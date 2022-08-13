ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This summer classic ranks as SC's favorite — and parts of the movie were filmed here

By Sarah Claire McDonald
 3 days ago

What may come as no surprise to residents of South Carolina, the movie “Forrest Gump” was ranked as the most popular summer blockbuster favored by residents of the Palmetto State, according to one study that looked at Google search trends.

The research was conducted by Preply , an online language tutoring company, which compiled a list of Americans’ favorite iconic summer blockbusters by state.

“Forrest Gump” was also found to be the favorite summer movie in Georgia and Alabama.

Results from the study were gathered from surveying 1,000 Americans about their current movie habits in addition to a Google Trends analysis of some of the most popular summer blockbusters from over the past 50 years. These results led to a mapping of every state’s favorite movie.

Some of the movies that topped the charts for other states included “Gremlins” (1984), “Grease” (1978), “Ghostbusters” (1984), “Iron Man” (2008) and “Jaws” (1975).

Of these films, “Grease” and “Gremlins” ranked as the top summer movies from the past 50 years in most states in the nation. The country seemed to favor comedy, action and sci-fi as the most popular genres.

“Forrest Gump ‘‘ has famously been known by South Carolina residents as well as film fanatics across the country for some of its Lowcountry filming locations seen in the 1994 classic.

Nearby filming locations for the movie include:

  • Chippewa Square, Savannah, GA

  • Yemassee, South Carolina

  • Beaufort, SC

  • McPhersonville, SC

  • Fripp Island, SC

  • Hunting Island State Park, SC

  • Blue Ridge Parkway, NC

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

