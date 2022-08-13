ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chickasha, OK

kswo.com

UPDATE: Caddo County fire burns over 4,700 acres

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Emergency Management released new information on the fire which broke out in Caddo County near the Comanche County line on Monday. Officials said the fire burned around 4,700 acres. Thankfully nobody was injured and there’s no known damage to structures. Around 235...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Speed limit changes after deadly crash on rural Oklahoma County road

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — County commissioners voted to reduce the speed limit after a deadly crash on an Oklahoma County road. The change will impact a three-mile stretch. Harrah Road between Memorial Road and Britton Road will now have a 45-mph speed limit, down from 55. During the discussion on Monday, one commissioner said it was needed because of the road’s condition, but they’re already preparing for negative feedback.
kswo.com

Rollover on Lee sends one person to the hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A rollover on Lee Boulevard in Lawton sent one person to the hospital on Monday. The crash happened around two p.m., in front of Southwestern Hospital, and only included one vehicle. The accident caused both lanes of traffic to be shut down, and there is no...
LAWTON, OK
chickashatoday.com

Truck accident sends Chickasha youth to hospital

An injury collision occurred in Kay County near Braman that involved a Chickasha woman and a 15 year old youth according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports.  Lisa K. Lujan, 48 of Chickasha, the driver of a 2004 International tractor was was not injured in the incident which remains under investigation.
CHICKASHA, OK
kswo.com

Fort Sill Bentley Gate closed for construction

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Monday was the first day of Fort Sill’s lengthy Bentley gate closure, while officials work to add much need security features to the gate. The Fort Sill gate located on Sheridan next to the visitors center, known as Bentley gate, is expected to be closed until the end of October.
FORT SILL, OK
KOCO

Deputy shot in Grady County standoff situation returns to work

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — The deputy who was shot in the Grady County standoff situation returned to work. The deputy was shot by a woman who then barricaded herself in a patrol car. KOCO 5 brought you team coverage on Friday in Grady County as the woman spent hours in the car, refusing to get out.
GRADY COUNTY, OK
chickashatoday.com

Thunder in Tornado Alley returns to the Grady County Fair

 The Grady County Fair, set for August 25-27 will light up with thunder and smoke on Friday and Saturday with the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling event.  Set in the 3,000 seat open air rodeo arena, the monster trucks and tractors will shake the ground when they fire up to do their pull.
GRADY COUNTY, OK
KFOR

One dead following a stolen vehicle chase in Norman

Norman (KFOR) – The fatal crash took place just before 9 p.m. on Monday night near West Tecumseh Rd. and North Interstate Dr. in Norman. OHP attempted to stop a stolen vehicle that fled during a traffic stop near I-35 and Southeast Grand Blvd. in Oklahoma City. Troopers chased the vehicle to Norman where they […]
NORMAN, OK
kswo.com

Propositions in Blair and Mountain Park to extend PSO service

OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Two similar propositions are currently up for a vote in the upcoming Oklahoma Primary Run-off and Special Elections, which are scheduled for August 23. The two propositions looks to extend the Public Service Company of Oklahoma’s franchise in the City of Blair, in Jackson County, and the City of Mountain Park, in Kiowa County, for the next 25 years.
KIOWA COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Prison inmate accused of Oklahoma City cold case murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have identified two men in connection with the 2003 murder of an Oklahoma City woman – a man currently in prison and man who committed suicide in 2004. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Louis Canaday faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter for the death of 51-year-old Sandra Garcia, according […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Red Cord offers program on spotting human trafficking

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Human trafficking is a business that works meticulously to blend in with everyday life and situations, which is why Red Cord is offering a free community training on Thursday. At 6:30 p.m., on August 18, the Red Cord is inviting residents to attend a free human...
LAWTON, OK

