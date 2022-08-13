Read full article on original website
Haunted, historic mansion in St. Louis is up for sale
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The historic home built by Captain Lewis Bissell, a veteran of the War Of 1812, has in recent decades been known as a restaurant and dinner theater, but it is said there's more of a mystery within the walls beyond a scripted play — the alleged ghostly spirts of Bissell and one of, or both, of his wives, according to Legends Of America.
Does anyone know what they use the old WSR-57 weather station on Mexico road for in St. Peters? I know it was decommissioned in 1994 for the new Doppler technology...
Provel storage. Those tubes coming out the bottom go throughout St Charles county to supply provel to all of the Imos on this side of the river. I think the city just uses the building now. I believe they moved the rest of the NWS employees to the Missouri Research Park near Weldon Spring.
tncontentexchange.com
Brentwood businesses: Huge development on Manchester is a surprise. And the flooding?
BRENTWOOD — From the low-lying stretch of Manchester Road, just east of Brentwood Boulevard, Bob Story has spent 30 years growing Feather-Craft Fly Fishing into an established player in the industry. The company his father started in 1955 now has about 20 employees, a mail-order business with nationwide reach...
collinsvilledailynews.com
A hydropower proposal would change St. Louis power. It could also kill a giant river fish.
WEST ALTON — On the rocky banks of the Mississippi River two dozen miles north of St. Louis, there’s a clash brewing between clean energy and wildlife conservation, with both sides aiming to repair damage wrought by humans. On one hand, an Alabama company is working to turn...
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in St. Louis
Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and physical health at the bottom. In setting up this pyramid, Maslow framed self-recognition and creative development as ultimate goals, while also prioritizing personal safety and strong physical health.
tncontentexchange.com
Watch now: At Home with 1850s home in Leslie, Mo.
In Jennifer Aldridge's restoration and modernization efforts towards her home built in the 1850s, she has maintained an antique style while adding some modern comforts. Video by Allie Schallert, aschallert@post-dispatch.com.
This St. Louis Cemetery is Eternal Home of Famous Explorer Clark
There are few places that will give you a better perspective on life than a walk through a cemetery. One in particular can also give you a different vantage point on history as it's the eternal resting place of legendary explorer William Clark among others and it's located in St. Louis, Missouri.
myleaderpaper.com
County boy in running for mullet championship
A 10-year-old Jefferson County boy is in the running for a national hairstyle title. Nolan Schanz Jr. is among 25 children who advanced to the finals of the Best Kids Mullet of 2022 contest sponsored by USA Mullet Championships. The winner of the contest, for children 12 and younger, will...
Wildhorse Village gets OK for lakefront residential developments with houses, condos, townhomes and apartments
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A number of residential developments are moving ahead inside a $500 million mixed-use development in Chesterfield. Wildhorse Village will be an 80-acre walkable community centered around a 15-acre lake at the intersection of Wild Horse Creek Road and Chesterfield Parkway. St. Louis-based CRG, the development arm of Chicago-based Clayco, described its development as a new “dynamic urban center” with housing ranging from apartments to single-family houses and nearly 1 million square feet of office, retail and restaurant space, all with lakefront access. The waterfront, open to the public, will be lined with trails, a plaza, boardwalk, amphitheater, boathouse and public art.
Stone Soup Cottage blossoming to a 33-acre wellness destination
COTTLEVILLE, Mo. — Stone Soup Cottage, known for their award-winning 7-course tasting menus for the last 13 years, is ready for a shift that will impact not only St Charles County but the entire region. Stone Soup opened in 2009 when Carl and Nancy McConnell leased a 900-square-foot home...
tncontentexchange.com
5 things St. Louis teachers want parents to know before the first day of school
Another school year is arriving, brimming with the promise of freshly sharpened pencils and perfectly pink erasers. It’s a welcome return to near-normalcy after the pandemic pummeled the once-predictable routines of bus rides and field trips, crowded cafeteria tables and all-school assemblies. The first day of class is nerve-inducing...
Upcoming St. Louis winter described as ‘hibernation zone’
The 2023 Farmers Almanac predicts cold and snowy conditions for the upcoming winter in Kansas and Missouri.
tncontentexchange.com
St. Louis obituaries for August 14
Read through the obituaries published in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Schad, Robert W. "Bob" "B.S." Viator Sr., Sgt. Major Gerald Eugene (Ret.) Yonker, William Morris "Bill"
KMOV
Man shot multiple times, killed behind gas station in South City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed behind a gas station in South City Monday afternoon, police say. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the Conoco on S. Broadway. Police say the victim was shot multiple times and was found unconscious, not breathing. The suspect was last seen in a dark-colored Sedan, traveling north on California, according to authorities.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: A bit more warm and humid today
Upper 80s and a little more humid Sunday. Rain comes in Monday night and sticks around all day Tuesday.
Sunflowers in yard may land St. Peters man in court, again
The City of St. Peters is threatening to take a homeowner to court again over too many sunflowers in their yard.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Warm weather Monday, rain on Tuesday
Warm weather conditions on Monday in St. Louis. Rain on Tuesday coming into the area.
Soft Serve Ice Cream Lovers! These 5 Missouri Parlors Could Have The Best
I hope that you are not lactose intolerant. Because we are going to talk about soft serve ice cream. I suspect many of us have had it. It seems every Dairy Queen, Golden Corral or buffet place will have it for us to enjoy. There is something simple and nostalgic about enjoying it. You may be able to get it from a lot of places, but these 5 ice cream parlors in Missouri may be the best. Lets learn about them.
tncontentexchange.com
Boom! The night a star was struck and another was born at the Muny
On the opening night of “Anything Goes,” at the Muny on August, 14, 1972, a boom — a high, curtain-like wall — hit the star, famed dancer Ann Miller. The rest of the performance was canceled that night; Miller suffered a concussion, and for the rest of the week chorus girl Pat St. James stepped into the lead.
