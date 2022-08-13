Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
UPDATE: Caddo County fire burns over 4,700 acres
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Emergency Management released new information on the fire which broke out in Caddo County near the Comanche County line on Monday. Officials said the fire burned around 4,700 acres. Thankfully nobody was injured and there’s no known damage to structures. Around 235...
KFOR
DEQ Emergency Order detailing investigation before Chickasha Manufacturing Center fire
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Emergency Order, from the Department of Environmental Quality, to a company accused of storing hand sanitizer illegally, shows the DEQ began investigating Bordwine Development Inc. long before the first flames ignited. “The reason that you have these regulations is because you can have an...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City officials investigating housing development for allegedly stealing water
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City officials are investigating a housing development for allegedly stealing drinking water to fill a pond. This is still an ongoing investigation on a subdivision near Memorial and Frisco Rd. in NW Oklahoma City. City officials tell Fox 25 that this is particularly concerning...
kswo.com
Firefighters battle large grassfire near Comanche County Line
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters are currently on the scene of a large grassfire near the intersection of Hwy 58 and Hwy 19. 7News’ Jarred Burk was on scene, and said crews are fighting diligently to put out the blaze, which has now jumped Hwy 19 and is headed north.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
Speed limit changes after deadly crash on rural Oklahoma County road
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — County commissioners voted to reduce the speed limit after a deadly crash on an Oklahoma County road. The change will impact a three-mile stretch. Harrah Road between Memorial Road and Britton Road will now have a 45-mph speed limit, down from 55. During the discussion on Monday, one commissioner said it was needed because of the road’s condition, but they’re already preparing for negative feedback.
DA Launches Multi-Agency Investigation Into Sanitizer Fires
One week ago Sunday, a massive fire burned down the Chickasha manufacturing plant. Now, the district attorney is leading a multi-agency investigation into the large amounts of hand sanitizer found at the site and others nearby. News 9's Deanne Stein is following the investigation.
kswo.com
Rollover on Lee sends one person to the hospital
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A rollover on Lee Boulevard in Lawton sent one person to the hospital on Monday. The crash happened around two p.m., in front of Southwestern Hospital, and only included one vehicle. The accident caused both lanes of traffic to be shut down, and there is no...
chickashatoday.com
Truck accident sends Chickasha youth to hospital
An injury collision occurred in Kay County near Braman that involved a Chickasha woman and a 15 year old youth according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports. Lisa K. Lujan, 48 of Chickasha, the driver of a 2004 International tractor was was not injured in the incident which remains under investigation.
RELATED PEOPLE
kswo.com
Fort Sill Bentley Gate closed for construction
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Monday was the first day of Fort Sill’s lengthy Bentley gate closure, while officials work to add much need security features to the gate. The Fort Sill gate located on Sheridan next to the visitors center, known as Bentley gate, is expected to be closed until the end of October.
KOCO
Deputy shot in Grady County standoff situation returns to work
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — The deputy who was shot in the Grady County standoff situation returned to work. The deputy was shot by a woman who then barricaded herself in a patrol car. KOCO 5 brought you team coverage on Friday in Grady County as the woman spent hours in the car, refusing to get out.
chickashatoday.com
Thunder in Tornado Alley returns to the Grady County Fair
The Grady County Fair, set for August 25-27 will light up with thunder and smoke on Friday and Saturday with the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling event. Set in the 3,000 seat open air rodeo arena, the monster trucks and tractors will shake the ground when they fire up to do their pull.
Two killed after car crashes into Washita River
Authorities say two people are dead after crashing into the Washita River in Caddo County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One dead following a stolen vehicle chase in Norman
Norman (KFOR) – The fatal crash took place just before 9 p.m. on Monday night near West Tecumseh Rd. and North Interstate Dr. in Norman. OHP attempted to stop a stolen vehicle that fled during a traffic stop near I-35 and Southeast Grand Blvd. in Oklahoma City. Troopers chased the vehicle to Norman where they […]
kswo.com
Propositions in Blair and Mountain Park to extend PSO service
OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Two similar propositions are currently up for a vote in the upcoming Oklahoma Primary Run-off and Special Elections, which are scheduled for August 23. The two propositions looks to extend the Public Service Company of Oklahoma’s franchise in the City of Blair, in Jackson County, and the City of Mountain Park, in Kiowa County, for the next 25 years.
Court docs, video give further details on shooting of civilian, deputy in Grady County
Grady County court documents are revealing the moments leading up to a woman's arrest for shooting a deputy and a civilian and barricading herself inside a patrol unit Friday.
kswo.com
Candidates focus on road improvements in Comanche Co. Commissioner Runoff
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In the upcoming elections on August 23, residents will have the opportunity to vote in the runoff between Gail Turner and John O’Brien for Comanche County Commissioner District One. Incumbent Gail Turner has held the office of Commissioner for District One for nearly 24-years, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prison inmate accused of Oklahoma City cold case murder
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have identified two men in connection with the 2003 murder of an Oklahoma City woman – a man currently in prison and man who committed suicide in 2004. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Louis Canaday faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter for the death of 51-year-old Sandra Garcia, according […]
One driver injured following crash with semi-truck
One person was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital following a crash with a semi-truck early Monday morning.
Victim Identified In Deadly Warr Acres Shooting
Warr Acres police released the identity of a man shot and killed Friday afternoon. Authorities were called to a home around 3:30 p.m. near Northwest 36th Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue. When they arrived, they found a victim -- identified as 28-year-old Jerry Dozier -- dead inside the residence.
kswo.com
Red Cord offers program on spotting human trafficking
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Human trafficking is a business that works meticulously to blend in with everyday life and situations, which is why Red Cord is offering a free community training on Thursday. At 6:30 p.m., on August 18, the Red Cord is inviting residents to attend a free human...
Comments / 0