors Could Have The Best

I hope that you are not lactose intolerant. Because we are going to talk about soft serve ice cream. I suspect many of us have had it. It seems every Dairy Queen, Golden Corral or buffet place will have it for us to enjoy. There is something simple and nostalgic about enjoying it. You may be able to get it from a lot of places, but these 5 ice cream parlors in Missouri may be the best. Lets learn about them.
tncontentexchange.com

Boom! The night a star was struck and another was born at the Muny

On the opening night of “Anything Goes,” at the Muny on August, 14, 1972, a boom — a high, curtain-like wall — hit the star, famed dancer Ann Miller. The rest of the performance was canceled that night; Miller suffered a concussion, and for the rest of the week chorus girl Pat St. James stepped into the lead.
